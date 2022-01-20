19 Former USHL Goaltenders Named to Mike Richter Nominations List

The initial nomination list for the 2022 Mike Richter Award, given annually to the NCAA’s top Division I goaltender, was announced Thursday and featured 19 former netminders from the United States Hockey League (USHL). The league has seen an alumnus win the Mike Richter Award in five of the eight seasons the award has been presented, most recently with Jeremy Swayman in 2020.

This season’s initial list includes USHL alumni currently playing in each of the six NCAA Division I conferences. The list includes eight NHL Draftees including Dominic Basse (Chicago Blackhawks, 2019, Round 6, #167 Overall), Drew Commesso (Chicago Blackhawks, 2020, Round 2, #46), Jakub Dobes (Montreal Canadiens, 2020, Round 5, #136), Ethan Haider (Nashville Predators, 2019, Round 5, #148), David Hrenak (Los Angeles Kings, 2018, Round 5, #144), Jared Moe (Winnipeg Jets, 2018, Round 6, #184), Erik Portillo (Buffalo Sabres, 2019, Round 3, #67) and Isaiah Saville (Vegas Golden Knights, 2019, Round 5, #135). Porillo and Saville also earned USHL Goaltender of the Year awards during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, respectively.