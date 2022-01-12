skip navigation

43 Former USHL Players Named to Hobey Baker Nominations List

01/12/2022, 9:45pm CST
By USHL

Finalists Announced March 16

The Hobey Baker Committee announced Wednesday the 77 NCAA Division I players nominated as potential future Hobey Baker Award winners. Of the 77, 43 formerly played in the USHL and 17 have already been Drafted by NHL teams. 

Another Hobey Baker Award for a USHL alumnus would make it 15 all-time. The USHL has had alumni win the last two Hobey Baker Awards (Cole Caufield, 2020-21 and Scott Perunovich, 2019-20) and five of the previous six awards (Adam Gaudette, 2017-18 and Will Butcher, 2016-17). 

Of the USHL alumni up for the Hobey Baker Award, Sean Farrell is the lone skater to have played in the USHL last season (Chicago Steel, 2019-21; USA Hockey National Team Development Program, 2017-19). Farrell, the defending USHL Player of the Year, is one of two former Players of the Year to be named on the Hobey Baker watch list alongside former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Riese Gaber (2019-20). He and former Sioux City Musketerers forward Bobby Brink (2018-19) both previously earned Forward of the Year honors while former Chicago Steel defenseman Owen Power (2019-20) and Tri-City Storm goaltender Isaiah Saville (2018-19) were previously named Defenseman and Goaltender of the Year, respectively. Marc McLaughlin formerly earned the Curt Hammer Award (2017-18) in his final of two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Name Team Position USHL Team (Season) NHL Draft
Nick Abruzzese Harvard University Forward Chicago Steel (2017-19) Toronto Maple Leafs (2019, Round 4, #124)
Max Andreev Cornell University Forward Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-18)
Jacob Barczewski Canisius College Goaltender Tri-City Storm (2017-19)
Jacob Bengtsson Lake Superior State University Defenseman Waterloo Black Hawks (2018-20)
Matthew Beniers University of Michigan Forward USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) Seattle Kraken (2021, Round 1, #2)
Trenton Bliss Michigan Tech University Forward Green Bay (2016-18)
Bobby Brink Denver University Forward Sioux City Musketeers (2017-19) Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
Easton Brodzinski St. Cloud State University Forward Fargo Force (2016-17), Madison Capitols (2016-17), Green Bay Gamblers (2016-17)
Declan Carlile Merrimack College Defenseman Lincoln Stars (2018-19), Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19)
Gabe Carriere University of Vermont Goaltender Waterloo Black Hawks (2019-20)
Hank Crone Northern Michigan University Forward Fargo Force (2015-17, 2018-19), Omaha Lancers (2014-16)
Drew DeRidder Michigan State University Goaltender USA Hockey NTDP (2017-18), Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-17)
Max Ellis University of Notre Dame Forward Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19), Lincoln Stars (2018-19), Central Illinois Flying Aces (2018-19), Youngstown Phantoms (2016-18)
Sean Farrell Harvard University Forward Chicago Steel (2019-21), USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) Montreal Canadiens (2020, Round 4, #124)
Domenick Fensore Boston University Defenseman USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) Carolina Hurricanes (2019, Round 3, #90)
Ethen Frank Western Michigan University Forward Lincoln Stars (2014-17)
Riese Gaber University of North Dakota Forward Dubuque Fighting Saints (2018-20)
Cole Guttman Denver University Forward Dubuque Fighting Saints (2015-18), USA Hockey NTDP (2015-16) Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #180)
Brian Halonen Michigan Tech University Forward Des Moines Buccaneers (2016-18)
Jordan Harris Northeastern University Defenseman Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18) Montreal Canadiens (2018, Round 3, #71)
Austin Heidemann Mercyhurst University Forward Sioux City Musketeers (2019-20), Sioux Falls Stampede (2019-20), Green Bay Gamblers (2018-19)
Billy Jerry Long Island University Forward Madison Capitols (2014-17)
Jachym Kondelik University of Connecticut Forward Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18) Nashville Predators (2018, Round 4, #111)
Matthew Kopperud Arizona State University Forward Dubuque Fighting Saints (2019-20)
Connor MacEachern Penn State University Forward Youngstown Phantoms (2018-19)
Aidan McDonough Northeastern University Forward Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2018-19) Vancouver Canucks (2019, Round 7, #195)
Dryden McKay Boston College Goaltender Madison Capitols (2016-18), Green Bay (2015-16)
Marc McLaughlin Boston College Forward Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-18)
Zach Metsa Quinnipiac University Defenseman Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-18), Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18), Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-16), Waterloo Black Hawks (2014-15)
Ben Meyers University of Minnesota Forward Fargo Force (2016-19)
Nick Perbix St. Cloud State University Defenseman Omaha Lancers (2017-18) Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #169)
Clayton Phillips Penn State University Defenseman Muskegon Lumberjacks (2017-18), Fargo Force (2015-18) Pittsburgh Penguins (2017, Round 3, #93)
Jackson Pierson University of New Hampshire Forward Green Bay Gamblers (2017-18)
Blake Pietila Michigan Tech University Goaltender Cedar Rapids RoughRIders (2017-19)
Owen Power University of Michigan Defenseman Chicago Steel (2018-20) Buffalo Sabres (2021, Round 1, #1)
Jake Sanderson University of North Dakota Defenseman USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) Ottawa Senators (2020, Round 1, #5)
Isaiah Saville University of Nebraska-Omaha Goaltender Tri-City Storm (2018-19) Vegas Golden Knights (2019, Round 5, #135)
Nathan Smith Minnesota State University Forward Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19) Winnipeg Jets (2018, Round 3, #91)
Jack St. Ivany Boston College Defenseman Sioux Falls Stampede (2016-18) Philadelphia Flyers (2018, Round 4, #112)
Jaxson Stauber Providence College Goaltender Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-20)
Matt Stienburg Cornell University Forward Sioux City Musketeers (2018-19) Colorado Avalanche (2019, Round 3, #63)
Colin Theisen Arizona State University Forward Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-17)
Bobby Trivigno University of Massachusetts Forward Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-18)

