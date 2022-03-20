Halliday, Miller Break USHL Records

Saturday night marked a pair of USHL records falling as both Stephen Halliday (Dubuque Fighting Saints) and Mitchell Miller (Tri-City Storm) set new highs for regular season points in a career and points in a season by a defenseman, respectively. Both players now hold the individual records among USHL Tier I skaters, dating back to the 2002-03 season.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of these wonderful athletes," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. "These are milestone records for these players, the USHL and all of Tier 1 Hockey. This league continues to develop players at the highest levels and we look to watching them compete in the future.”

Halliday, who had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, moved into sole possession of first place in regular season career points with 197 points (63-134-197) in 204 career regular season games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Central Illinois Flying Aces. The former first overall pick in the 2018 USHL Phase I Draft collected 34 points (10-24-34) in his first USHL season with the Flying Aces (2018-19). Halliday has added 163 points (53-110-163) over the last three seasons since being acquired by the Fighting Saints, including career-high marks in points (77), assists (47) and goals (30) this season through 51 games. The Ohio State University commit is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft and was ranked 108th among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s Midseason Rankings and currently leads the league in points while holding the second spot for both goals and assists. Halliday passed Sean Farrell (Chicago Steel / USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP, 2019-21) for the all-time record as Farrell registered 196 points (57-139-196) in 159 games. Current Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (Youngstown Phantoms, 2012-15) held the record before Farrell, tallying 195 points (82-113-195) in 174 USHL regular season games. Halliday is currently fourth in all-time USHL Tier I points (regular season and playoffs), 15 points out of sole possession of first place, which is currently held by John Kemp (Waterloo Black Hawks / Indiana Ice, 2005-08) who had 212 points (51-171-212) in 188 games. Kemp is followed by Farrell (59-152-211), Connor (85-117-202) and Halliday, who has 198 points (63-135-198) in 206 total USHL contests.

Miller, who scored a goal Saturday night, moved into first place in Tier I history for single season points by a defenseman with his 66th point (29-37-66) through 48 games this season. Miller passed former Tri-City Storm blueliner Ronnie Attard, who registered 65 points in the 2018-19 season. Miller has blown past his former season-high marks in points, goals and assists this season, including doubling his previous season-high in points (33, 2019-20) and the defenseman now has 21 more goals than his previous high of eight during the 2019-20 season. Miller has registered a point in 39 of his 48 games this season, including points in eight of his last nine games (11-9-20) and goals in his last six games (11-6-17). Miller is just one of 12 defensemen in the last 20 USHL seasons to pass the 50-point mark and is one of just four to break the 60-point mark, joining Attard, Brandon Montour (Waterloo Black Hawks, 62 points, 2013-14) and Colby Cohen (Lincoln Stars, 60 points, 2006-07).