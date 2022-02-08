2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 19

McGroarty was crowned Forward of the Week after appearing in only one game last weekend but making the most of it offensively, registering a pair of goals and assists in a four-point effort in a wild 9-8 shootout win last Friday. The University of Michigan commit was crucial in the barnburner matchup, picking up his first point of the game, a powerplay assist, near the end of the first period to stop the bleeding as the opposing Muskegon Lumberjacks had jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a trio of goals in just more than two minutes of play. McGroarty then found his first tally of the game just 31 seconds into the middle frame to cut the deficit to one. The Lincoln, Neb. native then struck for a second goal, this time while his team was shorthanded, in the third period. The shorthanded goal again brought the NTDP within one. McGroarty then picked up his second assist of the game just two minutes later to draw even. The game would eventually wind up in a shootout but McGroarty was denied on the NTDP’s first shot of the festivities. McGroarty figures to be an NHL Draft choice this summer as he was ranked 18th among North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s Midseason Rankings after being listed as a B-Rated Skater on the service’s Preliminary List. McGroarty represented the NTDP at the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game and was named MVP of the game. The Forward of the Week win was the first of the season for McGroarty, but the second of his career after winning it in Week 14 of the 2020-21 season. This was the second time in three weeks that a forward from the NTDP Under-18 squad brought the Forward of the Week award to Plymouth, Mich. after Frank Nazar won it for Week 17. McGroarty has recorded 11 points (6-5-11) in 12 USHL games this season after putting up 19 points (12-7-19) in 30 league contests last season. The future Wolverine is the son of Jim McGroarty who served in various roles from Assistant Coach to General Manager with the River City/Omaha Lancers, Lincoln Stars and Muskegon Lumberjacks over 12 seasons.