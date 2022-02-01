2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 18

McLaughlin earned his first USHL Forward of the Week award after registering seven points in a weekend sweep, propelling the Musketeers to second in the Western Conference and fourth in the USHL standings. McLaughlin and the Musketeers opened the weekend with a 7-4 win in front of the home crowd, thanks largely in part to McLaughlin’s four-point (3-1-4) performance. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect (2021, Round 7, #206 Overall) got off to a fast start, registering the game’s opening tally less than two minutes into the action before picking up a powerplay assist to open up a 2-0 lead midway through the first. McLaughlin added a go-ahead goal in the final seconds of the middle frame and later recorded the game-winning goal midway through the third period. The next night, McLaughlin and Sioux City bested the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 as the University of North Dakota commit chipped in a trio of assists, beginning with a primary helper on the game’s second goal before adding another pair of apples in the first four minutes of the final frame, including a primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal. Through 34 games this season, McLaughlin has recorded 46 points (19-27-46), which is good for the Sioux City team lead and tied for sixth in league scoring. McLaughlin’s 19 goals is tied for seventh in the league while his 27 assists ties him for eighth among USHL scorers. The Spring City, Penn. native is in his first full USHL season after combining for seven games with the Musketeers and USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) over the past two seasons. McLaughlin is the second Musketeers forward to win Forward of the Week this season, joining Kirklan Irey (Week 11) and is the third Sioux City weekly winner, joining Irey and goaltender Alex Tracy (Week 8).