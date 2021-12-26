skip navigation

2022 BioSteel All-American Game Rosters Announced

12/26/2021, 9:15pm CST
Third Event Will Be First Time with Mixed Rosters

The United States Hockey League (USHL), with USA Hockey, announced Sunday the rosters for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on January 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. live on NHL Network. 

For the first time in the event's three-year history, this season's rosters will be a combination of the best 2022 NHL Draft eligible players in the USHL along with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team. The NTDP is one of the 16 USHL Member Clubs and will split its roster with the top USHL players for this year's event. 

This year's event features five A-rated skaters, according to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List, including Team Blue's Ryan Chesley (Defenseman, NTDP), Cutter Gauthier (Forward, NTDP) and Frank Nazar III (Forward, NTDP), as well as Team White's Logan Cooley (Forward, NTDP) and Isaac Howard (Forward, NTDP). Eleven players in this year's game were named B-rated skaters by NHL Central Scouting including Team Blue's Jackson Dorrington (Defenseman, Des Moines Buccaneers), Cruz Lucius (Forward, NTDP), Cameron Lund (Forward, Green Bay Gamblers), Rutger McGroarty (Forward, NTDP), Zam Plante (Forward, Chicago Steel), Sam Rinzel (Defenseman, Waterloo Black Hawks) and Jimmy Snuggerud (Forward, NTDP), as well as Team White's Quinn Finley (Forward, Madison Capitols), Ryan Healey (Defenseman, Sioux Falls Stampede), Lane Hutson (Defenseman, NTDP) and Devin Kaplan (Forward, NTDP). 

Of the 44 players named to the BioSteel All-American Game rosters, 43 have NCAA commitments. University of Minnesota leads the way with six commitments, followed by four each for Boston College, University of Michigan and Northeastern University. Boston University, Denver University and University of Notre Dame each have a trio of commitments in the game and each of Harvard University, University of Minnesota Duluth, University of New Hampshire and University of North Dakota each feature a pair of commitments. 

Six players will also be playing in the All-American Game for a second time, including Cooley, Howard, McGroarty, Jack Harvey (Forward, Chicago), Gibson Homer (Goaltender, Chicago) and Connor Kurth (Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints). Harvey will dress for Team Blue while Homer and Kurth dress for Team White. 

In the past two events, 53 players who appeared in the game went on to be Drafted the following summer including 26 players in 2020 and 27 in 2021. Of the 50 players, seven were selected in the First Round including Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, #2), Jake Sanderson (2020, Ottawa Senators, #5 Overall), Cole Sillinger (2021, Columbus Blue Jackets, #12 Overall), Matt Coronato (2021, Calgary Flames, #13 Overall), Chaz Lucius (2021, Winnipeg Jets, #18 Overall), Mackie Samoskevich (2021, Florida Panthers, #24 Overall) and Brendan Brisson (2020, Vegas Golden Knights, #29 Overall). 

Tickets for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game can be purchased online, at USA Hockey Arena or by calling 734-453-6400 ext. 396. 

More information, including the game's coaches and officials, will be announced at a later date. For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game, visit the event's website

