USHL Players Past and Present Populate NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings

01/12/2022, 2:30pm CST
By USHL

70 Players with USHL Ties on Updated List

NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) announced Wednesday its Updated Players to Watch List ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The annual list identifies players with numerical rankings broken down into North American Skaters, North American Goaltenders, International Skaters and International Goaltenders. 

The USHL saw 70 of its players, past and present, featured on the NHLCS Midseason Rankings. In each of the last four NHL Drafts, the USHL has had 50-or-more of its players selected, including the first and second overall picks at the 2021 NHL Draft. 

“As we get closer to the 2022 NHL Draft, it’s great to see our players continually recognized for their talents,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Our league, year-after-year, provides players with a great league to continue their development and prepare for the next level, including the NHL.”

This season’s Updated List features 13 players named as First Round North American Skater, including Logan Cooley (#2, Forward, USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP, 2020-22), Matt Savoie (#3, Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2020-21), Cutter Gauthier (#6, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Jack Hughes (#7, Forward, NTDP, 2019-21), Jimmy Snuggerud (#8, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Isaac Howard (#12, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Adam Ingram (#14, Forward, Youngstown Phantoms, 2021-22), Frank Nazar (#17Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Rutger McGroarty (#18, Forward, NTDP, 2020-22), Ryan Chesley (#22, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22), Sam Rinzel (#26, Defenseman, Waterloo Black Hawks, 2021-22), Lane Hutson (#31, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22) and Seamus Casey (#32, Defenseman, NTDP, 2020-22).

USHL Midseason Rankings - By the Numbers:

70 - Players with USHL Ties Listed
63 - Players Committed to NCAA Division I Rosters
58 - Players Named in North American Skater Rankings
57 - Players Currently on USHL Rosters
39 - Forwards Listed
29 - USA Hockey NTDP Players Listed
21 - Defensemen Listed
17 - USHL Teams Represented on Midseason Rankings
13 - Players on the Midseason Rankings That Were Unranked on the Preliminary List
10 - Players Named in North American Goaltender Rankings; Goaltenders Listed
7 - Muskegon Lumberjacks Players Listed
5 - Chicago Steel, Lincoln Stars, Sioux City Musketeers and Waterloo Black Hawks Players Listed
4 - Dubuque Fighting Saints, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols and Sioux Falls Stampede Players Listed
3 - Omaha Lancers Players Listed
2 - Players Named as Limited Viewing Ranking; Fargo Force, Tri-City Storm and Youngstown Phantoms Players Listed
1 - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Des Moines Buccaneers and Central Illinois Flying Aces Players Listed

