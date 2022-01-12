43 Former USHL Players Named to Hobey Baker Nominations List

The Hobey Baker Committee announced Wednesday the 77 NCAA Division I players nominated as potential future Hobey Baker Award winners. Of the 77, 43 formerly played in the USHL and 17 have already been Drafted by NHL teams.
Another Hobey Baker Award for a USHL alumnus would make it 15 all-time. The USHL has had alumni win the last two Hobey Baker Awards (Cole Caufield, 2020-21 and Scott Perunovich, 2019-20) and five of the previous six awards (Adam Gaudette, 2017-18 and Will Butcher, 2016-17).
Of the USHL alumni up for the Hobey Baker Award, Sean Farrell is the lone skater to have played in the USHL last season (Chicago Steel, 2019-21; USA Hockey National Team Development Program, 2017-19). Farrell, the defending USHL Player of the Year, is one of two former Players of the Year to be named on the Hobey Baker watch list alongside former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Riese Gaber (2019-20). He and former Sioux City Musketerers forward Bobby Brink (2018-19) both previously earned Forward of the Year honors while former Chicago Steel defenseman Owen Power (2019-20) and Tri-City Storm goaltender Isaiah Saville (2018-19) were previously named Defenseman and Goaltender of the Year, respectively. Marc McLaughlin formerly earned the Curt Hammer Award (2017-18) in his final of two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
|Name
|Team
|Position
|USHL Team (Season)
|NHL Draft
|Nick Abruzzese
|Harvard University
|Forward
|Chicago Steel (2017-19)
|Toronto Maple Leafs (2019, Round 4, #124)
|Max Andreev
|Cornell University
|Forward
|Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-18)
|Jacob Barczewski
|Canisius College
|Goaltender
|Tri-City Storm (2017-19)
|Jacob Bengtsson
|Lake Superior State University
|Defenseman
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2018-20)
|Matthew Beniers
|University of Michigan
|Forward
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Seattle Kraken (2021, Round 1, #2)
|Trenton Bliss
|Michigan Tech University
|Forward
|Green Bay (2016-18)
|Bobby Brink
|Denver University
|Forward
|Sioux City Musketeers (2017-19)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
|Easton Brodzinski
|St. Cloud State University
|Forward
|Fargo Force (2016-17), Madison Capitols (2016-17), Green Bay Gamblers (2016-17)
|Declan Carlile
|Merrimack College
|Defenseman
|Lincoln Stars (2018-19), Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19)
|Gabe Carriere
|University of Vermont
|Goaltender
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2019-20)
|Hank Crone
|Northern Michigan University
|Forward
|Fargo Force (2015-17, 2018-19), Omaha Lancers (2014-16)
|Drew DeRidder
|Michigan State University
|Goaltender
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-18), Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-17)
|Max Ellis
|University of Notre Dame
|Forward
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19), Lincoln Stars (2018-19), Central Illinois Flying Aces (2018-19), Youngstown Phantoms (2016-18)
|Sean Farrell
|Harvard University
|Forward
|Chicago Steel (2019-21), USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Montreal Canadiens (2020, Round 4, #124)
|Domenick Fensore
|Boston University
|Defenseman
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Carolina Hurricanes (2019, Round 3, #90)
|Ethen Frank
|Western Michigan University
|Forward
|Lincoln Stars (2014-17)
|Riese Gaber
|University of North Dakota
|Forward
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2018-20)
|Cole Guttman
|Denver University
|Forward
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2015-18), USA Hockey NTDP (2015-16)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #180)
|Brian Halonen
|Michigan Tech University
|Forward
|Des Moines Buccaneers (2016-18)
|Jordan Harris
|Northeastern University
|Defenseman
|Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18)
|Montreal Canadiens (2018, Round 3, #71)
|Austin Heidemann
|Mercyhurst University
|Forward
|Sioux City Musketeers (2019-20), Sioux Falls Stampede (2019-20), Green Bay Gamblers (2018-19)
|Billy Jerry
|Long Island University
|Forward
|Madison Capitols (2014-17)
|Jachym Kondelik
|University of Connecticut
|Forward
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18)
|Nashville Predators (2018, Round 4, #111)
|Matthew Kopperud
|Arizona State University
|Forward
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2019-20)
|Connor MacEachern
|Penn State University
|Forward
|Youngstown Phantoms (2018-19)
|Aidan McDonough
|Northeastern University
|Forward
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2018-19)
|Vancouver Canucks (2019, Round 7, #195)
|Dryden McKay
|Boston College
|Goaltender
|Madison Capitols (2016-18), Green Bay (2015-16)
|Marc McLaughlin
|Boston College
|Forward
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-18)
|Zach Metsa
|Quinnipiac University
|Defenseman
|Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-18), Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18), Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-16), Waterloo Black Hawks (2014-15)
|Ben Meyers
|University of Minnesota
|Forward
|Fargo Force (2016-19)
|Nick Perbix
|St. Cloud State University
|Defenseman
|Omaha Lancers (2017-18)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #169)
|Clayton Phillips
|Penn State University
|Defenseman
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2017-18), Fargo Force (2015-18)
|Pittsburgh Penguins (2017, Round 3, #93)
|Jackson Pierson
|University of New Hampshire
|Forward
|Green Bay Gamblers (2017-18)
|Blake Pietila
|Michigan Tech University
|Goaltender
|Cedar Rapids RoughRIders (2017-19)
|Owen Power
|University of Michigan
|Defenseman
|Chicago Steel (2018-20)
|Buffalo Sabres (2021, Round 1, #1)
|Jake Sanderson
|University of North Dakota
|Defenseman
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Ottawa Senators (2020, Round 1, #5)
|Isaiah Saville
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Goaltender
|Tri-City Storm (2018-19)
|Vegas Golden Knights (2019, Round 5, #135)
|Nathan Smith
|Minnesota State University
|Forward
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19)
|Winnipeg Jets (2018, Round 3, #91)
|Jack St. Ivany
|Boston College
|Defenseman
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2016-18)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2018, Round 4, #112)
|Jaxson Stauber
|Providence College
|Goaltender
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-20)
|Matt Stienburg
|Cornell University
|Forward
|Sioux City Musketeers (2018-19)
|Colorado Avalanche (2019, Round 3, #63)
|Colin Theisen
|Arizona State University
|Forward
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-17)
|Bobby Trivigno
|University of Massachusetts
|Forward
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-18)