USHL at the Olympics - Primer

The United States Hockey League (USHL) will be well-represented at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as 35 men’s hockey players, nine women’s hockey players, six officials and additional team staff, all with USHL ties, participate in the action from February 3-19.
"We are incredibly proud of all of the people who are representing their countries at the 2022 Olympics who have come through the United States Hockey League," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "The way we're represented at the Olympics, not only by former players but also staff and officials, is a testament to the way our league has developed those who come through it."
On the men’s side, the majority of representation, 21 of the 35 players with USHL ties, will skate for Team USA. Led by a staff consisting of General Manager John Vanbiesbrouck, Assistant Coaches Mike Hastings and Brett Larson, Goaltending Coach Dave Lassonde and Athletic Trainer Jason Hodges, the team itself will feature 21 of the 25 players having previously skated in the USHL.
First Round NHL prospects Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2021, Round 1, #2), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 2020, Round 1, #5) and Brendan Brisson (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020, Round 1, #29) highlight the players, all coming from the NCAA this season to partake in the Games. Beniers and Brisson currently skate for University of Michigan while Sanderson plays for the University of North Dakota.
The US roster also features three Clark Cup Champions, two Calder Cup Champions, an AHL MVP, three former All-USHL First Team Members, two USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year winners, a former USA Hockey College Player of the Year, a former Hobey Baker Award winner, an NCAA First Team All-American, former Medal Winners at other international events and more.
The league in total will be represented on 10 of the 12 men’s rosters with the following alumni making rosters for their respective country: Owen Power (Canada), Jake Chelios (China), Lukas Klok (Czechia), Markus Lauridsen (Denmark), Patrick Russell (Denmark), Jussi Olkinuora (Finland), Lean Bergmann (Germany), Frederik Tiffels (Germany), Karlis Cukste (Latvia), Ralphs Freibergs (Latvia), Kristian Pospisil (Slovakia), Matej Tomek (Slovakia), Christian Folin (Sweden) and Frederik Olofsson (Sweden).
Six officials with USHL ties will also feature in the Men's and Women's Olympics, as well as the Paralympics. Andrew Bruggeman (Referee), William Hancock II (Linesperson) and Brian Oliver (Linesperson) will all officiate for Men's games this Olympics. While all three are graduates of the league, Bruggeman and Hancock II have also worked games this season. Kendall Hanley (Linesperson) will serve during Women's games and has served as an officiant in the league this season. Bobby Esposito (Referee) and Brendan Lewis (Linesperson) have been chosen to officiate at the Paralympic games after both serving as officiants in USHL games this season.
|Name
|Role
|Event
|Team
|USHL Tie
|Nick Abruzzese
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Chicago (2017-19)
|Matthew Beniers
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Lean Bergmann
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|Germany
|Sioux Falls (2015-17), Green Bay (2017-18)
|Brendan Brisson
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Chicago (2019-20), Green Bay (2018-19)
|Andrew Bruggeman
|Referee
|Men's Hockey
|Dani Cameranesi
|Forward
|Women's Hockey
|United States
|Brother Tony Cameranesi played 70 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2011-12) ... Cousin (Robby Dee) played 69 games for the Omaha Lancers (2005-07)
|Alex Carpenter
|Forward
|Women's Hockey
|United States
|Brother Robert Carpenter played 74 games with the Sioux City Musketeers (2013-15)
|Noah Cates
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Omaha (2015-18)
|Jake Chelios
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|China
|Chicago (2009-10)
|Drew Commesso
|Goaltender
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Jesse Compher
|Forward
|Women's Hockey
|United States
|Brother J.T. Compher played 53 games with the USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
|Brian Cooper
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Fargo (2009-12)
|Karlis Cukste
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|Latvia
|Chicago (2015-16)
|Jincy Dunne
|Defense
|Women's Hockey
|United States
|Brother Josh Dunne played 146 games for the Green Bay Gamblers (2014-18) ... Jincy played on the 2013-14 St. Louis AA Blues 16U team with 10 USHL alumni including brother Josh Dunne
|Bobby Esposito
|Referee
|Paralympics
|Brock Faber
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Sean Farrell
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Chicago (2019-21), USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Christian Folin
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|Sweden
|Fargo (2010-11)
|Ralfs Freibergs
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|Latvia
|Lincoln (2011-12)
|William Hancock II
|Linesperson
|Men's Hockey
|Kendall Hanley
|Linesperson
|Women's Hockey
|Mike Hastings
|Assistant Coach
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Omaha Lancers General Manager/Head Coach/Assistant Coach (1992-93, 1994-2008), Austin Mavericks (1984-85), Rochester Mustangs (1985-86)
|Drew Helleson
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Sam Hentges
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Tri-City (2017-18), Des Moines (2017-18)
|Jason Hodges
|Athletic Trainer
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP Athletic Trainer (2001-current)
|Steven Kampfer
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Sioux City (2004-06)
|Megan Keller
|Defense
|Women's Hockey
|United States
|Brother Ryan Keller played 34 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede (2011-12)
|Amanda Kessel
|Forward
|Women's Hockey
|United States
|Brother Blake Kessel played 138 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2006-08) ... Cousin David Moss played 55 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2000-01)
|Lukas Klok
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|Czechia
|Youngstown (2013-14)
|Matthew Knies
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Tri-City (2018-21)
|Brett Larson
|Assistant Coach
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Sioux City Musketeers General Manager & Head Coach (2011-13)
|Dave Lassonde
|Goaltending Coach
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP Goaltending Coach (2020-current)
|Markus Lauridsen
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|Denmark
|Green Bay (2010-12)
|Brendan Lewis
|Linesperson
|Paralympics
|Strauss Mann
|Goaltender
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Fargo (2017-18)
|Marc McLaughlin
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Cedar Rapids (2016-18)
|Ben Meyers
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Fargo (2016-19)
|Andy Miele
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Chicago (2006-08), Cedar Rapids (2005-07)
|Keely Moy
|Forward
|Women's Hockey
|Switzerland
|Brother Tyler Moy played 64 games for the Omaha Lancers (2012-13)
|Kimberly Newell
|Goaltender
|Women's Hockey
|China
|Brother Victor Newell played 120 games for the Omaha Lancers and Waterloo Black Hawks (2011-13)
|Brian O'Neill
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Chicago (2007-08)
|Brian Oliver
|Linesperson
|Men's Hockey
|Jussi Olkinuora
|Goaltender
|Men's Hockey
|Finland
|Sioux Falls (2010-11)
|Fredrik Olofsson
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|Sweden
|Green Bay (2012-14), Chicago (2013-15)
|Nick Perbix
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Omaha (2017-18)
|Kristian Pospisil
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|Slovakia
|Sioux City (2016-17)
|Owen Power
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|Canada
|Chicago (2018-20)
|Emma Russell
|Forward
|Women's Hockey
|Denmark
|Brother Patrick Russell played 67 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2013-14)
|Patrick Russell
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|Denmark
|Waterloo (2013-14)
|Jake Sanderson
|Defense
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Nick Shore
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|Nathan Smith
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|Cedar Rapids (2017-19)
|Frederik Tiffels
|Forward
|Men's Hockey
|Germany
|Muskegon (2012-14), Fargo (2013-14), Cedar Rapids (2013-14)
|Matej Tomek
|Goaltender
|Men's Hockey
|Slovakia
|Waterloo (2017-18)
|John Vanbiesbrouck
|General Manager
|Men's Hockey
|United States
|USA Hockey Executive Director of Hockey Operations (2018-current), Muskegon Lumberjacks General Manager & Director of Hockey Operations (2013-18)