Five USHL Ties Named to 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Coaching Staff

A quintet of former and current USHL ties were named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey coaching staff announced by USA Hockey on Thursday.
USA Hockey Executive Director of Hockey Operations, and former Muskegon Lumberjacks General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations, John Vanbiesbrouck was named the Olympic squad's General Manager. Former USHL General Managers and Head Coaches Mike Hastings and Brett Larson were named Assistant Coaches while current USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Goaltending Coach Dave Lassonde was named Goaltending Coach. USA Hockey Athletic Trainer Jason Hodges was named Athletic Trainer for the Olympic squad.
Vanbiesbrouck is in his first stint as U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team general manager while in his fourth season with USA Hockey. The Detroit native formerly served as the General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Muskegon Lumberjacks for five seasons prior to his role with USA Hockey. In his time with the Lumberjacks, the team made the Clark Cup Playoffs three of the five seasons, including an appearance in the Clark Cup Final. Vanbiesbrouck’s Lumberjacks were a combined 170-126-23, including winning 30-or-more games in four of the five seasons.
Hastings, who spent 15 seasons with the Omaha Lancers, will serve as one of the Olympic team’s Assistant Coaches. The Crookston, Minn. native currently serves as the Head Coach at Minnesota State University after working with the Lancers for 15 seasons, including 14 as the General Manager and Head Coach. Hastings led the Lancers to a trio of Clark Cup Championships (1998, 2001, 2008) and is currently third all-time in USHL career wins with 595 (595-241-48). In his time with the Lancers, Hastings also won five General Manager of the Year Awards (1997, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008) and a pair of USHL Coach of the Year Awards (1997, 2002).
Larson served as General Manager and Head Coach of the Sioux City Musketeers for two seasons, combining for a 52-61-13 record in the USHL before moving back to the collegiate ranks where he currently serves as the Head Coach at St. Cloud State University. Larson led the Musketeers to a Clark Cup Playoff appearance during his first season with the team (2011-12).
Lassonde was named Goaltending Coach for the Olympic squad during his second season as a Goaltending Coach for the NTDP. The Durham, N.H. native came to the NTDP after having served in a variety of roles in Division I hockey over the past three decades. Lassonde currently oversees the NTDP Under-18 squad that features netminders Tyler Muszelik and Dylan Silverstein, who were both listed as C-rated goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting in the service’s Preliminary List earlier this season.
Hodges, a native of New Baltimore, Mich., has served as the Athletic Trainer for the NTDP since 2001, including 13 seasons in the USHL.