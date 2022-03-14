USHL Announces Partnership with FanSaves

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and FanSaves Monday announced a new three-year partnership that will give USHL fans access to all the best deals from USHL Member Clubs and their partners.

“We’re excited to have FanSaves partner with the USHL and help us drive engagement between our Club sponsors and fans,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “FanSaves has a proven track record of assisting many professional sports leagues and organizations and we believe they will help drive additional revenue and opportunities with our Member Clubs.”

Said FanSaves, everyone is a fan of something! FanSaves, established in 2017 is a digital couponing platform that offers fans discounts and deals from the sponsors of their favorite teams and organizations. You can think of it as Instagram meets Groupon but for sports teams and organizations!

"Paper coupons and discounts on the back of tickets have quickly become a thing of the past," said FanSaves Co-Founder and CEO Shannon Ferguson. "Right now teams do not have a cohesive, digital and trackable platform to help engage fans and season ticket holders with deals from their corporate partners. That's where we come in and we're excited to help USHL Member Clubs take their sponsorship into the digital age this season."

FanSaves eliminates the need for paper coupons in the gameday program, pocket schedules or used for in-game giveaways. FanSaves is able to drive fan engagement through digital activations via the FanSaves mobile app or website. Teams can use “Triggered Deals Feature” to push a deal from a partner when an in-game event occurs such as a hat trick, four home team goals scored, a shutout, a third period goal or even a home team win to engage fans during and after the game.

The USHL joins more than 45 organizations across North America and more than 600 brands and businesses currently offering deals through FanSaves, including teams from the AHL, CHL, Minor League Baseball, ECHL and many other in the sports world who use FanSaves to drive interaction between their teams, fans and partners.