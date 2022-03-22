2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 25

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 25 of the 2021-22 season. For the second time both Lane Hutson (USA Hockey National Team Development Program - NTDP) and Kaidan Mbereko (Lincoln Stars) earned Defenseman of the Week and Goaltender of the Week, respectively. Meanwhile, first time winner Quinn Finley (Madison Capitols) was named Forward of the Week.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Finley was pivotal for the Capitols, who earned four of a possible six points last weekend, backed by a pair of three-point performances from the second year forward. The University of Wisconsin commit opened the weekend with an assist against his former team on Friday night as the Capitols dropped their matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel, 3-2. Finley then exploded with a trio of assists on Saturday night, helping lead Madison to a 7-3 win over the Green Bay Gamblers. In the final game of the weekend, the NHL Draft eligible forward from Suamico, Wisc. notched his first USHL hat trick in his 69th USHL game, picking up the trio of goals (3-0-3) in an 8-3 win over the Gamblers. The Sunday afternoon hat trick was Finley’s second multi-goal game of the season, following a two-goal performance on November 12, 2021 against the Youngstown Phantoms. Finley is currently on a three-game point streak, which is another career-high for the 2021 Clark Cup Champion. This season, Finley has picked up 25 points (11-14-25) in 30 games with the Capitols and Madison is 6-2-0-0 this season when Finley finds the back of the net, including a current four-game winning streak when Finley scores. The forward ranks fifth on the Capitols with a 0.83 points per game mark and is tied for fourth on the team with a pair of game-winning goals this season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Hutson earned his second Defenseman of the Week award this season after a four-point, Saturday night performance led the NTDP to a 7-4 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Boston University commit scored his fifth goal of the season and added assists No. 20, 21 and 22 on the year. The four-point performance (1-3-4), which is a career-best mark for Hutson gave him 27 points (5-22-27) through 21 games this season, leaving him one goal and point shy of doubling up his marks from last season and the 22 assists this season is twice the amount of last season’s 11. Saturday night marked the ninth multi-point performance of the season and 11th of his USHL career, and was the fourth mutli-point game for Hutson in a row (3-7-10) and seventh in his last eight games to that point (4-14-18). The NTDP is 8-0-1-0, and have earned 17 of a possible 18 points in the standings, when Hutson registers multiple points in a game this season and 12-1-1-0 when Hutson finds the scoresheet compared to 3-3-1-0 when he is held without a point. Hutson’s 22 assists leads the NTDP in USHL games this season while his 27 points is tied for third on his team.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Mbereko was awarded Goaltender of the Week for the second time in the last four weeks after backstopping the Stars to a 4-1 win over the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night. The Colorado College commit turned aside 35 of the 36 shots Omaha sent his way, picking up his 14th win of the season and marking the fifth time in 28 appearances this season that Mbereko has allowed one-or-fewer goals. The West Bloomfield, Mich. native is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft and holds a 14-9-1-2 record in 28 games this season with a 3.07 goals against average and 0.899 save percentage. Mbereko has won four of his last six appearances going back to February 24 and is part of a goaltending duo that has Lincoln in third in the Western Conference with a 29-16-2-3 record and makes them one of just three teams this season with a Clark Cup Playoff spot secured, joining the Tri-City Storm and Sioux City Musketeers.
