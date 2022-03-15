2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 24

Miller earned his second Defenseman of the Week award in as many weeks after compiling eight points (4-4-8) over two games in a dominant offensive weekend. The Sylvania, Ohio native recorded five points (3-2-5 in an 8-2 Friday night win over the Fargo Force and added another three points (1-2-3) in a 6-1 win over Fargo the following night. Miller now has 63 points (27-36-63) in 46 games this season and his points (63) and goals (27) lead USHL defensemen while his assists (36) is tied for the blueline lead in the league. Sixty-three points is 20 more than the next USHL defenseman and has Miller tied for fourth among all skaters in the USHL while his 27 goals leads blueliners by eight and stands alone in fourth on the USHL leaderboards. Miller has 28 points (14-14-28) on the powerplay this season, which leads all USHL skaters by 3 and his 14 goals with a man advantage is tied for second in the league. Miller is now on a four-game point streak (9-5-14), all falling in his back-to-back Defenseman of the Week awards, and has points in 21 of his last 24 games (17-24-51).