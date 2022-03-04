USHL, Bauer Extend Exclusive Equipment Partnership

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and Bauer Hockey, the world’s leading hockey equipment manufacturer, announced Friday a five-year extension of their exclusive partnership.

“We are happy to continue our wonderful partnership with Bauer as they continue to be the world leader in the hockey equipment area,” said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. “Our USHL players deserve the very best equipment as they continue with their hockey development. Bauer will also provide top quality service and an innovative approach to the technical side of the business, while assisting our USHL Member Clubs.”

The partnership will continue to position Bauer as the exclusive provider of on-ice equipment, including gloves, helmets, visors, sticks and pants as well as off-ice equipment, including warm-up jackets and pants, workout gear, hoodies, hats and polos for the next five seasons.

“We’re proud to build on our partnership with the USHL, a premier league that continues to produce not only top NCAA Division I talent, but also some of the world’s best professional players,” said Bauer Hockey North American Team Sales Manager Justin Aikins. “Knowing the league and players continue to put their trust in our hands is what drives our team to continue building the world’s best product and most innovative technologies.”