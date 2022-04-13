USHL Alumni Join Professional Hockey Ranks

Since the middle of last month when Division I college hockey programs who did not make the NCAA Tournament saw their season come to an end, more than 100 USHL alumni have made the leap from Division I hockey to the professional ranks in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.
“We are excited to see the 100-plus USHL Alumni that have inked professional contracts since the NCAA season has ended,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “It is again a great testimony to the talent that our league and Member Clubs are able to develop over time. We wish all our former USHL players the very best as they focus on the next part of their hockey journey in the professional ranks.”
Of the more than 100 alumni to join professional hockey, 34 are currently signed to NHL contracts, including 11 players who went undrafted by NHL teams and were signed based on impressive collegiate careers. The lot of NHL contracts includes last year's first and second overall picks in Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres - 2021, Round 1, #1) and Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken - 2021, Round 1, #2), who each debuted for their respective teams on Tuesday night. 2022 NCAA Champion, Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist and University of Denver forward Bobby Brink (Philadelphia Flyers - 2019, Round 2, #34) also made his debut Tuesday while Minnesota State University forward Nathan Smith (Arizona Coyotes) also signed a professional contract after Minnesota State fell to Denver in the Championship game. Joining Power and Beniers as former First Round selections to sign with their NHL clubs was Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators - 2020, Round 1, #5).
Other players to sign their first NHL contract include Nick Abruzzese (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ronnie Attard (Philadelphia Flyers), Michael Callahan (Boston Bruins), Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers), Vladislav Firstov (Minnesota Wild), Jordan Harris (Montreal Canadiens), Drew Helleson (Anaheim Ducks), Sam Hentges (Minnesota Wild), David Hrenak (Los Angeles Kings), Matt Kessel (St. Louis Blues), Jachym Kondelik (Nashville Predators), Andre Lee (Los Angeles Kings), Josh Lopina (Anaheim Ducks), Blake McLaughlin (Anaheim Ducks), Nick Perbix (Tampa Bay Lightning), Isaiah Saville (Vegas Golden Knights), Spencer Stastney (Nashville Predators) and Alex Vlasic (Chicago Blackhawks).
The 11 undrafted players who signed NHL contracts includes Wyatt Aamodt (Colorado Avalanche), Brandon Bussi (Boston Bruins), Declan Carlile (Tampa Bay Lightning), Max Ellis (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ty Glover (Pittsburgh Penguins), Brian Halonen (New Jersey Devils), Marc McLaughlin (Boston Bruins), Georgi Merkulov (Boston Bruins), Jaxson Stauber (Chicago Blackhawks), Colin Swoyer (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Bobby Trivigno (New York Rangers).
In total, more than 10 USHL alumni made the jump to the NHL after their NCAA careers ended this season.
|Name
|USHL Team (Season)
|NCAA Team
|Professional Team (League)
|NHL Draft
|Wyatt Aamodt
|Chicago Steel, Lincoln Stars (2015-18)
|Minnesota State University
|Colorado (AHL)
|Joseph Abate
|Bloomington Thunder, Omaha Lancers, Youngstown Phantoms (2014-16, 2017-19)
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Providence (AHL)
|Nick Abruzzese
|Chicago Steel (2017-19)
|Harvard University
|Toronto (NHL)
|Toronto Maple Leafs (2019, Round 4, #124)
|Roman Ahcan
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-18)
|University of Wisconsin
|Cleveland (AHL)
|Austin Alger
|Muskegon Lumberjacks, Omaha Lancers (2015-17)
|Canisius College
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Matt Anderson
|Green Bay Gamblers (2015-17)
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|South Carolina (ECHL)
|Ronnie Attard
|Tri-City Storm (2016-19)
|Western Michigan University
