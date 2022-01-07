Coaches for BioSteel All-American Game Announced

The United States Hockey League (USHL), in conjunction with USA Hockey, announced Friday the Coaching Staffs for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game, which will take played at 4 p.m. on January 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Tri-City Storm President of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Anthony Noreen and Chicago Steel Head Coach Brock Sheahan have been chosen as Head Coaches while Muskegon Lumberjacks Associate Head Coach Cody Chupp and Green Bay Gamblers Assistant Coach Ryan Petersen have been tabbed as Assistant Coaches. Noreen and Petersen will coach Team Blue while Sheahan and Chupp lead Team White.
Noreen is in his ninth season as a USHL Head Coach, making him the second-most experienced coach currently in the USHL. The Chicago native is nearing his 300th career USHL win and is currently in his fifth season with the Tri-City Storm. Noreen has led his teams to a pair of Anderson Cups (2015, Youngstown Phantoms; 2019, Tri-City Storm), given annually to the team with the best regular season, and his Storm currently have the best point percentage (0.788) in the league to date with a 20-5-1-0 record through 26 games. Noreen’s teams have made six appearances in the Clark Cup Playoffs in seven possible seasons and has twice earned USHL Coach of the Year honors (2015 & 2019). The former defenseman has led his team to 30-or-more wins in five of his seven full seasons behind the bench and has coached a plethora of award-winning players including Kyle Connor (Youngstown, 2014-15 Player and Forward of the Year), Ronnie Attard (Tri-City, 2018-19 Player and Defenseman of the Year), Zac Jones (Tri-City, 2018-19 Rookie of the Year), Isaiah Saville (Tri-City, 2018-19 Goaltender of the Year), Filip Larsson (Tri-City, 2017-18 Goaltender of the Year) and Mike Ambriosa (Youngstown, 2011-12 Curt Hammer Award). In nine NHL Drafts with Noreen’s players being selected, 29 have been selected in total including First Round selection Connor (Winnipeg Jets, 2015, 17th Overall). The 2022 BioSteel All-American Game features current Storm defenseman Vincent Borgesi, who was named a C-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary List earlier this season.
Sheahan is currently in his second full season behind the bench for the Chicago Steel and led the Steel to a Clark Cup Championship last season. The Steel, under Sheahan, have a combined 90-20-3-2 record including a 7-1-0-0 Clark Cup Playoff record. The Lethbridge, Alberta native has led rosters that have included Owen Power (2019-20 Defenseman of the Year), Sean Farrell (2020-21 Player of the Year), Matthew Coronato (2020-21 Forward of the Year and Brendan Brisson (2019-20 Rookie of the Year). In the two NHL Drafts since Sheahan took over the Steel, 15 players have been Drafted including First Round selections Power (Buffalo Sabres, 2021, 1st Overall), Coronato (Calgary Flames, 2021, 13th Overall), Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers, 2020, 24th Overall) and Brisson (Vegas Golden Knights, 2021, 29th Overall). The 2022 BioSteel All-American Game features current Steel forwards Zam Plante (B-rated) and Jack Harvey (C-rated), defenseman Jake Livanavage (C-rated), goaltender Gibson Homer (C-rated) as well as former Steel forward and current Madison Capitols forward Quinn Finley (B-rated).
Chupp, a Big Rapids, Mich., native, is currently in his second season as an Associate Head Coach with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and will serve in an Assistant role for Team White at the All-American Game. Prior to his current role with the Stars, Chupp served as General Manager and Head Coach of the Lincoln Stars (2017-20). In that role, Chupp oversaw a group of 10 NHL Draft picks, including current Chicago Blackhawks forward Josiah Slavin (2018, Round 7, #193 Overall). Chupp’s USHL coaching career began with a three-year stint as an Assistant Coach with the Green Bay Gamblers.
Current Gamblers Assistant Coach Ryan Petersen has been selected to serve in the same role at the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game for Team Blue. The St. Maul, Minn. native is currently responsible for defensemen and the penalty kill in his role with the Gamblers and has overseen a defensive group in the past that has included Mason Lohrei and Michael Vukojevic. Lohrei, a Buffalo Sabres prospect (2020, Round 2, #58 Overall), was named the 2020-21 USHL Defenseman of the Year. Vukojevic is a New Jersey Devils prospect (2019, Round 3, #82 Overall). Prior to his current role with the Gamblers, Petersen served as an Assistant Coach for the Madison Capitols during the 2015-16 season. During his playing career, Petersen spent two full seasons with the Gamblers, including a season as team captain during the 2004-05 season.
The support staffs for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game will consist of Jim Schroeder (Athletic Trainer, Chicago Steel) and Parker Hoffman (Equipment Manager, Chicago Steel), who will serve in the same roles for Team Blue, as well as Brian Stoya (Equipment Manager, Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Ian Wood (Athletic Trainer, Muskegon Lumberjacks) serving in the same roles for Team White.
The 2022 BioSteel All-American Game will feature Team White and Team Blue facing off live on NHL Network with rosters that consist of a mixture of USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 players and top NHL Draft prospects from the other 15 USHL Member Clubs.
Now in its third year, the BioSteel All-American Game has produced 53 NHL Draft picks, including seven first round selections: Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, #2 Overall), Jake Sanderson (2020, Ottawa Senators, #5 Overall), Cole Sillinger (2021, Columbus Blue Jackets, #12 Overall), Chaz Lucius (2021, Winnipeg Jets, #18 Overall), Coronato, Samoskevich and Brisson.
Tickets for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game can be purchased online, at USA Hockey Arena or by calling 734-453-6400 ext. 396.
More information, including the game’s officials, will be announced at a later date. For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game, visit the event’s website.