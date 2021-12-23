USHL Alumni Roundup at the NCAA Holiday Break

Hank Crone currently leads the NCAA in scoring with 29 points and the senior forward is having a career year for Northern Michigan University. The former Fargo Force and Omaha Lancers forward has seven goals this season, a career-best, and his 22 assists is just two shy of matching his NCAA career total (24) from the past three seasons combined. Crone is on pace to surpass his previous career total (35) for points as well in this season alone. The Dallas, Tex. native has found a home in Northern Michigan after spending his freshman season at Boston University and sophomore and junior seasons at Denver.