2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 20

Mittlestadt earned his second Defenseman of the Week honor (Week 5) last week after tallying a trio of points (2-1-3) in two games last weekend. The Eden Prairie, Minn. native’s points came in a 7-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks Friday night as he tallied a game-tying goal on the powerplay in the first period, added an assist on a second period go-ahead goal and capped off his scoring with a second powerplay tally late in the third period to cap the game’s scoring. Mittlestadt is in his first full USHL season after collecting three points (2-1-3) with the Lincoln Stars in 12 games last season. The University of Minnesota commit has registered 38 points (15-23-38) in 41 appearances this season and participated in the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game last month. His 38 points ranks second among league defensemen and 15 goals is just three off of the lead for league blueliners. The defenseman is also tied for third among all league skaters with 10 powerplay goals on the season. Mittlestadt's three-point game (2-1-3) Friday was the third time this season he's recorded three-or-more points in a single game and the ninth multi-point game of his campaign. Mittlestadt is the younger brother of Casey, who played 26 USHL games with the Green Bay Gamblers (24 games) and United States National Team Development Program - NTDP (2 games) before being Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres (2017, Round 1, #8) where he’s currently a forward. Luke is also the younger brother of John who is currently a forward with the Green Bay Gamblers in his second season with the team. Mittelstadt represents the third total Defenseman of the Week honor for the Capitols this season with fellow winner Blake Dangos (Week 16).