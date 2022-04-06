USHL Alumni Roundup - Frozen Four

When Frozen Four action kicks off Thursday night, 75 USHL alumni will take the ice, populating all four rosters of the remaining NCAA Division I teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Championship.
"The NCAA Frozen Four is the biggest event on the college hockey landscape," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. "The USHL is again represented at the highest levels with more than 80 former players and coaches competing in Boston starting on Thursday. We wish our USHL alumni the very best as they close in on securing a National Championship in what should be a highly entertaining Frozen Four."
Remaining Big 10 schools University of Minnesota and University of Michigan lead the way with 23 and 22 players, respectively, while Minnesota State University and University of Denver follow with 19 and 11 players on their respective rosters. Eleven members of the remaining coaching staffs previously had their start in the USHL including three of the four Head Coaches, including Minnesota's Bob Motzko (North Iowa Huskies General Manager/Head Coach, 1986-91 & Sioux Falls Stampede General Manager/ Head Coach, 1998-01), Minnesota State's Mike Hastings (Omaha Lancers General Manager / Head Coach / Assistant Coach, 1992-93 & 1994-2008) and Denver's David Carle (Green Bay Gamblers Assistant Coach, 2012-14). Hastings' staff is the lone coaching staff with a trio of USHL alumni behind the bench.
Among the 75 players across the four rosters, 31 have been selected at the NHL Draft, including 13 from Minnesota, 11 from Michigan, six from Denver and one from Minnesota State. The 31 Draft selections includes eight First Round picks, highlighted by three of last year's top-four picks from University of Michigan: Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres, 1st Overall), Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken, 2nd Overall) and Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils, 4th Overall). The First Round picks include another Michigan trio in Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers, 2021, 24th Overall), Brendan Brisson (Vegas Golden Knights, 2020, 29th Overall) and Johnny Beecher (Boston Bruins, 2019, 30th Overall) as well as a pair of University of Minnesota skaters Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets, 2021, 18th Overall) and Ryan Johnson (Buffalo Sabres, 2019, 31st Overall). USHL alumni make up 76 percent (31-of-41) of the NHL Draft Picks in the Frozen Four
Seven alumni participated in the 2022 Olympics. Michigan (Beniers, USA Hockey NTDP, 2018-20; Brisson, Chicago Steel & Green Bay Gamblers, 2018-20; Power, Chicago Steel, 2018-20) and Minnesota (Brock Faber, USA Hockey NTDP, 2018-20; Matthew Knies, Tri-City Storm, 2018-21; Ben Meyers, Fargo Force, 2016-19) each boast three while Minnesota State has a lone former Olympian: Nathan Smith (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 2017-19).
Power currently leads USHL alumni with six points in the previous two Michigan games this tournament with six points (0-6-6) and league alumni have combined for 55 total points (20-35-55) in the Tournament. Players to watch in the Frozen Four also include Denver forward Bobby Brink (Sioux City Musketeers & USA Hockey NTDP, 2017-19), who leads the scoring race with 56 points (14-42-56) this season. Brink is joined in the Frozen Four by fellow Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists Meyers and Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay (Green Bay Gamblers & Madison Capitols, 2015-18).
All 16 active USHL Member Clubs are represented by multiple players with USA Hockey NTDP (17) and the Tri-City Storm (13) leading the way as the lone teams with double-digit totals. The Chicago Steel (9) are next, followed by, the Fargo Force, Green Bay Gamblers, Lincoln Stars and Omaha Lancers with eight representatives. The Sioux City Musketeers (7), Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (6), Des Moines Buccaneers (6), Muskegon Lumberjacks (5), Sioux Falls Stampede (5), Waterloo Black Hawks (5) and Youngstown Phantoms (5) all registered five-or-more alumni in the Frozen Four.