Name NHLCS Ranking Position AAG Team USHL Team NCAA Commitment Hometown
Berard, Brady C Forward White NTDP (20-22) Providence College East Greenwich, Rhode Island
Borgesi, Vincent C Defenseman Blue Tri-City (20-22) Northeastern University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Brown, Garrett C Defenseman White Sioux City (20-22) Denver University San Jose, California
Carfagna, Damien Defenseman Blue Green Bay (20-22) University of New Hampshire Wood Ridge, New Jersey
Casey, Seamus Defenseman White NTDP (20-22) University of Michigan Fort Meyers, Florida
Chesley, Ryan A Defenseman Blue NTDP (20-22) University of Minnesota Mahtomedi, Minnesota
Connors, Kenny Forward White Dubuque (20-22) University of Massachusetts Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
Cooley, Logan A Forward White NTDP (20-22) University of Notre Dame Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Dorrington, Jackson B Defenseman Blue Des Moines (21-22) Northeastern University North Reading, Massachusetts
Duke, Tyler C Defenseman White NTDP (20-22) University of Notre Dame Strongsville, Ohio
Finley, Quinn B Forward White Madison (21-22), Chicago (20-21) University of Wisconsin Suamico, Wisconsin
Fleming, Maddox C Forward White Sioux Falls (21-22), NTDP (20-22) University of Notre Dame Rochester, Minnesota
Gauthier, Cutter A Forward Blue NTDP (20-22) Boston College Scottsdale, Arizona
Geisel, Paxton Goaltender Blue Dubuque (21-22) Denver University Southlake, Texas
Halliday, Stephen Forward White Dubuque (19-22), Central Illinois (18-19) Ohio State University Glenwood, Maryland
Harris, Sam C Forward Blue Sioux Falls (21-22) Denver University San Diego, California
Harvey, Jack C Forward Blue Chicago (19-22) Boston University Stacy, Minnesota
Haskins, Tyler C Forward Blue Madison (21-22, 19-20), Sioux Falls (20-21) University of Michigan Rochester, Minnesota
Healey, Ryan B Defenseman White Sioux Falls (20-22), NTDP (20-21) Harvard University Hull, Massachusetts
Hejduk, Marek C Forward White NTDP (20-22) Harvard University Parker, Colorado
Homer, Gibson C Goaltender White Chicago (21-22), NTDP (19-21) Arizona State University Grand Rapids, Michigan
Howard, Isaac A Forward White NTDP (20-22) University of Minnesota Duluth Hudson, Wisconsin
Hutson, Lane B Defenseman White NTDP (20-22) Boston University North Barrington, IL
Kaplan, Devin B Forward White NTDP (20-22) Boston University Bridgewater, New Jersey
Knuble, Cole C Forward Blue Fargo (20-22) East Grand Rapids, Michigan
Kurth, Connor Forward White Dubuque (20-22) University of Minnesota South Center Lake, Minnesota
Leddy, Charlie C Defenseman White NTDP (20-22) Boston College Fairfield, Connecticut
Livanavage, Jake C Defenseman Blue Chicago (20-22) University of North Dakota Gilbert, Arizona
Lucius, Cruz B Forward Blue NTDP (20-22) University of Minnesota Lawrence, Kansas
Lund, Cameron B Forward Blue Green Bay (20-22) Northeastern University Bridgewater, Massachusetts
McDonald, Hunter Defenseman White Omaha (20-22) RPI Fairport, New York
McGroarty, Rutger B Forward Blue NTDP (20-22) University of Michigan Lincoln, Nebraska
Mittelstadt, Luke Defenseman White Madison (21-22), Lincoln (20-21) University of Minnesota Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Muir, Kaden Defenseman Blue NTDP (20-22) Northeastern University Manchester, New Hampshire
Muszelik, Tyler C Goaltender White NTDP (20-22) University of New Hampshire Long Valley, New Jersey
Nazar III, Frank A Forward Blue NTDP (20-22) University of Michigan Mount Clemens, Michigan
Plante, Zam B Forward Blue Chicago (21-22) University of Minnesota Duluth Hermantown, Minnesota
Powell, Seamus C Defenseman Blue NTDP (20-22) Boston College Marcellus, New York
Rinzel, Sam B Defenseman Blue Waterloo (21-22) University of Minnesota Chanhassen, Minnesota
Silverstein, Dylan C Goaltender Blue NTDP (20-22) Boston College Calabasas, California
Snuggerud, Jimmy B Forward Blue NTDP (20-22) University of Minnesota Chaska, Minnesota
Spicer, Cole C Forward White NTDP (20-22) University of North Dakota Grand Forks, North Dakota
Veremyev, Gleb Forward White Lincoln (19-22) Penn State University Monroe Township, New Jersey
Wright, Jared Forward Blue Omaha (21-22) Colgate College Burnsville, Minnesota

