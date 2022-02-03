skip navigation

USHL at the Olympics - Primer

02/03/2022, 1:00pm CST
By USHL

35 Men, 9 Women, 6 Officials and Additional Staff with USHL Ties Set to Participate in 2022 Olympic Games

The United States Hockey League (USHL) will be well-represented at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as 35 men’s hockey players, nine women’s hockey players, six officials and additional team staff, all with USHL ties, participate in the action from February 3-19. 

"We are incredibly proud of all of the people who are representing their countries at the 2022 Olympics who have come through the United States Hockey League," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "The way we're represented at the Olympics, not only by former players but also staff and officials, is a testament to the way our league has developed those who come through it."

On the men’s side, the majority of representation, 21 of the 35 players with USHL ties, will skate for Team USA. Led by a staff consisting of General Manager John Vanbiesbrouck, Assistant Coaches Mike Hastings and Brett Larson, Goaltending Coach Dave Lassonde and Athletic Trainer Jason Hodges, the team itself will feature 21 of the 25 players having previously skated in the USHL. 

MORE: Five USHL Ties Named to 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Coaching Staff

First Round NHL prospects Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, Round 1, #2), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 2020, Round 1, #5) and Brendan Brisson (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020, Round 1, #29) highlight the players, all coming from the NCAA this season to partake in the Games. Beniers and Brisson currently skate for University of Michigan while Sanderson plays for the University of North Dakota. 

The US roster also features three Clark Cup Champions, two Calder Cup Champions, an AHL MVP, three former All-USHL First Team Members, two USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year winners, a former USA Hockey College Player of the Year, a former Hobey Baker Award winner, an NCAA First Team All-American, former Medal Winners at other international events and more. 

MORE: USHL Alumni Named to U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

The league in total will be represented on 10 of the 12 men’s rosters with the following alumni making rosters for their respective country: Owen Power (Canada), Jake Chelios (China), Lukas Klok (Czechia), Markus Lauridsen (Denmark), Patrick Russell (Denmark), Jussi Olkinuora (Finland), Lean Bergmann (Germany), Frederik Tiffels (Germany), Karlis Cukste (Latvia), Ralphs Freibergs (Latvia), Kristian Pospisil (Slovakia), Matej Tomek (Slovakia), Christian Folin (Sweden) and Frederik Olofsson (Sweden). 

Men's Schedules

Team USA - Group A

February 10 vs. China (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Canada (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 13 vs. Germany (8:10 a.m. ET)

Canada - Group A

February 10 vs. Germany (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 11 vs. USA (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 13 vs. China (8:10 a.m. ET)

China - Group A

February 10 vs. USA (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 12 vs. Germany (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 13 vs. Canada (8:10 a.m. ET)

Team Germany - Group A

February 10 vs. Canada (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 12 vs. China (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 13 vs. USA (8:10 a.m. ET)

Czechia - Group B

February 9 vs. Denmark (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Switzerland (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 12 vs. ROC (8:10 a.m. ET)

Denmark - Group B

February 9 vs. Czechia (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 10 vs. ROC (11:10 a.m. ET)
February 12 vs. Switzerland (8:10 a.m. ET)

Finland - Group C

February 10 vs. Slovakia (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Latvia (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 13 vs. Sweden (3:40 a.m. ET)

Latvia - Group C

February 9 vs. Sweden (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Finland (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Slovakia (11:10 p.m. ET)

Slovakia - Group C

February 10 vs. Finland (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Sweden (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 12 vs. Latvia (11:10 p.m. ET)

Sweden - Group C

February 9 vs. Latvia (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 11 vs. Slovakia (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 13 vs. Finland (3:40 a.m. ET)

Qualification Playoffs

February 14: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 14: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 15: TBD vs. TBD (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 15: TBD vs. TBD (8:10 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

February 15: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 16: TBD vs. TBD (1:00 a.m. ET)
February 16: TBD vs. TBD (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 16: TBD vs. TBD (8:30 a.m. ET)

Semifinals

February 17: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 18: TBD vs. TBD (8:10 a.m. ET)

Bronze Medal Game

February 19: TBD vs. TBD (8:10 a.m. ET)

Gold Medal Game

February 19: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)

