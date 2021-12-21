2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 13

Vegas Golden Knights (2020, Round 3, #91) prospect Jackson Hallum had a great final week before the USHL Holiday Break, picking up eight points (2-6-8) in three games. On Thursday and Friday night, both wins for the Gamblers, Hallum registered a goal and three assists (1-3-4). In Thursday night’s 6-4 road win over the Madison Capitols, the University of Michigan commit assisted on the game’s opening goal just over 70 seconds into the action before scoring his first goal of the weekend in the middle of the second period to open a 3-0 lead. Hallum later added a primary assist on the powerplay of the eventual game-winning goal before adding another assist on an insurance goal late in the contest. The next night, the Eagan, Minn. native repeated the four-point performance with a shorthanded assist in the first period and a powerplay goal in the second before another powerplay assist on the game-winning goal and another assist on a late insurance marker in a 6-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Hallum has been more than a point-per-game player this season with 27 points (13-14-27) in 24 games, which is second on the Green Bay roster and tied for 15th in league scoring. The second-year forward for the Gamblers has extended his career point total to a point-per-game player with 39 points (19-20-39) in 39 games.