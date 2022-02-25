2022 Olympics USHL Recap

The United States Hockey League (USHL) sent 44 players to the 2022 Olympics, including 35 on the men's hockey side and nine on the women's side. Nine players with USHL ties came home with Olympic Medals, including six United States women who earned a Silver Medal as well as one Gold Medal for Finland (Jussi Olkinuora) and two Bronze Medals for Slovakia (Kristian Pospisil and Matej Tomek) in the Men's play.

"We are proud of all our players, coaches, staff and officials who were able to represent their country at the Olympics, it's an honor and no matter the outcome for their team, they should be honored," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "It was incredible to see so many USHL ties at the Olympic games and is a testament to the level of talent our league has both on and off the ice."

Olkinuora, a Sioux Falls Stampede alumnus (2010-11), won Gold with Finland appearing in one game and stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Pospisil, a forward who previously played for the Sioux City Musketeers (2016-17), and Tomek, a former Waterloo Black Hawks netminder (2017-18), were part of a team that brought home the first-ever Olympic Medal for Slovakian Men's Hockey. Pospisil tallied an assist in the Olympics and Tomek made nine saves in his lone appearance. Sweden, which had a roster featuring a pair of USHL alumni in Christian Folin (Fargo Force, 2010-11) and Fredrik Olofsson (Green Bay Gamblers, 2012-14 & Chicago Steel, 2013-15), who finished fourth in the Olympics.

In the women's Olympic play, the United States earned a Silver Medal with a roster that featured six players with USHL ties. Amanda Kessel (F) led USHL ties with eight points (3-5-8) in seven games, followed by Alex Carpenter (F ) with seven points (4-3-7) in seven games. Jesse Compher (3-1-4) and Megan Keller (0-4-4) were next with four points in seven games while Dani Cameranesi (2-1-3) and Jincy Dunne (0-3-3) each recorded three points in seven games.