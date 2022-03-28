Capitols Sign Blueliner Will Felicio to Tender Agreement

The Madison Capitols have announced the signing of defenseman Will Felicio to a tender agreement for the 2022-23 season. Felicio currently skates for Mount Saint Charles Academy on their 15U AAA team.

The Holden, Mass. native has tallied 13 goals and 26 assists totaling 39 points in 36 games played during the 2021-22 campaign.

"I chose the Capitols because I was impressed with how the coaching staff handled and coached their team," Felicio said. "I have my full trust in the Capitols coaches to get me to the next level. The players made me feel welcome and apart of the team the moment I walked through the doors. The atmosphere was incredible and I loved everything about it."

Between his 14U and 15U seasons, Felicio has averaged over a point per game. In 63 games played, the young blueliner has averaged 1.05 PPG.

"We are very excited to welcome Will Felicio and his family to the Madison Capitols organization," said Capitols head coach Tom Upton. "In our eyes, Will is one of the best defensemen in his age group. His skating, his hockey sense and his offensive ability fits in with exactly how we like to play here in Madison."