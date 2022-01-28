USHL, Omaha Lancers Announce New Majority Owner

Omaha, Neb. - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Friday the USHL Board of Directors formally approved the sale of majority control of the Omaha Lancers to Mike Picozzi.

Picozzi, founder and CEO of Takion Technologies - a technology firm for sophisticated trading across all asset classes - will bring his business building skills and his passion for hockey to the storied Omaha Lancers franchise.

"I want to express a sincere thank you to all the USHL team owners, USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson and to [former Lancers majority owner] Anthony (Koots) DiCesare for making this transfer possible," said Picozzi.

"We're happy to welcome Mike to the USHL and know with his experience and resources, he'll expand on the rich tradition of the Omaha Lancers in the USHL," said Robertson. "At the same time, we wish to thank DiCesare for his many years of service at both the USHL team and league levels, as our league is much stronger as a result of his contributions and dedication to the USHL."

"My goal is to capitalize on the proud tradition of the Omaha Lancers and bring it to a new level," said Picozzi. "I plan to do so by involving the entire Omaha hockey community from the loyal fans, to the alumni, to the billet families, to the arena, to every nexus of the community touched by our hockey club. I plan to invest substantially to bolster these existing strengths and to create new opportunities for all in the Lancer family."