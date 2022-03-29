2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 26

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 26 of the 2021-22 season. This week featured a trio of first-time winners as Lucas Wahlin, Cal Thomas and Trey Augustine were named Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Wahlin erupted for eight goals and nine points (8-1-9) as the Lincoln Stars swept a three game weekend and improved their record to 32-16-2-3 (69 points) through 53 games. The University of St. Thomas commit’s offensive weekend improved his current point and goal streak to six games in which the forward has collected 12 goals and 18 points (12-6-18). Friday night saw Whalin register a hat trick in a four-point game (3-1-4) where three of his points (2-1-3) came while his team was shorthanded, leading the Stars to a 7-2 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Woodbury, Minn. native treated the hometown Stars fans to a second consecutive hat trick (3-0-3) on Saturday night as his trio of third period goals, including another shorthanded tally, led Lincoln to a 6-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. Whalin capped his weekend with another pair of goals (2-0-2) in a Sunday matinee 5-3 win over Waterloo. Whalin’s Forward of the Week award was the second for the Stars this season, joining Aidan Thompson (Week 23), and sixth Player of the Week award for the Stars. With three goals and four points (3-1-4) while shorthanded, Wahlin improved his season total to six shorthanded points (4-2-6), which is second in the league behind only Thompson. Wahlin is one of four players in the league with a league-leading four shorthanded goals. Wahlin’s current point streak has improved his season total to 51 points (24-27-51) in 51 games, which trails only Thompson for Lincoln scoring this season.
Photo Credit: Chicago Steel
Thomas picked up a quartet of assists (0-4-4) as the Chicago Steel swept the weekend and extended their Eastern Conference lead to five points. The Arizona Coyotes prospect (2021, Round 6, #171 Overall) assisted on a pair of third period Steel goals, helping Chicago to a 5-1 win over the Youngstown Phantoms. The following night, Thomas picked up another pair of assists, both on the powerplay, as the Steel held on to a 6-5 road win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The University of Minnesota commit’s multi-point games last weekend were his fifth and sixth of the season, improving Thomas’ point total to 24 (4-20-24) through 52 total games this season. The Maple Grove, Minn. native now has eight points (0-8-8) in 17 games with the Steel this season after being acquired from the Stampede at the beginning of February.
Photo Credit: Rena Laverty
Augustine continued his hot streak between the pipes for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), picking up his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 Friday night win over the Phantoms. The University of Michigan commit is currently on a two-game winning streak and has won four of his last five games with a 1.81 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage over that span. Augustine, a native of South Lyon, Mich., has a 4-6-1-0 record in 14 USHL games this season with a 3.58 goals against average and 0.894 save percentage.
