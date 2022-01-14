skip navigation

Current Section

USHL Top Prospects Set to Meet Monday During BioSteel All-American Game

01/14/2022, 2:15pm CST
By USHL

Top 2022 NHL Draft Prospects from Across the USHL Will Play Live on NHL Network

Plymouth, Mich. - For the third year, the United States Hockey League (USHL) and United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) will combine forces to bring hockey fans the BioSteel All-American Game. When the puck drops live on NHL Network at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at USA Hockey Arena, the best 2022 NHL Draft prospects in the USHL will square off in a new format. 

At past events, the NTDP Under-18 roster would compete against the best NHL Draft prospects from the USHL’s other Member Clubs. This season, rosters will be combined as Team Blue and Team White square off in a pivotal scouting event game ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. Of the 44 players on roster for the game, 28 were recognized by NHL Central Scouting on the services Midseason Rankings released this week. 

Three of the game’s four goalies were recognized on the North American Goaltending rankings with Dylan Silverstein (#3 - NTDP) leading the way, followed by Tyler Muszelik (#5 - NTDP) and Paxton Geisel (#28 - Dubuque Fighting Saints). Silverstein and Geisel will split time for Team Blue while Muszelik shares the net with Chicago Steel goaltender Gibson Homer

Ten of the players named to the BioSteel All-American Game were also featured in the Top-32 for North American Skaters, including Team Blue’s Cutter Gauthier (#6 - NTDP), Jimmy Snuggerud (#8 - NTDP), Frank Nazar (#17 - NTDP), Rutger McGroarty (#18 - NTDP), Ryan Chesley (#22 - NTDP) and Sam Rinzel (#26 - Waterloo Black Hawks) as well as Team White’s Logan Cooley (#2 - NTDP), Isaac Howard (#12 - NTDP), Lane Hutson (#31 - NTDP) and Seamus Casey (#32 - NTDP). 

The 2022 event will be a second appearance for six players including Team White’s Cooley, Homer and Connor Kurth (Forward, Dubuque) as well as Team Blue’s McGroarty and Jack Harvey (Forward, Chicago). 

This year’s group of prospects will look to follow in the footsteps of the 53 players from the past two events who have gone on to be selected in the following NHL Draft. Those 53 players include seven First Round selections, including Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, #2), Jake Sanderson (2020, Ottawa Senators, #5 Overall), Cole Sillinger (2021, Columbus Blue Jackets, #12 Overall), Matt Coronato (2021, Calgary Flames, #13 Overall), Chaz Lucius (2021, Winnipeg Jets, #18 Overall), Mackie Samoskevich (2021, Florida Panthers, #24 Overall) and Brendan Brisson (2020, Vegas Golden Knights, #29 Overall). 

This season, the BioSteel rosters feature a combined 42 NCAA Division I commitments out of the 44 players currently selected to play in the game. Boston College and University of Minnesota lead the way with five commitments each in the game while University of Michigan and University of Notre Dame follow with four each. Denver University, Northeastern University and University of North Dakota each have three commitments in the game while Boston University, Harvard University, University of Minnesota Duluth and University of New Hampshire each also boast a pair of commitments each. 

Be sure to follow the USHL (@ushl) and USA Hockey (@usahockey) on Twitter to stay up-to-date on the latest news and roster updates ahead of the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game. 

Tickets for the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game can be purchased online, at USA Hockey Arena or by calling 734-453-6400 ext. 396. 

More information, including the game's coaches and officials, will be announced at a later date. For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game, visit the event's website.

Team Blue Roster

Name Position Current USHL Team NHLCS Midseason Ranking NCAA Commitment
Cutter Gauthier F USA Hockey NTDP 6 Boston College
Jimmy Snuggerud F USA Hockey NTDP 8 University of Minnesota
Frank Nazar F USA Hockey NTDP 17 University of Michigan
Rutger McGroarty F USA Hockey NTDP 18 University of Michigan
Ryan Chesley D USA Hockey NTDP 22 University of Minnesota
Sam Rinzel D Waterloo Black Hawks 26 University of Minnesota
Cameron Lund F Green Bay Gamblers 37 Northeastern University
Zam Plante F Chicago Steel 40 University of Minnesota Duluth
Jackson Dorrington D Des Moines Buccaneers 57 Northeastern University
Jake Livanavage D Chicago Steel 90 University of North Dakota
Tyler Haskins F Madison Capitols 113 University of Michigan
Cole Knuble F Fargo Force 118 University of North Dakota
Seamus Powell D USA Hockey NTDP 166 Boston College
Sam Harris F Sioux Falls Stampede 181 Denver University
Dylan Silverstein G USA Hockey NTDP 3 Boston College
Paxton Geisel G Dubuque Fighting Saints 28 Denver University
Vincent Borgesi D Tri-City Storm Northeastern University
Damien Carfagna D Green Bay Gamblers University of New Hampshire
Jack Harvey F Chicago Steel Boston University
Jared Wright F Omaha Lancers Colgate University

Team White Roster

Name Position Current USHL Team NHLCS Midseason Ranking NCAA Commitment
Logan Cooley F USA Hockey NTDP 2 University of Notre Dame
Isaac Howard F USA Hockey NTDP 12 University of Minnesota Duluth
Lane Hutson D USA Hockey NTDP 31 Boston University
Seamus Casey D USA Hockey NTDP 32 University of Michigan
Ryan Healey D Sioux Falls Stampede 73 Harvard University
Charlie Leddy D USA Hockey NTDP 84 Boston College
Stephen Halliday F Dubuque Fighting Saints 108 Ohio State University
Marek Hejduk F USA Hockey NTDP 110 Harvard University
Brady Berard F USA Hockey NTDP 111 Providence College
Cole Spicer F USA Hockey NTDP 122 University of North Dakota
Garrett Brown D Sioux City Musketeers 185 Denver University
Tyler Muszelik G USA Hockey NTDP 5 University of New Hampshire
Kenny Connors F Dubuque Fighting Saints University of Massachusetts
Tyler Duke D USA Hockey NTDP University of Notre Dame
Maddox Fleming F Sioux Falls Stampede University of Notre Dame
Gibson Homer G Chicago Steel Arizona State University
Connor Kurth F Dubuque Fighting Saints University of Minnesota
Hunter McDonald D Omaha Lancers RPI
Luke Mittelstadt D Madison Capitols University of Minnesota
Gleb Veremyev F Green Bay Gamblers Colorado College

Tag(s): Home  Top Story 