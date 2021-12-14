USA Hockey Announces U.S. World Junior Roster

USA Hockey announced Tuesday the roster for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team, which includes 25 players, all of which have USHL ties. The roster will represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Red Deer, Alberta from December 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

All three players currently on USHL rosters who were invited to camp made the final roster, including Lincoln Stars goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, as well as United States Development Program (NTDP) forward Logan Cooley and goaltender Dylan Silverstein. All three players are eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft and are all committed to Division I schools, with commitments to Boston College (Silverstein), Colorado College (Mbereko) and University of Notre Dame (Cooley).

Notes: