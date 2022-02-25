2022 Olympics USHL Recap

The United States Hockey League (USHL) sent 44 players to the 2022 Olympics, including 35 on the men's hockey side and nine on the women's side. Nine players with USHL ties came home with Olympic Medals, including six United States women who earned a Silver Medal as well as one Gold Medal for Finland (Jussi Olkinuora) and two Bronze Medals for Slovakia (Kristian Pospisil and Matej Tomek) in the Men's play.
"We are proud of all our players, coaches, staff and officials who were able to represent their country at the Olympics, it's an honor and no matter the outcome for their team, they should be honored," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "It was incredible to see so many USHL ties at the Olympic games and is a testament to the level of talent our league has both on and off the ice."
Olkinuora, a Sioux Falls Stampede alumnus (2010-11), won Gold with Finland appearing in one game and stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Pospisil, a forward who previously played for the Sioux City Musketeers (2016-17), and Tomek, a former Waterloo Black Hawks netminder (2017-18), were part of a team that brought home the first-ever Olympic Medal for Slovakian Men's Hockey. Pospisil tallied an assist in the Olympics and Tomek made nine saves in his lone appearance. Sweden, which had a roster featuring a pair of USHL alumni in Christian Folin (Fargo Force, 2010-11) and Fredrik Olofsson (Green Bay Gamblers, 2012-14 & Chicago Steel, 2013-15), who finished fourth in the Olympics.
In the women's Olympic play, the United States earned a Silver Medal with a roster that featured six players with USHL ties. Amanda Kessel (F) led USHL ties with eight points (3-5-8) in seven games, followed by Alex Carpenter (F ) with seven points (4-3-7) in seven games. Jesse Compher (3-1-4) and Megan Keller (0-4-4) were next with four points in seven games while Dani Cameranesi (2-1-3) and Jincy Dunne (0-3-3) each recorded three points in seven games.
Key Performances from USHL Alumni:
Denmark’s Markus Lauridsen (D) finds the back of the net for the game’s opening goal, helping kickstart the Denmark offense.
Sean Farrell (F) scores five points (3-2-5), the second-most by a single player in men’s US Olympic history, in his Olympic debut. Ben Meyers (F) registers three points (1-2-3) and Nick Abruzzese (F) adds a pair of assists (0-2-2) while Drew Commesso (G) records a 29-save shutout. Eight players from the Chicago Steel register a point for the United States in the game.
Frederik Olofsson (F) picks up an assist on Sweden’s opening goal, his lone Olympics point in his six appearances.
Czechia’s Lukas Klok (D) recorded his first point of the Olympics, an assist, on Czechia’s first goal of the game.
Slovakian goaltender Matej Tomek made nine saves on 12 shots in his lone appearance for Slovakia at the Olympics.
Captain Andy Miele (F) was the lone United States skater to record multiple points in the contest (1-1-2) and Meyers picks up the eventual game-winning goal late in the first period. Strauss Mann (G) backstopped the win, turning aside 35 of the 37 shots Canada sent his way.
China’s Jake Chelios (D) picks up his first assist of the Olympics on a second period goal to stop a three-goal run from Germany and get the Chinese offense started.
Klok gets his first goal of the Olympics with a third period giving Czechia a 4-2 lead just three minutes into the final frame of regulation.
Denmark forward Patrick Russell registers a three-point game (0-3-3) picking up a pair of assists in the second period before adding a third assist on a last minute insurance goal. Russell finished the Olympics with three points in five appearances.
Three different US skaters find the back of the net as Steven Kampfer (D), Matthew Knies (F) and Nathan Smith (F) lead the United States to victory to close out a perfect Group Stage (3-0-0-0). Commesso appeared in his second game, picking up 24 saves on 26 shots faced. USHL alumnus Lean Bergmann (F) picked up a primary assist on a late goal to cut the Germany deficit to one. Bergmann finished the Olympics with one assist in two appearances.
Canada’s Owen Power (D) picks up his lone point of the Olympics with an assist on the fifth and final goal of the game. The Buffalo Sabres prospect (2021, Round 1, #1 Overall) appeared in his first Olympic games for Canada.
Goaltender Jussi Olkinuora backstopped Finland to a 4-3 overtime win, stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced in his lone Olympics appearance.
Chelios picks up another assist against Canada, his second and final of the Olympics. The former USHL blueliner finished the Olympics with two assists in four appearances.
Slovakia forward Kristian Pospisil tallied an assist on the game’s opening goal, helping to send Slovakia to the Quarterfinals.
Klok gets his final point of the Olympics, a game-opening goal, in the Qualifying Round matchup against Switzerland.
Lauridesen registered his second goal of the Olympics, this time the game-winning goal, sending Denmark to the Quarterfinals.
Abruzzese and Sam Hentges (F) each score for the United States but a late Slovakia goal in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. With neither side finding a goal in extra time, the game was sent to a shootout where Slovakia eventually found the only goal of the nine shooters, sending them to the Semifinals.
Lauridsen picked up his third point of the Olympics (2-1-3) in five appearances, an assist, but it wasn’t enough as Denmark fell to ROC.
Kendall Hanley, who has worked past USHL games as well as games this season, worked as a Linesperson for the Women's Gold Medal game between Canada and the United States.
Andrew Bruggeman (Referee) and William Hancock II (Linesperson) were part of the officials for the Men's Gold Medal Game between Finland and ROC. Both Bruggeman and Hancock worked USHL games in the past and continue to work in the league today.