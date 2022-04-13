skip navigation

USHL Alumni Join Professional Hockey Ranks

04/13/2022, 11:30am CDT
By USHL

More Than 100 Players Make the Leap from NCAA to Professional Levels

Since the middle of last month when Division I college hockey programs who did not make the NCAA Tournament saw their season come to an end, more than 100 USHL alumni have made the leap from Division I hockey to the professional ranks in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. 

“We are excited to see the 100-plus USHL Alumni that have inked professional contracts since the NCAA season has ended,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “It is again a great testimony to the talent that our league and Member Clubs are able to develop over time. We wish all our former USHL players the very best as they focus on the next part of their hockey journey in the professional ranks.”

Of the more than 100 alumni to join professional hockey, 34 are currently signed to NHL contracts, including 11 players who went undrafted by NHL teams and were signed based on impressive collegiate careers. The lot of NHL contracts includes last year's first and second overall picks in Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres - 2021, Round 1, #1) and Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken - 2021, Round 1, #2), who each debuted for their respective teams on Tuesday night. 2022 NCAA Champion, Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist and University of Denver forward Bobby Brink (Philadelphia Flyers - 2019, Round 2, #34) also made his debut Tuesday while Minnesota State University forward Nathan Smith (Arizona Coyotes) also signed a professional contract after Minnesota State fell to Denver in the Championship game. Joining Power and Beniers as former First Round selections to sign with their NHL clubs was Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators - 2020, Round 1, #5).

Other players to sign their first NHL contract include Nick Abruzzese (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ronnie Attard (Philadelphia Flyers), Michael Callahan (Boston Bruins), Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers), Vladislav Firstov (Minnesota Wild), Jordan Harris (Montreal Canadiens), Drew Helleson (Anaheim Ducks), Sam Hentges (Minnesota Wild), David Hrenak (Los Angeles Kings), Matt Kessel (St. Louis Blues), Jachym Kondelik (Nashville Predators), Andre Lee (Los Angeles Kings), Josh Lopina (Anaheim Ducks), Blake McLaughlin (Anaheim Ducks), Nick Perbix (Tampa Bay Lightning), Isaiah Saville (Vegas Golden Knights), Spencer Stastney (Nashville Predators) and Alex Vlasic (Chicago Blackhawks).

The 11 undrafted players who signed NHL contracts includes Wyatt Aamodt (Colorado Avalanche), Brandon Bussi (Boston Bruins), Declan Carlile (Tampa Bay Lightning), Max Ellis (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ty Glover (Pittsburgh Penguins), Brian Halonen (New Jersey Devils), Marc McLaughlin (Boston Bruins), Georgi Merkulov (Boston Bruins), Jaxson Stauber (Chicago Blackhawks), Colin Swoyer (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Bobby Trivigno (New York Rangers). 

In total, more than 10 USHL alumni made the jump to the NHL after their NCAA careers ended this season. 

