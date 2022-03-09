USHL Alumni Roundup - NCAA Conference Tournaments

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has more than 900 league alumni playing NCAA Division I hockey this season and many of them factored heavily in the opening weekend of Conference playoff action.

“The USHL again has shown a bonding connection to college hockey, “ said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “USHL players are spread all over college hockey during this special time of year and we wish all our USHL alumni the very best as they advance forward into the 2022 NCAA Tournament.”

Check out how the first set of series played out, as well as the upcoming schedule for each of the six NCAA DI conferences below.