On the women's side, nine players, including six on Team USA, have ties to the USHL. Jincy Dunne, a defender, played on the St. Louis AA Blues 16U team during the 2013-14 season, a roster that featured USHL alumni such as her brother Josh Dunne (Green Bay, 2014-18), Brady Tkachuk (USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP, 2015-17), Ty Farmer (Youngstown/Fargo/Muskegon, 2014-18), Trent Frederic (NTDP, 2014-16), Luke Martin (NTDP, 2014-16), Joey Matthews (Tri-City/Sioux City, 2015-17), Tommy Nappier (Omaha/Chicago, 2016-17), Brandon Puricelli (Omaha, 2017-18), Zach Solow (Dubuque, 2015-17) and Joseph Woll (NTDP, 2014-16). Five other US Women's players had brothers play in the USHL including Dani Cameranesi (Tony, Waterloo, 2011-12), Alex Carpenter (Robert, Sioux City, 2013-15), Jesse Compher (J.T., NTDP, 2011-13), Megan Keller (Ryan, Sioux Falls, 2011-12) and Amanda Kessel (Blake, Waterloo, 2006-08). Cameranesi (Robby Dee, Omaha, 2005-07) and Kessel (David Moss, Cedar Rapids, 2000-01) also had cousins who played in the USHL as well. 

Internationally, China's Kimberly Newell is the sister of Victor who played for the Omaha Lancers and Waterloo Black Hawks (2011-13), Denmark's Emma Russell is the sister of Patrick who played for Waterloo (2013-14) and Switzerland's Keely Moy is the sister Tyler who played for Omaha (2012-13). 

Women's Schedules

Team USA - Group A

February 3 vs. Finland (5-2 win)
February 5 vs. ROC (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 6 vs. Switzerland (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 7 vs. Canada (11:10 p.m. ET)

Switzerland - Team A

February 3 vs. Canada (1-12 loss)
February 3 vs. ROC (2-5 loss)
February 6 vs. USA (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 7 vs. Finland (8:10 a.m. ET)

China - Group B

February 3 vs. Czechia (1-3 loss)
February 3 vs. Denmark (3-1 win)
February 6 vs. Japan (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 7 vs. Sweden (8:10 a.m. ET)

Denmark - Group B

February 3 vs. China (1-3 loss)
February 5 vs. Japan (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 6 vs. Czechia (3:40 a.m. ET)
February 8 vs. Sweden (8:10 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

February 10: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 11: TBD vs. TBD (8:10 a.m. ET)
February 11: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 12: TBD vs TBD (3:40 a.m. ET)

Semifinals

February 13: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)
February 14: TBD vs. TBD (8:10 a.m. ET)

Bronze Medal Game

February 16: TBD vs. TBD (6:30 a.m. ET)

Gold Medal Game

February 16: TBD vs. TBD (11:10 p.m. ET)

Six officials with USHL ties will also feature in the Men's and Women's Olympics, as well as the Paralympics. Andrew Bruggeman (Referee), William Hancock II (Linesperson) and Brian Oliver (Linesperson) will all officiate for Men's games this Olympics. While all three are graduates of the league, Bruggeman and Hancock II have also worked games this season. Kendall Hanley (Linesperson) will serve during Women's games and has served as an officiant in the league this season. Bobby Esposito (Referee) and Brendan Lewis (Linesperson) have been chosen to officiate at the Paralympic games after both serving as officiants in USHL games this season. 