|Philadelphia (NHL)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 3, #72)
|Matt Barry
|Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18)
|Miami University
|Orlando (ECHL)
|Jack Becker
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2014-17)
|Arizona State University
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Boston Bruins (2015, Round 7, #195)
|Kobe Bender
|Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2015-17)
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Bridgeport (AHL)
|Matty Beniers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Michigan
|Seattle (NHL)
|Seattle Kraken (2021, Round 1, #2)
|Trenton Bliss
|Green Bay Gamblers (2016-18)
|Michigan Tech University
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|Thomas Bordeleau
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of Michigan
|San Jose (AHL)
|San Jose Sharks (2020, Round 2, #38)
|Brendan Brisson
|Chicago Steel, Green Bay Gamblers (2018-20)
|University of Michigan
|Henderson (AHL)
|Vegas Golden Knights (2020, Round 1, #29)
|Bobby Brink
|Sioux City Musketeers / USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|University of Denver
|Philadelphia (NHL)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
|Easton Brodzinski
|Fargo Force, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols (2016-17)
|St. Cloud State University
|Hartford (AHL)
|Brandon Bussi
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19)
|Western Michigan University
|Boston (NHL)
|Michael Callahan
|Bloomington ThunderCentral Illinois Flying Aces, Youngstown Phantoms (2016-18)
|Providence College
|Providence (AHL)
|Arizona Coyotes (2018, Round 5, #142)
|Declan Carlile
|Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2018-19)
|Merrimack College
|Tampa Bay (NHL)
|Noah Cates
|Omaha (2015-18)
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Philadelphia (NHL)
|Philadelphia Flyers (2017, Round 5, #137)
|Joe Cipollone
|Tri-City Storm (2015-17)
|University of New Hampshire
|South Carolina (ECHL)
|Kevin Conley
|Sioux Falls Stampede, Youngstown Phantoms (2013-16, 2017-18)
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Reading (ECHL)
|Sam Craggs
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Waterloo Black Hawks, Youngstown Phantoms (2014-15, 2016-17)
|Bowling Green State University
|Toledo (ECHL)
|Anthony Del Gaizo
|Muskegon (2015-18)
|University of Massachusetts
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|Zach Driscoll
|Omaha Lancers (2014-15, 2017-18)
|University of North Dakota
|Toledo (ECHL)
|Max Ellis
|Central Illinois Flying Aces, Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Youngstown Phantoms (2016-19)
|University of Notre Dame
|Toronto (AHL)
|Alex Esposito
|Youngstown Phantoms (2015-17)
|Providence College
|Iowa (ECHL)
|Brandon Estes
|Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17)
|Union College
|Tucson (AHL)
|Vladislav Firstov
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2018-19)
|University of Connecticut
|Iowa (AHL)
|Minnesota Wild (2019, Round 2, #42)
|Connor Ford
|Sioux City Musketeers (2016-17)
|University of North Dakota
|Henderson (AHL)
|Ethen Frank
|Lincoln Stars (2014-17)
|Western Michigan University
|Hershey (AHL)
|Grant Gabriele
|Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Omaha Lancers, Waterloo Black Hawks, USA Hockey NTDP (2013-17)
|Ohio State University
|Providence (AHL)
|Patrick Giles
|USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18)
|Boston College
|Charlotte (AHL)
|Ty Glover
|Lincoln Stars (2019-20)
|Western Michigan University
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
|Brian Halonen
|Des Moines Buccaneers (2016-18)
|Michigan Tech University
|Utica (AHL)
|Bo Hanson
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2014-17)
|Northern Michigan University
|Wheeling (ECHL)
|Darion Hanson
|Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17)
|University of Connecticut
|Lehigh Valley (AHL)
|Jordan Harris
|Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18)
|Northeastern University
|Montreal (NHL)
|Montreal Canadiens (2018, Round 3, #71)
