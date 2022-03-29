2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 26

Wahlin erupted for eight goals and nine points (8-1-9) as the Lincoln Stars swept a three game weekend and improved their record to 32-16-2-3 (69 points) through 53 games. The University of St. Thomas commit’s offensive weekend improved his current point and goal streak to six games in which the forward has collected 12 goals and 18 points (12-6-18). Friday night saw Whalin register a hat trick in a four-point game (3-1-4) where three of his points (2-1-3) came while his team was shorthanded, leading the Stars to a 7-2 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Woodbury, Minn. native treated the hometown Stars fans to a second consecutive hat trick (3-0-3) on Saturday night as his trio of third period goals, including another shorthanded tally, led Lincoln to a 6-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. Whalin capped his weekend with another pair of goals (2-0-2) in a Sunday matinee 5-3 win over Waterloo. Whalin’s Forward of the Week award was the second for the Stars this season, joining Aidan Thompson (Week 23), and sixth Player of the Week award for the Stars. With three goals and four points (3-1-4) while shorthanded, Wahlin improved his season total to six shorthanded points (4-2-6), which is second in the league behind only Thompson. Wahlin is one of four players in the league with a league-leading four shorthanded goals. Wahlin’s current point streak has improved his season total to 51 points (24-27-51) in 51 games, which trails only Thompson for Lincoln scoring this season.