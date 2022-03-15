2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 24

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 24 of the 2021-22 season. For the second week in-a-row, Mitchell Miller (Tri-City Storm) earned Defenseman of the Week honors while first-time winners Joey Larson (Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Philip Svedeback (Dubuque Fighting Saints) earned Forward and Goaltender of the Week honors, respectively.
Larson was great offensively for the Lumberjacks last weekend, despite the team dropping a pair of contests to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 team. The Northern Michigan University commit opened the weekend with a pair of assists on Friday night before exploding for four points (2-2-4) the next night. Larson has been better than a point-per-game player this season with 51 points (26-25-51) in 48 games played. The Brighton, Mich. native’s 26 goals is tied for fifth in league scoring and the forward has registered nine points (3-6-9) with the man advantage. Saturday night’s four-point performance tied a career-high mark (1-3-4 on February 26) and the multi-point games were Larson’s 17th and 18th of the season. The forward now has points in 11 of his last 14 games (8-15-23) dating back to January 22. With the Forward of the Week honor, Larson joins teammates Quinn Hutson (Weeks 10 & 21), Jack Williams (Week 15) and Jake Braccini (Week 9) and the Lumberjacks are now the first team in the USHL to have 10 weekly award winners in the 2021-22 season.
Miller earned his second Defenseman of the Week award in as many weeks after compiling eight points (4-4-8) over two games in a dominant offensive weekend. The Sylvania, Ohio native recorded five points (3-2-5 in an 8-2 Friday night win over the Fargo Force and added another three points (1-2-3) in a 6-1 win over Fargo the following night. Miller now has 63 points (27-36-63) in 46 games this season and his points (63) and goals (27) lead USHL defensemen while his assists (36) is tied for the blueline lead in the league. Sixty-three points is 20 more than the next USHL defenseman and has Miller tied for fourth among all skaters in the USHL while his 27 goals leads blueliners by eight and stands alone in fourth on the USHL leaderboards. Miller has 28 points (14-14-28) on the powerplay this season, which leads all USHL skaters by 3 and his 14 goals with a man advantage is tied for second in the league. Miller is now on a four-game point streak (9-5-14), all falling in his back-to-back Defenseman of the Week awards, and has points in 21 of his last 24 games (17-24-51).
Stockholm native Svedeback earned his first Goaltender of the Week honor after turning aside 51 of the 52 shots the Madison Capitols sent his way Friday night. The Boston Bruins prospect (2021, Round 4, #117 Overall) was nearly perfect in the 3-1 win, setting a new career high for saves (51) and extending his current winning streak to three games over which he holds a 1.66 goals against average and 0.952 save percentage with 99 saves on 104 shots faced. This season, Svedeback holds a 10-5-2-1 record in 18 games played with a 0.905 save percentage, which ranks fourth among USHL netminders, and a 3.20 goals against average. The Providence College commit has earned wins in five of his last six appearances and is the second Fighting Saints netminder to earn Goaltender of the Week honors this season, joining Paxton Geisel (Week 20).
