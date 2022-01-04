2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 14

Link registered six total points in a home-and-home weekend sweep of the Sioux Falls Stampede, including a career-best five-point night on New Year’s Eve. The Colorado College commit closed 2021 with a stellar performance in the Force’s 8-2 win in front of the home crowd on Friday night. Link got on the scoresheet with a pair of first period assists before his lone goal of the game, early in the second period, opened up a 5-0 Force lead. Link added a third assist later in the second before closing out the night with a final assist with nine seconds remaining in the game to close out his first five-point (1-4-5) night of his USHL career. Previously, Link’s best individual performance came on November 27, 2021 when he recorded three points (1-2-3). The Fairbanks, Alaska native added a fifth assist on the weekend in the third period of Fargo’s 4-1 win on Saturday. With points in both games last weekend, Link extended his current point streak to three games and has points in 10 of Fargo’s last 13 games, including a career-best six-game point streak from November 24 to December 10 (6-3-9), that included a goal in every game of the streak. Link currently leads the Force with 22 points (10-12-22) in 26 games this season and his 10 goals is tied for the team lead while his 12 assists is second in Fargo scoring.