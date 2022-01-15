TENDER: Lumberjacks Sign Sacha Boisvert to Tender Agreement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced today the signing of forward Sacha Boisvert to a tender agreement for the 2022-23 season.

Boisvert, the 6-foot-1, 161-pound forward has appeared in 20 games with Mount St. Charles Academy 15U during the 2021-22 regular season, totaling 24 goals and 19 assists for 43 points. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native has yet to announce his NCAA commitment.

“He’s a big-time player who can score, shoot, change games with hits, and impact the game in many different ways,” said Lumberjacks President of Hockey Operations Steve Lowe. “We expect Sacha to make an immediate impact in our lineup for next year and we are excited to add a big-time talent like Sacha to the Muskegon Lumberjacks.”

When asked about what makes Boisvert such a talented player, Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty did not hold back on what he likes about Boisvert’s skill.

“Sacha’s skating and vision put him in on another level because he creates so much offense off the rush and he is incredibly difficult to defend against,” said McGroarty. “The first time I saw Sacha play, his physicality is what caught my eye because he has the ability to make players around him better and is overall a complete player.”

Furthermore, Boisvert’s current coach with Mount St. Charles 15U Scott Gainey expressed similar sentiments.

“I like how he competes every day, even in practice, making himself and everyone around him better,” said Gainey. “He’s got all of the intangibles, the skillset is there and he’s a complete package.”

Not only is Sacha built for the ‘now’, but he’s also equipped with a substantial future ahead of him. Matt Plante, the Co-Director of Mount St. Charles Hockey, believes his playing style makes him a top, alluring prospect.

“He’s got a lot of upside and he plays with an edge,” said Plante. “He’s certainly an attractive prospect both at the collegiate level and at the pro level down the road.”

A native of Quebec, Boisvert credited current Lumberjacks defenseman, Jacob Guevin, who also hails from La Belle Province, as one of the deciding factors on signing with the Lumberjacks.

“I knew [Guevin] played there and that it was a really good spot and he just reached out,” said Boisvert. “When he reached out, I did my research and I made my decision to go [to Muskegon] because of the coaching staff and I just liked everyone.”

After getting to know Boisvert through the recruiting process, Lumberjacks Head Coach Mike Hamilton is ecstatic about the all-inclusive hockey player.

“We’re excited to get a high-end, quality player like Sacha,” said Hamilton. “It’s been a pleasure getting to know Sacha during the recruiting process and he’s a dedicated, driven individual and we look forward to him making an impact next year.”