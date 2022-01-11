2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 15

This was the first Weekly Award for Muskegon Lumberjacks captain Jack Williams, who earned seven points over the past weekend. The Northeastern University commit started the weekend with his second career four-point game (1-3-4) in a 10-6 win over the Madison Capitols. Williams assisted on the first two Lumberjacks goals of the game before scoring a goal of his own on the powerplay in the final minute of the opening frame to open a 3-1 Muskegon lead. The Biddenford, Maine native picked up his final point of the game with a powerplay assist just 21 seconds into the second period. The following night, Williams and the Lumberjacks picked up another road victory, this time a 7-1 win spurred on by a three-assist (0-3-3) night from Williams. The fourth-year forward assisted on the second goal of the game for Muskegon, the eventual game-winning tally before picking up another assist less than two minutes later on a shorthanded tally. The final point for Williams on the weekend came in the third period with another powerplay assist. This season, Williams has 29 points (5-24-29) through 29 games, which is tied for 19th in league scoring and tied for third in team scoring. His 24 assists is tied for ninth in the league while standing alone as second in Muskegon helpers. Williams has already set a new career high with his 24 assists this season and is nine points away from his best scoring season, 38 points in 52 games last season.