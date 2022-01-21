USHL Back in Dallas for 2022 Frosty Cup

Dallas, Tex. - The Tri-City Storm (24-5-1-0, 49 pts.), the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) top team this season, and the Lincoln Stars (16-11-1-1, 34 points) are ready to take USHL action to hockey fans in Dallas next week with a pair of regular season games highlighting the annual USHL Frosty Cup.

Thursday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST - Tri-City Storm at Lincoln Stars TICKETS

Friday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. CST - Lincoln Stars at Tri-City Storm TICKETS

“The USHL is excited to bring Tier I hockey back to the Dallas-Forth Worth Metro Plex area as well as an expanded and growing youth tournament,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “The Frosty Cup continues to develop and grow and we have wonderful partners in the NHL’s Dallas Stars as well as the outstanding fan support from the region with all the youth teams participating from across the United States that will be traveling to Texas. We are also pleased to have two great USHL Clubs in Tri-City and Lincoln competing in this showcase event.”

Now in its third year, the USHL Frosty Cup, a premier youth hockey event, is hosted annually at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Tex. by the USHL and Dallas Stars. This year’s installment, which will feature 47 youth teams from 15 states descending on The Lone Star State, is highlighted by a pair of regular season USHL games. Among the youth teams competing are Texas’ own Dallas Stars Elite. For more information about the youth aspect of the Frosty Cup, be sure to check out the event’s page on USHL.com.

The Storm and Stars head to Texas both in Clark Cup Playoff spots in the Western Conference at the halfway point of the season. Heading into weekend action less than a week from the event, Tri-City currently features the league’s best record (24-5-1-0), point total (49) and point percentage (0.817) through 30 games and are one of the hottest teams in the league having won nine of their last 10 games, including six in-a-row. The Stars are currently fourth in the Western Conference, just four points out of second place with a 16-11-1-1 (34 points) record.

Fans could be in for a goaltending clinic in the USHL contests as, currently, the top two netminders in the league belong to the Storm and Stars, respectively. Arsenii Sergeev, a Calgary Flames prospect (2021, Round 7, #205), is having an outstanding season for Tri-City, leading league netminders in wins (20), goals against average (1.52), save percentage (0.934) and shutouts (5) through 24 appearances this season. The University of Connecticut commit and three-time USHL Goaltender of the Week hails from Yaroslavl, Russia and is in his first season in the league. Right behind Sergeev is Lincoln’s Cameron Whitehead, a prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft who was recently ranked 4th among North American Goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting on the service’s Midseason Rankings earlier this month. The Northeastern University commit follows Sergeev and ranks second among league goalies with a 2.41 goals against average and 0.921 save percentage. Whitehead has an 8-3-1-0 record, including a shutout, in 13 appearances this season. The Orleans, Ontario native has split time this season with third-year USHL goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, the 19th ranked North American Goaltender on the NHLCS Midseason Rankings.

Not only will fans be treated to ta goaltending duel, the game is set to feature five NHL Draftees including Sergeev, and Tri-City teammates Chase Clark (Washington Capitals, 2021, Round 6, #183), Ilya Nikolayev (Calgary Flames, 2019, Round 3, #88), Nate Benoit (Minnesota Wild, 2021, Round 6, #182) as well as Lincoln Stars defenseman Joaquim Lemay (Washington Capitals, 2021, Round 4, #119). Whitehead and Mbereko also account for two of the five players set to appear in the game who made the NHLCS Midseason Rankings, rounded out by Lincoln’s Brennan Ali (#63 - North American Skaters), Michael Mastrodomenico (#79 - North American Skaters) and Tri-City’s Aiden Dubinsky (#156 - North American Skaters).

Be sure to secure your seat now and don’t miss a second of the action at Comerica Center during the 2022 USHL Frosty Cup.