(1) Michigan vs. (1) Denver
Thursday, April 7 (5 p.m. EST)
(2) Minnesota vs. (1) Minnesota State
Thursday, April 7 (8:30 p.m. EST)
TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, April 9 (8 p.m. EST)
|Name
|Position
|School
|NCAA Tournament Stats
|USHL Team (Year)
|NHL Draft
|2022 Olympics
|Wyatt Aamodt
|Defenseman
|Minnesota State University
|Chicago Steel, Lincoln Stars (2015-18)
|Owen Bartoszkiewicz
|Goaltender
|University of Minnesota
|Youngstown Phantoms (2021-22)
|Johnny Beecher
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Boston Bruins (2019, Round 1, #30)
|Sean Behrens
|Defenseman
|University of Denver
|0-1-1
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Colorado Avalanche (2021, Round 2, #61)
|Steven Bellini
|Defenseman
|Minnesota State University
|Tri-City Storm (2020-21)
|Matty Beniers
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|1-1-2
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Seattle Kraken (2021, Round 1, #2)
|United States
|Cade Borchardt
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|Sioux Falls Stampede, Madison Capitols (2017-19)
|Thomas Bordeleau
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|1-2-3
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|San Jose Sharks (2020, Round 2, #38)
|Brennan Boynton
|Goaltender
|University of Minnesota
|Fargo Force (2019-21)
|Bobby Brink
|Forward
|University of Denver
|0-1-1
|Sioux City Musketeers, USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
|Brendan Brisson
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|2-3-5
|Chicago Steel, Green Bay Gamblers (2018-20)
|Vegas Golden Knights (2020, Round 1, #29)
|United States
|Bryce Brodzinski
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|Omaha Lancers (2019-19)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 7, #196)
|Tristan Broz
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|1-0-1
|Fargo Force (2018-21)
|Pittsburgh Penguins (2021, Round 2, #58)
|Shai Buium
|Defenseman
|University of Denver
|Sioux City Musketeers (2019-21)
|Detroit Red Wings (2021, Round 2, #36)
|David Carle
|Head Coach
|University of Denver
|Green Bay Gamblers Assistant Coach (2012-14)
|Andy Carroll
|Defenseman
|Minnesota State University
|Green Bay Gamblers (2017-18)
|Connor Caponi
|Forward
|University of Denver
|Waterloo Black Hawks, USA Hockey NTDP (2017-20)
|Grant Cruikshank
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-15)
|Matt Davis
|Goaltender
|University of Denver
|Green Bay Gamblers (2020-21)
|Matt Denman
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-18)
|Jack Devine
|Forward
|University of Denver
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Dylan Duke
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|1-0-1
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2021, Round 4, #126)
|Ethan Edwards
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|1-0-1
|Sioux City Musketeers (2020-21)
|New Jersey Devils (2020, Round 4, #120)
|Tanner Edwards
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2019-20)
|Mark Estapa
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|0-1-1
|Tri-City Storm (2018-21)
|Brock Faber
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|0-1-1
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|Los Angeles Kings (2020, Round 2, #45)
|United States
|Brendan Furry
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|1-1-2
|Omaha Lancers, Tri-City Storm (2017-19)
|Jake Gingell
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|Youngstown Phantoms, Omaha Lancers (2013-18)
|Ben Gordon
|Assistant Coach
|University of Minnesota
|Lincoln Stars (2002-04), Tri-City Storm Assistant Coach (2015-16), Chicago Steel Associate Head Coach (2017-18), Des Moines Buccaneers Assistant Coach (2018-19)
|Cole Guttman
|Forward
|University of Denver
|1-1-2
|Dubuque Fighting Saints, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #180)
|Nick Granowicz
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-18)
|Josh Groll
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|0-2-2
|Chicago Steel, Lincoln Stars, Omaha Lancers (2017-20)
|Mike Hastings
|Head Coach
|Minnesota State University
|Austin Mavericks, Rochester Mustangs (1984-86) ... Omaha Lancers Assistant Coach (1992-93), Omaha Lancers General Manger/Head Coach (1994-08)
|Will Hillman
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|Youngstown Phantoms (2020-21)
|Steve Holtz
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|Youngstown Phantoms (2017-19)
|Luke Hughes
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|0-2-2
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|New Jersey Devils (2021, Round 1, #4)
|Aaron Huglen
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|1-1-2
|Fargo Force (2018-21)
|Buffalo Sabres (2019, Round 4, #102)
|Ryan Johnson
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|1-0-1
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2018-19)
|Buffalo Sabres (2019, Round 1, #31)
|Paul Kirtland
|Assistant Coach
|Minnesota State University
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2017-18)
|Matthew Knies
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|2-1-3
|Tri-City Storm (2018-21)
|Toronto Maple Leafs (2021, Round 2, #57)
|United States
|Todd Knott
|Associate Head Coach
|Minnesota State University
