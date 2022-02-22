2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 21

Hutson was named Forward of the Week for the second time this season (Week 10) after tallying five points (2-3-5) in a weekend split. On Friday night the Boston University commit tallied a goal in the final minute of the opening frame to send the contest to a 2-2 tie after 20 minutes of play and later added an assist in the first 90 seconds of the final frame to push the game to a 5-5 tie. The Lumberjacks and Hutson were on the better side of the result 24 hours later when they bested the Phantoms 4-2 on Saturday night behind a three-point performance from Hutson. The North Barrington, Ill. native scored his 24th goal of the season midway through regulation to open the Muskegon scoring and cut the deficit to one. Hutson then picked up primary assists on the next two Lumberjacks goals as Muskegon scored four unanswered goals to close out the action. Hutson has been been a key piece of the Lumberjacks offense this season with 55 points (24-31-55) in 40 games played. Last season with Muskegon, the forward registered 42 points (16-26-42) in 45 total games. With his final point of the weekend, Hutson hit the century mark for career USHL points with 100 points (40-60-100) in 89 career games with the Lumberjacks.