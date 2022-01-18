2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 16

Wilmer added a quartet of assists to his season total of 41 points, which is tied for fourth in the league, in a pair of Tri-City Storm wins this past weekend. The Boston University commit picked up an assist in Friday night’s 3-0 win over the Fargo Force before chipping in a trio of helpers the following night in a 4-1 road win over the Omaha Lancers. Wilmer picked up a primary assist on a powerplay goal midway through the second frame that held up as the eventual game-winning goal. The Rockville, Centre, N.Y. native then picked up additional assists on insurance goals in the second and third periods. Wilmer’s 41 points (11-30-41) this season is tied for fourth in league scoring and paces the Storm through 30 games played this season. The former USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) forward collected 30 points (8-22-30) in a combined 49 USHL games with the NTDP over the past two seasons and has seen his offensive production explode since joining the Storm. Wilmer has only been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games once this season and has registered at least one point in 17 of his last 20 games (6-25-31) dating back to November 7, 2021. Wilmer is the first Tri-City skater to earn a Player of the Week award this season but the second Storm player to be awarded as Sergeev, including this week’s award, is now a three-time Goaltender of the Week winner.