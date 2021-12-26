2022 BioSteel All-American Game Rosters Announced

The United States Hockey League (USHL), with USA Hockey, announced Sunday the rosters for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on January 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. live on NHL Network.

For the first time in the event's three-year history, this season's rosters will be a combination of the best 2022 NHL Draft eligible players in the USHL along with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team. The NTDP is one of the 16 USHL Member Clubs and will split its roster with the top USHL players for this year's event.

This year's event features five A-rated skaters, according to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List, including Team Blue's Ryan Chesley (Defenseman, NTDP), Cutter Gauthier (Forward, NTDP) and Frank Nazar III (Forward, NTDP), as well as Team White's Logan Cooley (Forward, NTDP) and Isaac Howard (Forward, NTDP). Eleven players in this year's game were named B-rated skaters by NHL Central Scouting including Team Blue's Jackson Dorrington (Defenseman, Des Moines Buccaneers), Cruz Lucius (Forward, NTDP), Cameron Lund (Forward, Green Bay Gamblers), Rutger McGroarty (Forward, NTDP), Zam Plante (Forward, Chicago Steel), Sam Rinzel (Defenseman, Waterloo Black Hawks) and Jimmy Snuggerud (Forward, NTDP), as well as Team White's Quinn Finley (Forward, Madison Capitols), Ryan Healey (Defenseman, Sioux Falls Stampede), Lane Hutson (Defenseman, NTDP) and Devin Kaplan (Forward, NTDP).

Of the 44 players named to the BioSteel All-American Game rosters, 43 have NCAA commitments. University of Minnesota leads the way with six commitments, followed by four each for Boston College, University of Michigan and Northeastern University. Boston University, Denver University and University of Notre Dame each have a trio of commitments in the game and each of Harvard University, University of Minnesota Duluth, University of New Hampshire and University of North Dakota each feature a pair of commitments.

Six players will also be playing in the All-American Game for a second time, including Cooley, Howard, McGroarty, Jack Harvey (Forward, Chicago), Gibson Homer (Goaltender, Chicago) and Connor Kurth (Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints). Harvey will dress for Team Blue while Homer and Kurth dress for Team White.

In the past two events, 53 players who appeared in the game went on to be Drafted the following summer including 26 players in 2020 and 27 in 2021. Of the 50 players, seven were selected in the First Round including Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, #2), Jake Sanderson (2020, Ottawa Senators, #5 Overall), Cole Sillinger (2021, Columbus Blue Jackets, #12 Overall), Matt Coronato (2021, Calgary Flames, #13 Overall), Chaz Lucius (2021, Winnipeg Jets, #18 Overall), Mackie Samoskevich (2021, Florida Panthers, #24 Overall) and Brendan Brisson (2020, Vegas Golden Knights, #29 Overall).

Tickets for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game can be purchased online, at USA Hockey Arena or by calling 734-453-6400 ext. 396.

More information, including the game's coaches and officials, will be announced at a later date. For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game, visit the event's website.