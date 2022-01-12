USHL Players Past and Present Populate NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) announced Wednesday its Updated Players to Watch List ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The annual list identifies players with numerical rankings broken down into North American Skaters, North American Goaltenders, International Skaters and International Goaltenders.

The USHL saw 70 of its players, past and present, featured on the NHLCS Midseason Rankings. In each of the last four NHL Drafts, the USHL has had 50-or-more of its players selected, including the first and second overall picks at the 2021 NHL Draft.

“As we get closer to the 2022 NHL Draft, it’s great to see our players continually recognized for their talents,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Our league, year-after-year, provides players with a great league to continue their development and prepare for the next level, including the NHL.”

This season’s Updated List features 13 players named as First Round North American Skater, including Logan Cooley (#2, Forward, USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP, 2020-22), Matt Savoie (#3, Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2020-21), Cutter Gauthier (#6, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Jack Hughes (#7, Forward, NTDP, 2019-21), Jimmy Snuggerud (#8, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Isaac Howard (#12, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Adam Ingram (#14, Forward, Youngstown Phantoms, 2021-22), Frank Nazar (#17Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Rutger McGroarty (#18, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Ryan Chesley (#22, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22), Sam Rinzel (#26, Defenseman, Waterloo Black Hawks, 2021-22), Lane Hutson (#31, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22) and Seamus Casey (#32, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22).