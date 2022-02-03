USHL at the Olympics - Primer

The United States Hockey League (USHL) will be well-represented at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as 35 men’s hockey players, nine women’s hockey players, six officials and additional team staff, all with USHL ties, participate in the action from February 3-19.

"We are incredibly proud of all of the people who are representing their countries at the 2022 Olympics who have come through the United States Hockey League," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "The way we're represented at the Olympics, not only by former players but also staff and officials, is a testament to the way our league has developed those who come through it."

On the men’s side, the majority of representation, 21 of the 35 players with USHL ties, will skate for Team USA. Led by a staff consisting of General Manager John Vanbiesbrouck, Assistant Coaches Mike Hastings and Brett Larson, Goaltending Coach Dave Lassonde and Athletic Trainer Jason Hodges, the team itself will feature 21 of the 25 players having previously skated in the USHL.

First Round NHL prospects Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, Round 1, #2), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 2020, Round 1, #5) and Brendan Brisson (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020, Round 1, #29) highlight the players, all coming from the NCAA this season to partake in the Games. Beniers and Brisson currently skate for University of Michigan while Sanderson plays for the University of North Dakota.

The US roster also features three Clark Cup Champions, two Calder Cup Champions, an AHL MVP, three former All-USHL First Team Members, two USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year winners, a former USA Hockey College Player of the Year, a former Hobey Baker Award winner, an NCAA First Team All-American, former Medal Winners at other international events and more.

The league in total will be represented on 10 of the 12 men’s rosters with the following alumni making rosters for their respective country: Owen Power (Canada), Jake Chelios (China), Lukas Klok (Czechia), Markus Lauridsen (Denmark), Patrick Russell (Denmark), Jussi Olkinuora (Finland), Lean Bergmann (Germany), Frederik Tiffels (Germany), Karlis Cukste (Latvia), Ralphs Freibergs (Latvia), Kristian Pospisil (Slovakia), Matej Tomek (Slovakia), Christian Folin (Sweden) and Frederik Olofsson (Sweden).