Name Role Event Team USHL Tie
Nick Abruzzese Forward Men's Hockey United States Chicago (2017-19)
Matthew Beniers Forward Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
Lean Bergmann Forward Men's Hockey Germany Sioux Falls (2015-17), Green Bay (2017-18)
Brendan Brisson Forward Men's Hockey United States Chicago (2019-20), Green Bay (2018-19)
Andrew Bruggeman Referee Men's Hockey
Dani Cameranesi Forward Women's Hockey United States Brother Tony Cameranesi played 70 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2011-12) ... Cousin (Robby Dee) played 69 games for the Omaha Lancers (2005-07)
Alex Carpenter Forward Women's Hockey United States Brother Robert Carpenter played 74 games with the Sioux City Musketeers (2013-15)
Noah Cates Forward Men's Hockey United States Omaha (2015-18)
Jake Chelios Defense Men's Hockey China Chicago (2009-10)
Drew Commesso Goaltender Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
Jesse Compher Forward Women's Hockey United States Brother J.T. Compher played 53 games with the USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
Brian Cooper Defense Men's Hockey United States Fargo (2009-12)
Karlis Cukste Defense Men's Hockey Latvia Chicago (2015-16)
Jincy Dunne Defense Women's Hockey United States Brother Josh Dunne played 146 games for the Green Bay Gamblers (2014-18) ... Jincy played on the 2013-14 St. Louis AA Blues 16U team with 10 USHL alumni including brother Josh Dunne
Bobby Esposito Referee Paralympics
Brock Faber Defense Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
Sean Farrell Forward Men's Hockey United States Chicago (2019-21), USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
Christian Folin Defense Men's Hockey Sweden Fargo (2010-11)
Ralfs Freibergs Defense Men's Hockey Latvia Lincoln (2011-12)
William Hancock II Linesperson Men's Hockey
Kendall Hanley Linesperson Women's Hockey
Mike Hastings Assistant Coach Men's Hockey United States Omaha Lancers General Manager/Head Coach/Assistant Coach (1992-93, 1994-2008), Austin Mavericks (1984-85), Rochester Mustangs (1985-86)
Drew Helleson Defense Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
Sam Hentges Forward Men's Hockey United States Tri-City (2017-18), Des Moines (2017-18)
Jason Hodges Athletic Trainer Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP Athletic Trainer (2001-current)
Steven Kampfer Defense Men's Hockey United States Sioux City (2004-06)
Megan Keller Defense Women's Hockey United States Brother Ryan Keller played 34 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede (2011-12)
Amanda Kessel Forward Women's Hockey United States Brother Blake Kessel played 138 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2006-08) ... Cousin David Moss played 55 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2000-01)
Lukas Klok Defense Men's Hockey Czechia Youngstown (2013-14)
Matthew Knies Forward Men's Hockey United States Tri-City (2018-21)
Brett Larson Assistant Coach Men's Hockey United States Sioux City Musketeers General Manager & Head Coach (2011-13)
Dave Lassonde Goaltending Coach Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP Goaltending Coach (2020-current)
Markus Lauridsen Defense Men's Hockey Denmark Green Bay (2010-12)
Brendan Lewis Linesperson Paralympics
Strauss Mann Goaltender Men's Hockey United States Fargo (2017-18)
Marc McLaughlin Forward Men's Hockey United States Cedar Rapids (2016-18)
Ben Meyers Forward Men's Hockey United States Fargo (2016-19)
Andy Miele Forward Men's Hockey United States Chicago (2006-08), Cedar Rapids (2005-07)
Keely Moy Forward Women's Hockey Switzerland Brother Tyler Moy played 64 games for the Omaha Lancers (2012-13)
Kimberly Newell Goaltender Women's Hockey China Brother Victor Newell played 120 games for the Omaha Lancers and Waterloo Black Hawks (2011-13)
Brian O'Neill Forward Men's Hockey United States Chicago (2007-08)
Brian Oliver Linesperson Men's Hockey
Jussi Olkinuora Goaltender Men's Hockey Finland Sioux Falls (2010-11)
Fredrik Olofsson Forward Men's Hockey Sweden Green Bay (2012-14), Chicago (2013-15)
Nick Perbix Defense Men's Hockey United States Omaha (2017-18)
Kristian Pospisil Forward Men's Hockey Slovakia Sioux City (2016-17)
Owen Power Defense Men's Hockey Canada Chicago (2018-20)
Emma Russell Forward Women's Hockey Denmark Brother Patrick Russell played 67 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2013-14)
Patrick Russell Forward Men's Hockey Denmark Waterloo (2013-14)
Jake Sanderson Defense Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
Nick Shore Forward Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
Nathan Smith Forward Men's Hockey United States Cedar Rapids (2017-19)
Frederik Tiffels Forward Men's Hockey Germany Muskegon (2012-14), Fargo (2013-14), Cedar Rapids (2013-14)
Matej Tomek Goaltender Men's Hockey Slovakia Waterloo (2017-18)
John Vanbiesbrouck General Manager Men's Hockey United States USA Hockey Executive Director of Hockey Operations (2018-current), Muskegon Lumberjacks General Manager & Director of Hockey Operations (2013-18)

