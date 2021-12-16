USHL Announces 2022 Combine and USHL Draft Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Thursday the dates and location for the invitation-only 2022 USHL combines, as well as the dates for the 2022 USHL Draft.

Phase II Combine (2004 & 2005 Birth Years): April 14-17

Phase I Combine (2006 & 2007 Birth Years): April 21-24

USHL Draft (Phase I): May 2

USHL Draft (Phase II): May 3

Player Development Combine (2008 & 2009 Birth Years): July 21-24

All combines are scheduled to be held at Arctic Ice Arena in Orland Park, Ill.

The USHL combines feature competitive and educational events for elite young talent across the United States and internationally. Now in its 12th year, USHL combines showcase young players to USHL General Managers, Coaches and scouts each year. More than 100 former combine attendees were chosen in the 2021 USHL Draft, including 30 USHL Draft picks from the 2021 Phase I Combine (2005 birth year).

“We are excited to bring the 2022 USHL combines back to their normal schedule in April,” said USHL Director of Player Personnel Luke Curadi. “The combines prove to be a critical event for USHL teams and scouts before the USHL Draft each season.”

Notable alumni of the USHL combines include former USHL players such as USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) forward Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens, 2020, Round 1, #15), Chicago Steel forward Brendan Brisson (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020, Round 1, #29), Des Moines Buccaneers forward Alex Laferriere (Los Angeles Kings, 2020, Round 3, #83), and Youngstown Phantoms forward Trevor Kuntar (Boston Bruins, 2020, Round 3, #89). Current league players who previously attended USHL combines include NTDP Under-17 skaters Kai Janviriya and Brady Cleveland.

The USHL combines are attended by a Coach, General Manager or scout from all 16 USHL Member Clubs. At the Phase I combine, players compete in their individual birth year while at the Phase II combine, players are combined for the combine.

In order to be considered for an invitation, players must complete the online questionnaire HERE.

USHL combines are a great opportunity for a player to make a final impression on coaches and scouts prior to the USHL Phase I and Phase II Drafts, which are the key points of entry for players into the USHL, USA Hockey’s only Tier I junior hockey league.

The USHL Player Development Combine is focused on skill development and education both on and off the ice. Prospects receive on-ice instruction from USHL coaches and learn developmental practices that teams in the USHL utilize. Players can learn from, and speak with, USHL Coaches and General Managers as they and their families are treated to information sessions. These sessions allow players and families to learn more about the process of playing junior, collegiate and professional hockey.

The USHL Draft, which is completed in two separate "Phases," will be held on May 2 and 3, 2022. Phase I of the USHL Draft, which will take place on May 2, is a ten-round Draft of "Futures" age players only. These players, who are U-17 players for the following season, will be from the 2006 birth year players only for the 2022 USHL Draft. Phase II of the USHL Draft, which takes place May 3, is open to all eligibly-aged players that are not protected by another USHL team. Clubs use this Draft to fill their roster to a total of 45 players, including players on their Affiliate list.