|Drew Helleson
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Boston College
|San Diego (AHL)
|Colorado Avalanche (2019, Round 2, #47)
|Sam Hentges
|Des Moines Buccaneers, Tri-City Storm (2017-18)
|St. Cloud State University
|Minnesota (NHL)
|Minnesota Wild (2018, Round 7, #210)
|Zac Herrmann
|Omaha Lancers (2016-17)
|Niagara University
|Cincinnati (ECHL)
|David Hrenak
|Green Bay Gamblers (2016-17)
|St. Cloud State University
|Ontario (AHL)
|Los Angeles Kings (2018, Round 5, #144)
|Billy Jerry
|Madison Capitols (2014-17)
|Long Island University
|Adirondack (ECHL)
|Bradley Johnson
|Fargo Force, Indiana Ice, Omaha Lancers, Sioux City Musketeers (2012-17)
|Bemidji State University
|Trois-Rivieres (ECHL)
|Chris Jones
|Fargo Force, Green Bay Gamblers, Madison Capitols (2014-16)
|University of New England (DIII)
|Indy (ECHL)
|Michael Joyaux
|Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers, Tri-City Storm, Youngstown Phantoms (2013-18)
|Western Michigan University
|Toronto (AHL)
|Lukas Kalble
|Fargo Force (2016-17)
|Clarkson University
|Florida (ECHL)
|Adam Karashik
|Chicago Steel (2015-17)
|University of Notre Dame
|Lehigh Valley (AHL)
|Michael Karow
|Youngstown Phantoms (2016-17)
|Michigan Tech University
|Texas (AHL)
|Arizona Coyotes (2017, Round 5, #126)
|Matt Kessel
|Chicago Steel, Fargo Force, Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-19)
|University of Massachusetts
|Springfield (AHL)
|St. Louis Blues (2020, Round 5, #150)
|Garrett Klee
|Madison Capitols, Waterloo Black Hawks (2015-18)
|Northern Michigan University
|Kansas City (ECHL)
|Willie Knierim
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-16, 2018-19)
|Arizona State University
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Nate Knoepke
|Sioux City Musketeers, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18)
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Rochester (AHL)
|Jachym Kondelik
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18)
|University of Connecticut
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|Nashville Predators (2018, Round 4, #111)
|Andre Lee
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2018-19)
|University of Massachusetts-Lowell
|Ontario (AHL)
|Los Angeles Kings (2019, Round 7, #188)
|Mitch Lewandowski
|Chicago Blackhawks, Des Moines Buccaneers (2014-17)
|Michigan State University
|Tucson (AHL)
|Josh Lopina
|Lincoln Stars (2018-20)
|University of Massachusetts
|San Diego (AHL)
|Anaheim Ducks (2021, Round 4, #98)
|Eric MacAdams
|Dubuque Fighting Saints, Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-17)
|University of New Hampshire
|Indy (ECHL)
|Will MacKinnon
|Des Moines Buccaneers, USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18))
|University of New Hampshire
|Reading (ECHL)
|Gabriel Mollot-Hill
|Bloomington Thunder (2016-17)
|University of Guelph (USports)
|Laval (AHL)
|Joey Matthews
|Sioux City Musketeers, Tri-City Storm (2015-17)
|Canisius College
|Greenville (ECHL)
|Blake McLaughlin
|Chicago Steel (2016-18)
|University of Minnesota
|San Diego (AHL)
|Anaheim Ducks (2018, Round 3, #79)
|Marc McLaughlin
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-18)
|Boston College
|Boston (NHL)
|Brannon McManus
|Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers (2015-17)
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|Georgi Merkulov
|Youngstown Phantoms (2019-21)
|Ohio State University
|Providence (AHL)
|Tommy Miller
|USA Hockey NTDP (2015-17)
|Northeastern University
|Toronto (AHL)
|Justin Misiak
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-16)
|Michigan Tech University
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Matt Murray
|Fargo Force (2016-17)
|University of Massachusetts
|Texas (AHL)
|Carson Musser
|Fargo Force (2015-17)
|Long Island University
|Norfolk (ECHL)
|Connor O'Brien
|Youngstown Phantoms (2015-16)
|Endicott College (DIII)
|Adirondack (ECHL)
|Kevin O'Neil
|Fargo Force, Madison Capitols (2016-17)
|University of Connecticut
|South Carolina (ECHL)
|Tommy Parrottino
|Des Moines Buccaneers, Youngstown Phantoms, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18)
