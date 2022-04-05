2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 27

A nine-point weekend (7-2-9) earned James his first Forward of the Week award of the season as his offensive output backed Sioux City to a weekend sweep and propelled the Musketeers to a 36-14-4-1 record this season (77 points), which is tied for second in the league. The University of North Dakota commit opened the weekend with a four-goal game (4-0-4) on Friday night in a 7-4 win over the Lincoln Stars. The four-goal performance was a new season-best for James, who had previously registered a hat trick on December 4, 2021 in a game against the Omaha Lancers. On Saturday night, James picked up another goal, his fifth of the weekend, this time with his team shorthanded in an eventual 5-1 win over the Stars. The shorthanded goal was the Calgary, Alberta native’s first of the season. James and the Musketeers closed out the weekend with an 8-1 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede that saw the forward pick up another quartet of points (2-2-4), including his second powerplay goal of the weekend and 10th of the season. Friday and Sunday’s four-point games marked a new season-high for James, who had previously notched three points on three separate occasions earlier this season. With his high-scoring weekend, James extended his current goal and point streak to five games (9-2-11) and propelled the forward to 53 points (25-28-53) in 55 games this season. James is the third different Sioux City forward to earn Forward of the Week this season and the fourth overall Musketeers player to earn a weekly award. Now the league’s leading rookie scorer, James was previously named the 67th ranked North American Skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Midseason Rankings.