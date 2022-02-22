2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 21

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 21 of the 2021-22 season. For the second time this season, Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Quinn Hutson brought home Forward of the Week honors while first time winners Lane Hutson (USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP) and Bruno Bruveris (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders) were awarded their first Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week awards. Quinn and Lane are the first brothers to earn Player of the Week honors since Dylan and Ty Jackson (Dubuque Fighting Saints) were named Co-Forwards of the Week on October 15, 2018.
Hutson was named Forward of the Week for the second time this season (Week 10) after tallying five points (2-3-5) in a weekend split. On Friday night the Boston University commit tallied a goal in the final minute of the opening frame to send the contest to a 2-2 tie after 20 minutes of play and later added an assist in the first 90 seconds of the final frame to push the game to a 5-5 tie. The Lumberjacks and Hutson were on the better side of the result 24 hours later when they bested the Phantoms 4-2 on Saturday night behind a three-point performance from Hutson. The North Barrington, Ill. native scored his 24th goal of the season midway through regulation to open the Muskegon scoring and cut the deficit to one. Hutson then picked up primary assists on the next two Lumberjacks goals as Muskegon scored four unanswered goals to close out the action. Hutson has been been a key piece of the Lumberjacks offense this season with 55 points (24-31-55) in 40 games played. Last season with Muskegon, the forward registered 42 points (16-26-42) in 45 total games. With his final point of the weekend, Hutson hit the century mark for career USHL points with 100 points (40-60-100) in 89 career games with the Lumberjacks.
Quinn’s brother Lane was not to be outdone as he factored in three of the NTDP’s nine goals in an offensive explosion Friday night as the Under-18 squad bested the Dubuque Fighting Saints 9-0. Hutson assisted on the first goal of the second period before adding a second and third in the final frame. The final assist of the game for the Boston University commit came on a powerplay for his squad. Hutson, a native of North Barrington, Ill. was ranked 31st among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s Midseason Rankings last month and participated in the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game. Hutson has recorded 17 points (2-15-17) in 15 USHL contests this season after putting up 14 (3-11-14) through 27 games last season with the NTDP in USHL action.
Bruveris earned Goaltender of the Week honors for the first time after the Latvian netminder registered his second shutout of the season and earned a pair of wins in three appearances last weekend. The first year USHL netminder played in seven minutes of a Thursday night loss to the Gamblers before he and his team bounced back for a 4-2 win over Green Bay the following night. Bruveris closed the weekend with a 4-0 Saturday night shutout win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. The netminder finished with a 2-0-0-0 record with a 1.41 goals against average and 0.947 save percentage for the weekend. The Riga, Latvia native has a 7-5-0-1 record in 14 appearances this season with a 2.59 goals against average and 0.899 save percentage. The 2.59 goals against average is third in the league this season while Bruveris is also one of five netminders with multiple shutouts this year. Bruveris is the first RoughRiders netminder to bring home Goaltender of the Week honors since Derek Mullahy in Week 7 of the 2019-20 season.
