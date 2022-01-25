2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 17

Nazar earned his first Forward of the Week award of the season after an impressive lone performance that saw the University of Michigan commit pick up four points in a 9-4 NTDP win over the Madison Capitols. Nazar, a Mount Clemens, Mich. native, tallied his 10th goal of the season in the opening minute of the middle frame to give his team a 3-1 lead. Another three points, all coming in the form of assists, helped lift Nazar and NTDP to its ninth USHL win of the season. Through 13 games this season, Nazar leads the NTDP with 20 points (10-10-20) and goals (10), while his 10 assists is tied for second on the team. With a 1.54 points per game mark, Nazar ranks second in the league just behind league leading scorer Stephen Halliday (1.59) and ahead of Jackson Blake (1.52). Nazar, who was awarded Co-Forward of the Week during Week 3 last season, was most recently ranked 17th among North American Skaters on the Midseason Rankings from NHL Central Scouting earlier this month and represented Team Blue at the BioSteel All-American Game last week. The second-year forward is now on a four-game point streak (4-6-10), including three games in a row with multiple points, and has points in 10 of his 13 games this season.