2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 22

Fernandez picked up four points (1-3-4) last week, helping the Stars to a pair of wins. The College of the Holy Cross commit registered a trio of points (1-2-3) last Thursday, beginning with a second period assist. Fernandez was then critical in the late-game comeback as he scored the game-tying goal with just 71 seconds remaining in regulation and then picking up his second assist of the game less than a minute into overtime of the 7-6 win over the Fargo Force. Two nights later, Fernandez and Lincoln picked up a 4-0 win over the Sioux City Musketeers as Fernandez recorded a third assist on the weekend. Thursday’s three-point night tied his career-high and his points in both appearances last week extended his current point streak to eight games (5-6-11). The San Jose, Calif. native now has 22 points (11-11-22) in 43 games this season and is one of only four defensemen in the USHL this season with 10-or-more goals.