|Lincoln Stars (1998-99) ... Des Moines Buccaneers Assistant Coach (2005-08), Des Moines Buccaneers Head Coach (2007-08), Sioux City Musketeers General Manager/Head Coach (2008-09)
|Mike Koster
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|Tri-City Storm (2017-20)
|Toronto Maple Leafs (2019, Round 5, #146)
|Jackson LaCombe
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|0-1-1
|Chicago Steel (2018-19)
|Anaheim Ducks (2019, Round 2, #39)
|Philippe Lapointe
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|Lincoln Stars, Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-19)
|Justin Lee
|Defenseman
|University of Denver
|0-1-1
|Lincoln Stars, Fargo Force (2018-19)
|Chaz Lucius
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
|Winnipeg Jets (2021, Round 1, #18)
|Reggie Lutz
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|1-0-1
|Chicago Steel (2016-17)
|Tony Malinowski
|Defenseman
|Minnesota State University
|Des Moines Buccaneers, Tri-City Storm (2017-19)
|Carter Mazur
|Forward
|University of Denver
|0-1-1
|Tri-City Storm, USA Hockey NTDP (2018-21)
|Detroit Red Wings (2021, Round 3, #70)
|Dryden McKay
|Goaltender
|Minnesota State University
|2-0-0-0, 1.50 GAA, 0.933 SV%
|Madison Capitols, Green Bay Gamblers (2015-18)
|Blake McLaughlin
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|1-0-1
|Chicago Steel (2016-18)
|Anaheim Ducks (2018, Round 3, #79)
|Jack McNeely
|Defenseman
|Minnesota State University
|Tri-City Storm, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2014-17)
|Ben Meyers
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|1-3-4
|Fargo Force (2016-19)
|United States
|Andrew Miller
|Goaltender
|Minnesota State University
|Fargo Force (2020-21)
|Luke Morgan
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2015-16)
|Bob Motzko
|Head Coach
|University of Minnesota
|Waterloo Black Hawks (1979-80), Dubuque Fighting Saints (1980-81), North Iowa Huskies General Manager/Head Coach (1986-91), Sioux Falls Stampede General Manager/Head Coach (1998-01)
|Nolan Moyle
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|Green Bay Gamblers (2016-18)
|Bill Muckalt
|Associate Head Coach
|University of Michigan
|Tri-City Storm General Manager/Head Coach (2015-17)
|Julian Napravnik
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|Des Moines Buccaneers (2016-18)
|Brandon Naurato
|Assistant Coach
|University of Michigan
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Omaha Lancers (2003-05)
|Jaxon Nelson
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|0-2-2
|Sioux Falls Stampede, Omaha Lancers (2016-19)
|Mason Nevers
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|Des Moines Buccaneers (2018-20)
|Brenden Olson
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|Sioux Falls Stampede, Sioux City Musketeers (2018-21)
|Owen Ozar
|Forward
|University of Denver
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2020-21)
|Michael Pastujov
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|1-0-1
|USA Hockey NTDP (2015-17)
|Ondrej Pavel
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|1-0-1
|Fargo Force (2018-20)
|Keaton Pehrson
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|Tri-City Storm (2017-19)
|Jack Perbix
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|Green Bay Gamblers, Des Moines Buccaneers, USA Hockey NTDP (2016-19)
|Anaheim Ducks (2018, Round 4, #116)
|Rhett Pitlick
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|0-1-1
|Muskegon Lumberjacks, Tri-City Storm, Omaha Lancers (208-21)
|Montreal Canadiens (2019, Round 5, #131)
|Erik Portillo
|Goaltender
|University of Michigan
|2-0-0-0, 3.50 GAA, 0.894 SV%
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2019-20)
|Buffalo Sabres (2019, Round 3, #67)
|Owen Power
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|0-6-6
|Chicago Steel (2018-20)
|Buffalo Sabres (2021, Round 1, #1)
|Canada
|Garrett Raboin
|Assistant Coach
|University of Minnesota
|Lincoln Stars (2003-06)
|Sam Rossini
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2014-16)
|Mackie Samoskevich
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|0-1-1
|Chicago Steel (2018-21)
|Florida Panthers (2021, Round 1, #24)
|Ryan Sandelin
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|Sioux City Musketeers, Bloomington Thunder (2015-17)
|Colin Schmidt
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-19)
|Nathan Smith
|Forward
|Minnesota State University
|1-0-1
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19)
|Arizona Coyotes (2018, Round 3, #91)
|United States
|Matt Staudacher
|Defenseman
|University of Minnesota
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2017-19)
|Jack Summers
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|Tri-City Storm (2016-18)
|Jacob Truscott
|Defenseman
|University of Michigan
|USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18)
|Vancouver Canucks (2020, Round 5, #144)
|Garrett Van Wyhe
|Forward
|University of Michigan
|1-1-2
|Fargo Force, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18)
|Sammy Walker
|Forward
|University of Minnesota
|Sioux City Musketeers, Lincoln Stars (2016-18)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 7, #200)
|McKade Webster
|Forward
|University of Denver
|Green Bay Gamblers (2017-19)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2019, Round 7, #213)
|Bennett Zmolek
|Defenseman
|Minnesota State University
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Youngstown Phantoms (2018-21)