43 Former USHL Players Named to Hobey Baker Nominations List

The Hobey Baker Committee announced Wednesday the 77 NCAA Division I players nominated as potential future Hobey Baker Award winners. Of the 77, 43 formerly played in the USHL and 17 have already been Drafted by NHL teams.

Another Hobey Baker Award for a USHL alumnus would make it 15 all-time. The USHL has had alumni win the last two Hobey Baker Awards (Cole Caufield, 2020-21 and Scott Perunovich, 2019-20) and five of the previous six awards (Adam Gaudette, 2017-18 and Will Butcher, 2016-17).

Of the USHL alumni up for the Hobey Baker Award, Sean Farrell is the lone skater to have played in the USHL last season (Chicago Steel, 2019-21; USA Hockey National Team Development Program, 2017-19). Farrell, the defending USHL Player of the Year, is one of two former Players of the Year to be named on the Hobey Baker watch list alongside former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Riese Gaber (2019-20). He and former Sioux City Musketerers forward Bobby Brink (2018-19) both previously earned Forward of the Year honors while former Chicago Steel defenseman Owen Power (2019-20) and Tri-City Storm goaltender Isaiah Saville (2018-19) were previously named Defenseman and Goaltender of the Year, respectively. Marc McLaughlin formerly earned the Curt Hammer Award (2017-18) in his final of two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.