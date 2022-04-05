2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 27

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 27 of the 2021-22 season. Defenseman of the Week Trey Taylor (Youngstown Phantoms) earned his fourth award of the season while Kevin Pasche (Omaha Lancers) earned Goaltender of the Week for a third time and Dylan James (Sioux City Musketeers) won his first Forward of the Week award this season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
A nine-point weekend (7-2-9) earned James his first Forward of the Week award of the season as his offensive output backed Sioux City to a weekend sweep and propelled the Musketeers to a 36-14-4-1 record this season (77 points), which is tied for second in the league. The University of North Dakota commit opened the weekend with a four-goal game (4-0-4) on Friday night in a 7-4 win over the Lincoln Stars. The four-goal performance was a new season-best for James, who had previously registered a hat trick on December 4, 2021 in a game against the Omaha Lancers. On Saturday night, James picked up another goal, his fifth of the weekend, this time with his team shorthanded in an eventual 5-1 win over the Stars. The shorthanded goal was the Calgary, Alberta native’s first of the season. James and the Musketeers closed out the weekend with an 8-1 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede that saw the forward pick up another quartet of points (2-2-4), including his second powerplay goal of the weekend and 10th of the season. Friday and Sunday’s four-point games marked a new season-high for James, who had previously notched three points on three separate occasions earlier this season. With his high-scoring weekend, James extended his current goal and point streak to five games (9-2-11) and propelled the forward to 53 points (25-28-53) in 55 games this season. James is the third different Sioux City forward to earn Forward of the Week this season and the fourth overall Musketeers player to earn a weekly award. Now the league’s leading rookie scorer, James was previously named the 67th ranked North American Skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Midseason Rankings.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Taylor earned his fourth Defenseman of the Week award, which moved him into a tie for the most awards won by an individual player this season, after a five-point weekend (1-4-5) saw Youngstown pick up four of a possible six points. The Clarkson University commit set a new season-high mark with a four-point (1-3-4) Friday night performance, leading the Phantoms to a 6-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Taylor’s four-point night was his first such game after previously registering two three-point games earlier this season, which included his third game-winning goal of the season and second in as many games. The Richmond, British Columbia native capped the weekend with an assist on Youngstown’s lone goal on Sunday, pushing Taylor to 39 points (9-30-39) through 47 games this season. Taylor is in the top-10 among USHL defensemen for points, goals and assists through the 2021-22 campaign, including 21 points (3-18-21) on the power play. Friday’s game-winning goal made Taylor one of only four USHL defensemen with three-or-more game-winning goals.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Pasche became a three-time Goaltender of the Week winner this season after picking up his first USHL shutout in a 55-save performance Friday night as Omaha won a 1-0 game over the Fargo Force. The shutout included 23 saves in the final frame and a combined 44 in the final 40 minutes of play. Pasche, a Mezieres, Switzerland native, improved his record to 19-15-2-2 in 38 games played this season with a 2.62 goals against average and 0.910 save percentage. Pasche currently leads the league in minutes played (2,264) and saves (1,003) while his save percentage is second-best and his goals against average is fourth. With 19 wins this season, Pasche rounds out the top-five in the USHL.
Tag(s): Player News