North American Skaters

Name Position USHL Team(s) & Season(s) Current Team (League) NHLCS Midseason Ranking NCAA Commitment
Logan Cooley Forward NTDP (2020-22) 2 University of Notre Dame
Matt Savoie Forward Dubuque (2020-21) Winnipeg (WHL) 3
Cutter Gauthier Forward NTDP (2020-22) 6 Boston College
Jack Hughes Forward NTDP (2019-21) Northeastern University (NCAA) 7
Jimmy Snuggerud Forward NTDP (2020-22) 8 University of Minnesota
Isaac Howard Forward NTDP (2020-22) 12 University of Minnesota Duluth
Adam Ingram Forward Youngstown (2021-22) 14 St. Cloud State University
Frank Nazar Forward NTDP (2020-22) 17 University of Michigan
Rutger McGroarty Forward NTDP (2020-22) 18 University of Michigan
Ryan Chesley Defenseman NTDP (2020-22) 22 University of Minnesota
Sam Rinzel Defenseman Waterloo (2021-22) 26 University of Minnesota
Lane Hutson Defenseman NTDP (2020-22) 31 Boston University
Seamus Casey Defenseman NTDP (2020-22) 32 University of Michigan
Cameron Lund Forward Green Bay (2020-22) 37 Northeastern University
Zam Plante Forward Chicago (2021-22) 40 University of Minnesota Duluth
Ryan Greene Forward Green Bay (2019-22) 41 Boston University
Quinn Finley Forward Madison (2021-22), Chicago (2020-21) 45 University of Wisconsin
Nicholas Moldenhauer Forward Chicago (2020-22) 48
Jackson Dorrington Defenseman Des Moines (2021-22) 57 Northeastern University
Brennan Ali Forward Lincoln (2021-22), NTDP (2020-21) 63 University of Notre Dame
Jack Devine Forward NTDP (2019-21) Denver University (NCAA) 64
Devin Kaplan Forward NTDP (2020-22) 65 Boston University
Dylan James Forward Sioux City (2021-22) 67 University of North Dakota
Alex Bump Forward Omaha (2021-22) 69 University of Vermont
Kent Anderson Defenseman Green Bay (2021-22) 70 Denver University
Ryan Healey Defenseman Sioux Falls (2020-22), NTDP (2020-21) 73 Harvard University
David Gucciardi Defenseman Waterloo (2020-21), Youngstown (2020-21), Sioux City (2019-20), Muskegon (2019-20) Michigan State University (NCAA) 74
Michael LaStarza Forward Waterloo (2020-22) 78 Boston University
Michael Mastrodomenico Defenseman Lincoln (2020-22) 79 University of Notre Dame
Charlie Leddy Defenseman NTDP (2020-22) 84 Boston College
Jake Livanavage Defenseman Chicago (2020-22), NTDP (2020-21) 90 University of North Dakota
Daimon Gardner Forward Omaha (2020-22) 101 Clarkson University
Tyler Dunbar Defenseman Muskegon (2019-22) 105 University of North Dakota
Zaccharya Wisdom Forward Cedar Rapids (2021-22) 106 Colorado College
Stephen Halliday Forward Dubuque (2019-22), Central Illinois (2018-19) 108 Ohio State University
Marek Hejduk Forward NTDP (2020-22) 110 Harvard University
Brady Berard Forward NTDP (2020-22) 111 Providence College
Tyler Haskins Forward Madison (2019-20, 2021-22), Sioux Falls (2020-21) 113 University of Michigan
Cole Knuble Forward Fargo (2021-22), NTDP (2020-21) 118 University of Notre Dame
Cole Spicer Forward NTDP (2020-22) 122 University of North Dakota
Kaden Muir Defenseman NTDP (2020-22) 133 Northeastern University
Gavin O'Connell Forward Waterloo (2021-22) 143 University of Minnesota Duluth
Nathan Lewis Forward Madison (2021-22) 150 University of Massachusetts
Aiden Dubinsky Defenseman Tri-City (2021-22), Omaha (2020-21) 156 University of Minnesota Duluth
Michael Callow Forward NTDP (2020-21) St. Sebastian's School (USHS-Prep) 162 Harvard University
Seamus Powell Defenseman NTDP (2020-22) 166 Boston College
Nicholas Pierre Forward Sioux City (2020-22) 170 University of Wisconsin
Adam Cardona Defenseman Waterloo (2021-22) 171
Jacob Guevin Defenseman Muskegon (2019-22) 176 University of Nebraska-Omaha
Sam Harris Forward Sioux Falls (2021-22) 181 Denver University
Garrett Brown Defenseman Sioux City (2020-22) 185 Denver University
Jeremiah Slavin Defenseman Muskegon (2021-22) 194 Colorado College
Cade Littler Forward NTDP (2020-21) Wenatchee (BCHL) 198
Luke Devlin Forward Muskegon (2020-21) St. Andrew's College (CISAA) 202 Cornell University
James Stefan Forward Lincoln (2020-21) Portland (WHL) 205
Hudson Thronton Defenseman Fargo (2020-21) Prince George (WHL) 211
Hunter Strand Forward Tri-City (2020-21), NTDP (2018-20) University of Notre Dame (NCAA) 216
Matthew Morden Defenseman Muskegon (2021-22) 223 Harvard University
Cruz Lucius Forward NTDP (2020-22) LV University of Minnesota
Adam Zlnka Forward Sioux Falls (2021-22) LV

North American Goaltenders

Name Position USHL Team(s) & Season(s) Current Team (League) NHLCS Midseason Ranking NCAA Commitment
Dylan Silverstein Goaltender NTDP (2020-22) 3 Boston College
Cameron Whitehead Goaltender Lincoln (2021-22) 4 Northeastern University
Tyler Muszelik Goaltender NTDP (2020-22) 5 University of New Hampshire
Axel Mangbo Goaltender Sioux City (2021-22) 9 University of Vermont
Kaidan Mbereko Goaltender Lincoln (2021-22), NTDP (2019-21) 19 Colorado College
Hobie Hedquist Goaltender Dubuque (2019-22) Alberni Valley (BCHL) 23 University of North Dakota
Platon Zadorozhny Goaltender Muskegon (2021-22) 24 University of Maine
Luca Di Pasquo Goaltender Green Bay (2021-22) 25 Michigan State University
Paxton Geisel Goaltender Dubuque (2021-22) 28 Denver University
Simon Latkoczy Goaltender Madison (2019-20, 2021-22), Chicago (2020-21) 32 University of Nebraska-Omaha

