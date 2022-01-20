19 Former USHL Goaltenders Named to Mike Richter Nominations List

The initial nomination list for the 2022 Mike Richter Award, given annually to the NCAA’s top Division I goaltender, was announced Thursday and featured 19 former netminders from the United States Hockey League (USHL). The league has seen an alumnus win the Mike Richter Award in five of the eight seasons the award has been presented, most recently with Jeremy Swayman in 2020.
This season’s initial list includes USHL alumni currently playing in each of the six NCAA Division I conferences. The list includes eight NHL Draftees including Dominic Basse (Chicago Blackhawks, 2019, Round 6, #167 Overall), Drew Commesso (Chicago Blackhawks, 2020, Round 2, #46), Jakub Dobes (Montreal Canadiens, 2020, Round 5, #136), Ethan Haider (Nashville Predators, 2019, Round 5, #148), David Hrenak (Los Angeles Kings, 2018, Round 5, #144), Jared Moe (Winnipeg Jets, 2018, Round 6, #184), Erik Portillo (Buffalo Sabres, 2019, Round 3, #67) and Isaiah Saville (Vegas Golden Knights, 2019, Round 5, #135). Porillo and Saville also earned USHL Goaltender of the Year awards during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, respectively.
|Name
|NCAA Division I Team
|USHL Team (Season)
|NHL Draft
|Jacob Barczewski
|Canisius College
|Tri-City Storm (2017-19)
|Dominic Basse
|Colorado College
|Youngstown Phantoms (2019-20)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2019, Round 6, #167)
|Ryan Bischel
|University of Notre Dame
|Fargo Force (2016-19)
|Brandon Bussi
|Western Michigan University
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19)
|Gabriel Carriere
|University of Vermont
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2019-20)
|Drew Commesso
|Boston University
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2020, Round 2, #46)
|Drew DeRidder
|Michigan State University
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-17), USA Hockey NTDP (2017-18)
|Jakub Dobes
|Ohio State University
|Omaha Lancers (2019-21)
|Montreal Canadiens (2020, Round 5, #136)
|Ethan Haider
|Clarkson University
|Sioux City Musketeers (2019-20)
|Nashville Predators (2019, Round 5, #148)
|Darion Hanson
|University of Connecticut
|Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17)
|David Hrenak
|St. Cloud State University
|Green Bay Gamblers (2016-17)
|Los Angeles Kings (2018, Round 5, #144)
|Dryden McKay
|Minnesota State University
|Madison Capitols (2016-18), Green Bay Gamblers (2015-16)
|Jared Moe
|University of Wisconsin
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-19)
|Winnipeg Jets (2018, Round 6, #184)
|Matt Murray
|University of Massachusetts
|Fargo Force (2016-17)
|Blake Pietila
|Michigan Tech University
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19)
|Erik Portillo
|University of Michigan
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2019-20)
|Buffalo Sabres (2019, Round 3, #67)
|Isaiah Saville
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Tri-City Storm (2018-19)
|Vegas Golden Knights (2019, Round 5, #135)
|Ian Shane
|Cornell University
|Chicago Steel (2019-21)
|Jaxson Stauber
|Providence College
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-20)