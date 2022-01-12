USHL Players Past and Present Populate NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) announced Wednesday its Updated Players to Watch List ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The annual list identifies players with numerical rankings broken down into North American Skaters, North American Goaltenders, International Skaters and International Goaltenders.
The USHL saw 70 of its players, past and present, featured on the NHLCS Midseason Rankings. In each of the last four NHL Drafts, the USHL has had 50-or-more of its players selected, including the first and second overall picks at the 2021 NHL Draft.
“As we get closer to the 2022 NHL Draft, it’s great to see our players continually recognized for their talents,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Our league, year-after-year, provides players with a great league to continue their development and prepare for the next level, including the NHL.”
This season’s Updated List features 13 players named as First Round North American Skater, including Logan Cooley (#2, Forward, USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP, 2020-22), Matt Savoie (#3, Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2020-21), Cutter Gauthier (#6, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Jack Hughes (#7, Forward, NTDP, 2019-21), Jimmy Snuggerud (#8, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Isaac Howard (#12, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Adam Ingram (#14, Forward, Youngstown Phantoms, 2021-22), Frank Nazar (#17Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Rutger McGroarty (#18, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Ryan Chesley (#22, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22), Sam Rinzel (#26, Defenseman, Waterloo Black Hawks, 2021-22), Lane Hutson (#31, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22) and Seamus Casey (#32, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22).
70 - Players with USHL Ties Listed
63 - Players Committed to NCAA Division I Rosters
58 - Players Named in North American Skater Rankings
57 - Players Currently on USHL Rosters
39 - Forwards Listed
29 - USA Hockey NTDP Players Listed
21 - Defensemen Listed
17 - USHL Teams Represented on Midseason Rankings
13 - Players on the Midseason Rankings That Were Unranked on the Preliminary List
10 - Players Named in North American Goaltender Rankings; Goaltenders Listed
7 - Muskegon Lumberjacks Players Listed
5 - Chicago Steel, Lincoln Stars, Sioux City Musketeers and Waterloo Black Hawks Players Listed
4 - Dubuque Fighting Saints, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols and Sioux Falls Stampede Players Listed
3 - Omaha Lancers Players Listed
2 - Players Named as Limited Viewing Ranking; Fargo Force, Tri-City Storm and Youngstown Phantoms Players Listed
1 - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Des Moines Buccaneers and Central Illinois Flying Aces Players Listed
|Name
|Position
|USHL Team(s) & Season(s)
|Current Team (League)
|NHLCS Midseason Ranking
|NCAA Commitment
|Logan Cooley
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|2
|University of Notre Dame
|Matt Savoie
|Forward
|Dubuque (2020-21)
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|3
|Cutter Gauthier
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|6
|Boston College
|Jack Hughes
|Forward
|NTDP (2019-21)
|Northeastern University (NCAA)
|7
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|8
|University of Minnesota
|Isaac Howard
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|12
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Adam Ingram
|Forward
|Youngstown (2021-22)
|14
|St. Cloud State University
|Frank Nazar
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|17
|University of Michigan
|Rutger McGroarty
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|18
|University of Michigan
|Ryan Chesley
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|22
|University of Minnesota
|Sam Rinzel
|Defenseman
|Waterloo (2021-22)
|26
|University of Minnesota
|Lane Hutson
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|31
|Boston University
|Seamus Casey
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|32
|University of Michigan
|Cameron Lund
|Forward
|Green Bay (2020-22)
|37
|Northeastern University
|Zam Plante
|Forward
|Chicago (2021-22)
|40
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Ryan Greene
|Forward
|Green Bay (2019-22)
|41
|Boston University
|Quinn Finley
|Forward
|Madison (2021-22), Chicago (2020-21)
|45
|University of Wisconsin
|Nicholas Moldenhauer
|Forward
|Chicago (2020-22)
|48
|Jackson Dorrington
|Defenseman
|Des Moines (2021-22)
