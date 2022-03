USHL Alumni Roundup - NCAA Conference Tournaments, Championship Weekend

Albany, New York Regional

Semifinals: Minnesota State vs. Harvard (Thursday, March 24 at 12 p.m. EST)

Semifinals: North Dakota vs. Notre Dame (Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. EST)

Regional Final: Saturday, March 26 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. EST

Loveland, Colorado Regional

Semifinals: Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan Tech (Thursday, March 24 at 3 p.m. EST)

Semifinals: Denver vs. Massachusetts-Lowell (Thursday, March 24 at 9 p.m. EST)

Regional Final: Saturday, March 26 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. EST

Allentown, Pennsylvania Regional

Semifinals: Michigan vs. AIC (Friday, March 25 at 3 p.m. EST)

Semifinals: Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State (Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. EST)

Regional Final: Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. EST

Worcester, Massachusetts Regional

Semifinals: Western Michigan vs. Northeastern (Friday, March 25 at 12 p.m. EST)

Semifinals: Minnesota vs. Massachusetts (Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. EST)

Regional Final: Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. EST

Frozen Four (Boston, Massachusetts)

National Semifinals: Thursday, April 7 at 5 p.m. EST

National Semifinals: Thursday, April 7 at 8:30 p.m. EST

National Championship Game: Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EST