Name USHL Team (Season) NCAA Team Professional Team (League) NHL Draft
Wyatt Aamodt Chicago Steel, Lincoln Stars (2015-18) Minnesota State University Colorado (AHL)
Joseph Abate Bloomington Thunder, Omaha Lancers, Youngstown Phantoms (2014-16, 2017-19) University of Nebraska-Omaha Providence (AHL)
Nick Abruzzese Chicago Steel (2017-19) Harvard University Toronto (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs (2019, Round 4, #124)
Roman Ahcan Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-18) University of Wisconsin Cleveland (AHL)
Austin Alger Muskegon Lumberjacks, Omaha Lancers (2015-17) Canisius College Idaho (ECHL)
Matt Anderson Green Bay Gamblers (2015-17) University of Minnesota Duluth South Carolina (ECHL)
Ronnie Attard Tri-City Storm (2016-19) Western Michigan University Philadelphia (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 3, #72)
Matt Barry Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18) Miami University Orlando (ECHL)
Jack Becker Sioux Falls Stampede (2014-17) Arizona State University Idaho (ECHL) Boston Bruins (2015, Round 7, #195)
Kobe Bender Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2015-17) University of Minnesota Duluth Bridgeport (AHL)
Matty Beniers USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) University of Michigan Seattle (NHL) Seattle Kraken (2021, Round 1, #2)
Trenton Bliss Green Bay Gamblers (2016-18) Michigan Tech University Grand Rapids (AHL)
Thomas Bordeleau USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) University of Michigan San Jose (AHL) San Jose Sharks (2020, Round 2, #38)
Brendan Brisson Chicago Steel, Green Bay Gamblers (2018-20) University of Michigan Henderson (AHL) Vegas Golden Knights (2020, Round 1, #29)
Bobby Brink Sioux City Musketeers / USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) University of Denver Philadelphia (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
Easton Brodzinski Fargo Force, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols (2016-17) St. Cloud State University Hartford (AHL)
Brandon Bussi Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19) Western Michigan University Boston (NHL)
Michael Callahan Bloomington ThunderCentral Illinois Flying Aces, Youngstown Phantoms (2016-18) Providence College Providence (AHL) Arizona Coyotes (2018, Round 5, #142)
Declan Carlile Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19) Merrimack College Tampa Bay (NHL)
Noah Cates Omaha (2015-18) University of Minnesota Duluth Philadelphia (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers (2017, Round 5, #137)
Joe Cipollone Tri-City Storm (2015-17) University of New Hampshire South Carolina (ECHL)
Kevin Conley Sioux Falls Stampede, Youngstown Phantoms (2013-16, 2017-18) University of Nebraska-Omaha Reading (ECHL)
Sam Craggs Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Waterloo Black Hawks, Youngstown Phantoms (2014-15, 2016-17) Bowling Green State University Toledo (ECHL)
Anthony Del Gaizo Muskegon (2015-18) University of Massachusetts Milwaukee (AHL)
Zach Driscoll Omaha Lancers (2014-15, 2017-18) University of North Dakota Toledo (ECHL)
Max Ellis Central Illinois Flying Aces, Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Youngstown Phantoms (2016-19) University of Notre Dame Toronto (AHL)
Alex Esposito Youngstown Phantoms (2015-17) Providence College Iowa (ECHL)
Brandon Estes Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17) Union College Tucson (AHL)
Vladislav Firstov Waterloo Black Hawks (2018-19) University of Connecticut Iowa (AHL) Minnesota Wild (2019, Round 2, #42)
Connor Ford Sioux City Musketeers (2016-17) University of North Dakota Henderson (AHL)
Ethen Frank Lincoln Stars (2014-17) Western Michigan University Hershey (AHL)
Grant Gabriele Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Omaha Lancers, Waterloo Black Hawks, USA Hockey NTDP (2013-17) Ohio State University Providence (AHL)
Patrick Giles USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18) Boston College Charlotte (AHL)
Ty Glover Lincoln Stars (2019-20) Western Michigan University Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
Brian Halonen Des Moines Buccaneers (2016-18) Michigan Tech University Utica (AHL)
Bo Hanson Muskegon Lumberjacks (2014-17) Northern Michigan University Wheeling (ECHL)
Darion Hanson Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17) University of Connecticut Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Jordan Harris Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18) Northeastern University Montreal (NHL) Montreal Canadiens (2018, Round 3, #71)
Drew Helleson USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) Boston College San Diego (AHL) Colorado Avalanche (2019, Round 2, #47)
Sam Hentges Des Moines Buccaneers, Tri-City Storm (2017-18) St. Cloud State University Minnesota (NHL) Minnesota Wild (2018, Round 7, #210)
Zac Herrmann Omaha Lancers (2016-17) Niagara University Cincinnati (ECHL)
David Hrenak Green Bay Gamblers (2016-17) St. Cloud State University Ontario (AHL) Los Angeles Kings (2018, Round 5, #144)
Billy Jerry Madison Capitols (2014-17) Long Island University Adirondack (ECHL)
Bradley Johnson Fargo Force, Indiana Ice, Omaha Lancers, Sioux City Musketeers (2012-17) Bemidji State University Trois-Rivieres (ECHL)
Chris Jones Fargo Force, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols (2014-16) University of New England (DIII) Indy (ECHL)
Michael Joyaux Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers, Tri-City Storm, Youngstown Phantoms (2013-18) Western Michigan University Toronto (AHL)
Lukas Kalble Fargo Force (2016-17) Clarkson University Florida (ECHL)
Adam Karashik Chicago Steel (2015-17) University of Notre Dame Lehigh Valley (AHL)
Michael Karow Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17) Michigan Tech University Texas (AHL) Arizona Coyotes (2017, Round 5, #126)
Matt Kessel Chicago Steel, Fargo Force, Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-19) University of Massachusetts Springfield (AHL) St. Louis Blues (2020, Round 5, #150)
Garrett Klee Madison Capitols, Waterloo Black Hawks (2015-18) Northern Michigan University Kansas City (ECHL)