|Michigan Tech University
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Josh Passolt
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-17)
|Western Michigan University
|Cincinatti (ECHL)
|Nick Perbix
|Omaha Lancers (2017-18)
|St. Cloud State University
|Syracuse (AHL)
|Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #169)
|Clayton Phillips
|Fargo Force, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2015-18)
|Penn State University
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
|Pittsburgh Penguins (2017, Round 3, #93)
|Owen Power
|Chicago Steel (2018-20)
|University of Michigan
|Buffalo (NHL)
|Buffalo Sabres (2021, Round 1, #1)
|Quinn Preston
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2016-18)
|Ohio State University
|Toledo (ECHL)
|Marshall Rifai
|Des Moines Buccaneers, Omaha Lancers (2017-18)
|Harvard University
|Toronto (AHL)
|Mike Robinson
|Dubuque FIghting Saints (2016-17)
|University of New Hampshire
|Wichita (ECHL)
|San Jose Sharks (2015, Round 3, #86)
|Kobe Roth
|Des Moines Buccaneers (2015-17)
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Texas (AHL)
|Rourke Russell
|Green Bay Gamblers (2014-15, 2016-17)
|Sacred Heart University
|Adirondack (ECHL)
|Jake Sanderson
|USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20)
|University of North Dakota
|Ottawa (NHL)
|Ottawa Senators (2020, Round 1, #5)
|Isaiah Saville
|Tri-City Storm (2018-19)
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Henderson (AHL)
|Vegas Golden Knights (2019, Round 5, #135)
|Shane Sellar
|Sioux Falls Stampede
|RPI
|Reading (ECHL)
|Graham Slaggert
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, USA Hockey NTDP (2015-18)
|University of Notre Dame
|Toronto (AHL)
|Nathan Smith
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19)
|Minnesota State University
|Arizona (NHL)
|Winnipeg Jets (2018, Round 3, #91)
|Ethan Somoza
|Bloomington Thunder (2015-17)
|Bemidji State University
|Greenville (ECHL)
|Jaxson Stauber
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-20)
|Providence College
|Rockford (AHL)
|Spencer Stastney
|USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18)
|University of Notre Dame
|Milwaukee (AHL)
|Nashville Predators (2018, Round 5, #131)
|Reid Stefanson
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2017-18)
|University of Massachusetts-Lowell
|Maine (ECHL)
|Sam Sternschein
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Lincoln Stars, Tri-City Storm (2014-17)
|Boston College
|Jacksonville (ECHL)
|Colin Swoyer
|Chicago Steel, Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-18)
|Michigan Tech University
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
|Colin Theisen
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (2014-17)
|Arizona State University
|Tucson (AHL)
|Peter Thome
|Chicago Steel, Omaha Lancers, Waterloo Black Hawks (2015-17)
|University of St. Thomas
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Columbus Blue Jackets (2016, Round 6, #155)
|Jordan Timmons
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Sioux City Musketeers (2015-18)
|Long Island University
|Idaho (ECHL)
|Bobby Trivigno
|Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-18)
|University of Massachusetts
|Hartford (AHL)
|Garrett VanWyhe
|Fargo Force, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-18)
|University of Michigan
|Utica (AHL)
|Ryan Verrier
|Green Bay Gamblers (2017-18)
|University of New Hampshire
|Worcester (ECHL)
|Johnny Walker
|Chicago Steel (2015-17)
|Arizona State University
|Utah (ECHL)
|Nolan Walker
|Sioux Falls Stampede (2016-18)
|St. Cloud State University
|Toronto (AHL)
|Tyler Ward
|Tri-City Storm (2017-18)
|University of New Hampshire
|Kansas City (ECHL)
|Dan Willett
|Bloomington Thunder, Lincoln Stars, Madison Capitols, Muskegon Lumberjacks (2012-17)
|RIT
|South Carolina (ECHL)
|Jacob Wilson
|Indiana Ice, Sioux City Musketeers (2013-17)
|Arizona State University
|Providence (AHL)
|Alex Vlasic
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|Boston University
|Chicago (NHL)
|Chicago Blackhawks (2019, Round 2, #43)