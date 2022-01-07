Coaches for BioSteel All-American Game Announced

The support staffs for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game will consist of Jim Schroeder (Athletic Trainer, Chicago Steel) and Parker Hoffman (Equipment Manager, Chicago Steel), who will serve in the same roles for Team Blue, as well as Brian Stoya (Equipment Manager, Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Ian Wood (Athletic Trainer, Muskegon Lumberjacks) serving in the same roles for Team White.

The 2022 BioSteel All-American Game will feature Team White and Team Blue facing off live on NHL Network with rosters that consist of a mixture of USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 players and top NHL Draft prospects from the other 15 USHL Member Clubs.

Now in its third year, the BioSteel All-American Game has produced 53 NHL Draft picks, including seven first round selections: Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, #2 Overall), Jake Sanderson (2020, Ottawa Senators, #5 Overall), Cole Sillinger (2021, Columbus Blue Jackets, #12 Overall), Chaz Lucius (2021, Winnipeg Jets, #18 Overall), Coronato, Samoskevich and Brisson.

Tickets for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game can be purchased online, at USA Hockey Arena or by calling 734-453-6400 ext. 396.

More information, including the game’s officials, will be announced at a later date. For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game, visit the event’s website.