Willie Knierim Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-16, 2018-19) Arizona State University Idaho (ECHL)
Nate Knoepke Sioux City Musketeers, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18) University of Nebraska-Omaha Rochester (AHL)
Jachym Kondelik Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18) University of Connecticut Milwaukee (AHL) Nashville Predators (2018, Round 4, #111)
Andre Lee Sioux Falls Stampede (2018-19) University of Massachusetts-Lowell Ontario (AHL) Los Angeles Kings (2019, Round 7, #188)
Mitch Lewandowski Chicago Blackhawks, Des Moines Buccaneers (2014-17) Michigan State University Tucson (AHL)
Josh Lopina Lincoln Stars (2018-20) University of Massachusetts San Diego (AHL) Anaheim Ducks (2021, Round 4, #98)
Eric MacAdams Dubuque Fighting Saints, Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-17) University of New Hampshire Indy (ECHL)
Will MacKinnon Des Moines Buccaneers, USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18)) University of New Hampshire Reading (ECHL)
Gabriel Mollot-Hill Bloomington Thunder (2016-17) University of Guelph (USports) Laval (AHL)
Joey Matthews Sioux City Musketeers, Tri-City Storm (2015-17) Canisius College Greenville (ECHL)
Blake McLaughlin Chicago Steel (2016-18) University of Minnesota San Diego (AHL) Anaheim Ducks (2018, Round 3, #79)
Marc McLaughlin Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-18) Boston College Boston (NHL)
Brannon McManus Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers (2015-17) University of Nebraska-Omaha Abbotsford (AHL)
Georgi Merkulov Youngstown Phantoms (2019-21) Ohio State University Providence (AHL)
Tommy Miller USA Hockey NTDP (2015-17) Northeastern University Toronto (AHL)
Justin Misiak Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-16) Michigan Tech University Idaho (ECHL)
Matt Murray Fargo Force (2016-17) University of Massachusetts Texas (AHL)
Carson Musser Fargo Force (2015-17) Long Island University Norfolk (ECHL)
Connor O'Brien Youngstown Phantoms (2015-16) Endicott College (DIII) Adirondack (ECHL)
Kevin O'Neil Fargo Force, Madison Capitols (2016-17) University of Connecticut South Carolina (ECHL)
Tommy Parrottino Des Moines Buccaneers, Youngstown Phantoms, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18) Michigan Tech University Idaho (ECHL)
Josh Passolt Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-17) Western Michigan University Cincinatti (ECHL)
Nick Perbix Omaha Lancers (2017-18) St. Cloud State University Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #169)
Clayton Phillips Fargo Force, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2015-18) Penn State University Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Pittsburgh Penguins (2017, Round 3, #93)
Owen Power Chicago Steel (2018-20) University of Michigan Buffalo (NHL) Buffalo Sabres (2021, Round 1, #1)
Quinn Preston Dubuque Fighting Saints (2016-18) Ohio State University Toledo (ECHL)
Marshall Rifai Des Moines Buccaneers, Omaha Lancers (2017-18) Harvard University Toronto (AHL)
Mike Robinson Dubuque FIghting Saints (2016-17) University of New Hampshire Wichita (ECHL) San Jose Sharks (2015, Round 3, #86)
Kobe Roth Des Moines Buccaneers (2015-17) University of Minnesota Duluth Texas (AHL)
Rourke Russell Green Bay Gamblers (2014-15, 2016-17) Sacred Heart University Adirondack (ECHL)
Jake Sanderson USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) University of North Dakota Ottawa (NHL) Ottawa Senators (2020, Round 1, #5)
Isaiah Saville Tri-City Storm (2018-19) University of Nebraska-Omaha Henderson (AHL) Vegas Golden Knights (2019, Round 5, #135)
Shane Sellar Sioux Falls Stampede RPI Reading (ECHL)
Graham Slaggert Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18) University of Notre Dame Toronto (AHL)
Nathan Smith Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19) Minnesota State University Arizona (NHL) Winnipeg Jets (2018, Round 3, #91)
Ethan Somoza Bloomington Thunder (2015-17) Bemidji State University Greenville (ECHL)
Jaxson Stauber Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-20) Providence College Rockford (AHL)
Spencer Stastney USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18) University of Notre Dame Milwaukee (AHL) Nashville Predators (2018, Round 5, #131)
Reid Stefanson Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-18) University of Massachusetts-Lowell Maine (ECHL)
Sam Sternschein Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Lincoln Stars, Tri-City Storm (2014-17) Boston College Jacksonville (ECHL)
Colin Swoyer Chicago Steel, Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-18) Michigan Tech University Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
Colin Theisen Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-17) Arizona State University Tucson (AHL)
Peter Thome Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers, Waterloo Black Hawks (2015-17) University of St. Thomas Idaho (ECHL) Columbus Blue Jackets (2016, Round 6, #155)
Jordan Timmons Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Sioux City Musketeers (2015-18) Long Island University Idaho (ECHL)
Bobby Trivigno Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-18) University of Massachusetts Hartford (AHL)
Garrett VanWyhe Fargo Force, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18) University of Michigan Utica (AHL)
Ryan Verrier Green Bay Gamblers (2017-18) University of New Hampshire Worcester (ECHL)
Johnny Walker Chicago Steel (2015-17) Arizona State University Utah (ECHL)
Nolan Walker Sioux Falls Stampede (2016-18) St. Cloud State University Toronto (AHL)
Tyler Ward Tri-City Storm (2017-18) University of New Hampshire Kansas City (ECHL)
Dan Willett Bloomington Thunder, Lincoln Stars, Madison Capitols, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2012-17) RIT South Carolina (ECHL)
Jacob Wilson Indiana Ice, Sioux City Musketeers (2013-17) Arizona State University Providence (AHL)
Alex Vlasic USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) Boston University Chicago (NHL) Chicago Blackhawks (2019, Round 2, #43)

