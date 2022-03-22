2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 25

Finley was pivotal for the Capitols, who earned four of a possible six points last weekend, backed by a pair of three-point performances from the second year forward. The University of Wisconsin commit opened the weekend with an assist against his former team on Friday night as the Capitols dropped their matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel, 3-2. Finley then exploded with a trio of assists on Saturday night, helping lead Madison to a 7-3 win over the Green Bay Gamblers. In the final game of the weekend, the NHL Draft eligible forward from Suamico, Wisc. notched his first USHL hat trick in his 69th USHL game, picking up the trio of goals (3-0-3) in an 8-3 win over the Gamblers. The Sunday afternoon hat trick was Finley’s second multi-goal game of the season, following a two-goal performance on November 12, 2021 against the Youngstown Phantoms. Finley is currently on a three-game point streak, which is another career-high for the 2021 Clark Cup Champion. This season, Finley has picked up 25 points (11-14-25) in 30 games with the Capitols and Madison is 6-2-0-0 this season when Finley finds the back of the net, including a current four-game winning streak when Finley scores. The forward ranks fifth on the Capitols with a 0.83 points per game mark and is tied for fourth on the team with a pair of game-winning goals this season.