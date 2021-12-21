2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 13

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 13 of the 2021-22 season. For the second time this season, Green Bay Gamblers forward Jackson Hallum and Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Kyle Chauvette earned Forward and Goaltender of the Week, respectively. Green Bay’s Jarod Crespo won Defenseman of the Week, marking the first time this season a team has won multiple awards in the same week.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Vegas Golden Knights (2020, Round 3, #91) prospect Jackson Hallum had a great final week before the USHL Holiday Break, picking up eight points (2-6-8) in three games. On Thursday and Friday night, both wins for the Gamblers, Hallum registered a goal and three assists (1-3-4). In Thursday night’s 6-4 road win over the Madison Capitols, the University of Michigan commit assisted on the game’s opening goal just over 70 seconds into the action before scoring his first goal of the weekend in the middle of the second period to open a 3-0 lead. Hallum later added a primary assist on the powerplay of the eventual game-winning goal before adding another assist on an insurance goal late in the contest. The next night, the Eagan, Minn. native repeated the four-point performance with a shorthanded assist in the first period and a powerplay goal in the second before another powerplay assist on the game-winning goal and another assist on a late insurance marker in a 6-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Hallum has been more than a point-per-game player this season with 27 points (13-14-27) in 24 games, which is second on the Green Bay roster and tied for 15th in league scoring. The second-year forward for the Gamblers has extended his career point total to a point-per-game player with 39 points (19-20-39) in 39 games.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Crespo picked up five points in a week that saw his Gamblers take two of their three matchups. The Penn State University commit registered a pair of assists on Thursday night before tallying a goal and adding another pair of helpers the following night. Crespo’s Thursday night assists came on Hallum’s second period goal and a late insurance goal in the win over the Capitols. On Friday night, Crespo found the back of the net with a third period powerplay goal after registering a first period shorthanded assist and a third period powerplay assist just 44 seconds before his own strike on the man advantage. This season, Crespo has recorded 14 points (3-11-14) in 24 games and Friday night’s three-point game (1-2-3) was the first such game of his USHL career, while also marking the fourth multi-point game of his career. The Eastampton Township, N.J. native now has 22 points (6-16-22) in 66 career games with the Gamblers over the past four seasons.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Chauvette was stellar in an overtime win for the Phantoms last week. The win came Saturday night in enemy territory as Chauvette’s Phantoms took a 3-2 overtime win on the road over the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP). The Union College commit quelled a first period outburst of 16 shots from the NTDP and wound up turning aside 32 of the 34 shots he faced. The Goffstown, N.H. native has been solid for the Phantoms in his second USHL season, posting an 8-5-1-2 record with a 3.03 goals against average and 0.901 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. Chauvette’s eight wins in 17 games this season has already doubled his win total (4) through 18 appearances last season.
Tag(s): Player News