|57
|Northeastern University
|Brennan Ali
|Forward
|Lincoln (2021-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|63
|University of Notre Dame
|Jack Devine
|Forward
|NTDP (2019-21)
|Denver University (NCAA)
|64
|Devin Kaplan
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|65
|Boston University
|Dylan James
|Forward
|Sioux City (2021-22)
|67
|University of North Dakota
|Alex Bump
|Forward
|Omaha (2021-22)
|69
|University of Vermont
|Kent Anderson
|Defenseman
|Green Bay (2021-22)
|70
|Denver University
|Ryan Healey
|Defenseman
|Sioux Falls (2020-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|73
|Harvard University
|David Gucciardi
|Defenseman
|Waterloo (2020-21), Youngstown (2020-21), Sioux City (2019-20), Muskegon (2019-20)
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|74
|Michael LaStarza
|Forward
|Waterloo (2020-22)
|78
|Boston University
|Michael Mastrodomenico
|Defenseman
|Lincoln (2020-22)
|79
|University of Notre Dame
|Charlie Leddy
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|84
|Boston College
|Jake Livanavage
|Defenseman
|Chicago (2020-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|90
|University of North Dakota
|Daimon Gardner
|Forward
|Omaha (2020-22)
|101
|Clarkson University
|Tyler Dunbar
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2019-22)
|105
|University of North Dakota
|Zaccharya Wisdom
|Forward
|Cedar Rapids (2021-22)
|106
|Colorado College
|Stephen Halliday
|Forward
|Dubuque (2019-22), Central Illinois (2018-19)
|108
|Ohio State University
|Marek Hejduk
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|110
|Harvard University
|Brady Berard
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|111
|Providence College
|Tyler Haskins
|Forward
|Madison (2019-20, 2021-22), Sioux Falls (2020-21)
|113
|University of Michigan
|Cole Knuble
|Forward
|Fargo (2021-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|118
|University of Notre Dame
|Cole Spicer
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|122
|University of North Dakota
|Kaden Muir
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|133
|Northeastern University
|Gavin O'Connell
|Forward
|Waterloo (2021-22)
|143
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Nathan Lewis
|Forward
|Madison (2021-22)
|150
|University of Massachusetts
|Aiden Dubinsky
|Defenseman
|Tri-City (2021-22), Omaha (2020-21)
|156
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Michael Callow
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-21)
|St. Sebastian's School (USHS-Prep)
|162
|Harvard University
|Seamus Powell
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|166
|Boston College
|Nicholas Pierre
|Forward
|Sioux City (2020-22)
|170
|University of Wisconsin
|Adam Cardona
|Defenseman
|Waterloo (2021-22)
|171
|Jacob Guevin
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2019-22)
|176
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Sam Harris
|Forward
|Sioux Falls (2021-22)
|181
|Denver University
|Garrett Brown
|Defenseman
|Sioux City (2020-22)
|185
|Denver University
|Jeremiah Slavin
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2021-22)
|194
|Colorado College
|Cade Littler
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-21)
|Wenatchee (BCHL)
|198
|Luke Devlin
|Forward
|Muskegon (2020-21)
|St. Andrew's College (CISAA)
|202
|Cornell University
|James Stefan
|Forward
|Lincoln (2020-21)
|Portland (WHL)
|205
|Hudson Thronton
|Defenseman
|Fargo (2020-21)
|Prince George (WHL)
|211
|Hunter Strand
|Forward
|Tri-City (2020-21), NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Notre Dame (NCAA)
|216
|Matthew Morden
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2021-22)
|223
|Harvard University
|Cruz Lucius
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|LV
|University of Minnesota
|Adam Zlnka
|Forward
|Sioux Falls (2021-22)
|LV
|Name
|Position
|USHL Team(s) & Season(s)
|Current Team (League)
|NHLCS Midseason Ranking
|NCAA Commitment
|Dylan Silverstein
|Goaltender
|NTDP (2020-22)
|3
|Boston College
|Cameron Whitehead
|Goaltender
|Lincoln (2021-22)
|4
|Northeastern University
|Tyler Muszelik
|Goaltender
|NTDP (2020-22)
|5
|University of New Hampshire
|Axel Mangbo
|Goaltender
|Sioux City (2021-22)
|9
|University of Vermont
|Kaidan Mbereko
|Goaltender
|Lincoln (2021-22), NTDP (2019-21)
|19
|Colorado College
|Hobie Hedquist
|Goaltender
|Dubuque (2019-22)
|Alberni Valley (BCHL)
|23
|University of North Dakota
|Platon Zadorozhny
|Goaltender
|Muskegon (2021-22)
|24
|University of Maine
|Luca Di Pasquo
|Goaltender
|Green Bay (2021-22)
|25
|Michigan State University
|Paxton Geisel
|Goaltender
|Dubuque (2021-22)
|28
|Denver University
|Simon Latkoczy
|Goaltender
|Madison (2019-20, 2021-22), Chicago (2020-21)
|32
|University of Nebraska-Omaha