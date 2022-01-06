Five USHL Ties Named to 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Coaching Staff

A quintet of former and current USHL ties were named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey coaching staff announced by USA Hockey on Thursday.

USA Hockey Executive Director of Hockey Operations, and former Muskegon Lumberjacks General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations, John Vanbiesbrouck was named the Olympic squad's General Manager. Former USHL General Managers and Head Coaches Mike Hastings and Brett Larson were named Assistant Coaches while current USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Goaltending Coach Dave Lassonde was named Goaltending Coach. USA Hockey Athletic Trainer Jason Hodges was named Athletic Trainer for the Olympic squad.