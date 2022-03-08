2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 23

Miller earned his first Defenseman of the Week award of the season after his six-point weekend (5-1-6) brought the Tri-City Storm to a Magic Number of 2 for clinching the first Clark Cup Playoff spot in the league this season. The Storm and Miller were held off the scoresheet Friday night but bounced back with a combined 16 goals in a Saturday and Sunday sweep of the Lincoln Stars. On Saturday night, Miller opened the game’s scoring with a powerplay goal early in the first period and would go on to pick up an assist with the extra man in the second period before scoring his second goal of the game to cap the scoring in the third as the Storm went on to win 8-0. The next day, Miller struck twice on the powerplay in a 3:31 span in the first period and added a shorthanded goal in the third to complete the hat trick. The Sylvania, Ohio native leads USHL defensemen with 55 points (23-32-55) in 44 appearances this season. His 55 points ranks second on the Storm and eighth in the league among all skaters. Miller’s goals (23) and assists (32) are both tied for 10th in league scoring while his goal total leads defensemen and his assists total ranks third among blueliners. The third year defenseman is tied for first this season with 25 powerplay points and ranks third in powerplay goals with 13. Miller’s plus-28 plus-minus rating is tied for first in the league and he is one of four defensemen with a shorthanded goal this season. Miller is the first Tri-City Defenseman of the Week this year but is the sixth weekly winner for the Storm as goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has won four Goaltender of the Week awards and forward Jeremy Wilmer is a prior Forward of the Week. This season has been an offensive high for Miller as his 23 goals nearly doubles his prior goal total (12) in his first 94 league appearances and his 32 assists exceeds his previous high of 25 set with the Storm two seasons ago. Miller now has 105 career points (35-70-105) in 144 USHL appearances.