USHL Announces 2021-22 Clark Cup Playoff Format

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Friday the format for the 2021-22 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs. This season’s playoffs will feature 12 teams, six from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, beginning on Monday, April 25.

This season, the Clark Cup Playoffs will begin with a three-game First Round series between the #3 and #6 seed and #4 and #5 seeds. All three games will be played at the higher seed’s home location in three-consecutive nights.

Following the First Round, the winner of the #3 vs. #6 series will automatically play the #2 seed from their conference while the winner of the #4 vs. #5 series will automatically play the #1 seed in the Conference Semifinals. The Semifinals is a three-game series with Game 1 played at the lower seed’s home location before shifting to the higher seed’s location for Games 2 and 3.

The winners of the Conference Semifinals matchups will then face off in a best-of-five Conference Final series. The format of the Conference Final is determined by the higher seed, choosing between the following two options:

Option 1: 2-2-1 Format (Higher Seed hosts Games 1, 2 and 5)

Option 2: 2-3 Format (Higher Seed hosts Games 3, 4 and 5)

The Eastern and Western Conference Champions will finally meet for the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series played in the 2-2-1 Format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5.