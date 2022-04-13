USHL Alumni Join Professional Hockey Ranks

Since the middle of last month when Division I college hockey programs who did not make the NCAA Tournament saw their season come to an end, more than 100 USHL alumni have made the leap from Division I hockey to the professional ranks in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

“We are excited to see the 100-plus USHL Alumni that have inked professional contracts since the NCAA season has ended,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “It is again a great testimony to the talent that our league and Member Clubs are able to develop over time. We wish all our former USHL players the very best as they focus on the next part of their hockey journey in the professional ranks.”

Of the more than 100 alumni to join professional hockey, 34 are currently signed to NHL contracts, including 11 players who went undrafted by NHL teams and were signed based on impressive collegiate careers. The lot of NHL contracts includes last year's first and second overall picks in Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres - 2021, Round 1, #1) and Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken - 2021, Round 1, #2), who each debuted for their respective teams on Tuesday night. 2022 NCAA Champion, Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist and University of Denver forward Bobby Brink (Philadelphia Flyers - 2019, Round 2, #34) also made his debut Tuesday while Minnesota State University forward Nathan Smith (Arizona Coyotes) also signed a professional contract after Minnesota State fell to Denver in the Championship game. Joining Power and Beniers as former First Round selections to sign with their NHL clubs was Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators - 2020, Round 1, #5).

Other players to sign their first NHL contract include Nick Abruzzese (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ronnie Attard (Philadelphia Flyers), Michael Callahan (Boston Bruins), Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers), Vladislav Firstov (Minnesota Wild), Jordan Harris (Montreal Canadiens), Drew Helleson (Anaheim Ducks), Sam Hentges (Minnesota Wild), David Hrenak (Los Angeles Kings), Matt Kessel (St. Louis Blues), Jachym Kondelik (Nashville Predators), Andre Lee (Los Angeles Kings), Josh Lopina (Anaheim Ducks), Blake McLaughlin (Anaheim Ducks), Nick Perbix (Tampa Bay Lightning), Isaiah Saville (Vegas Golden Knights), Spencer Stastney (Nashville Predators) and Alex Vlasic (Chicago Blackhawks).

The 11 undrafted players who signed NHL contracts includes Wyatt Aamodt (Colorado Avalanche), Brandon Bussi (Boston Bruins), Declan Carlile (Tampa Bay Lightning), Max Ellis (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ty Glover (Pittsburgh Penguins), Brian Halonen (New Jersey Devils), Marc McLaughlin (Boston Bruins), Georgi Merkulov (Boston Bruins), Jaxson Stauber (Chicago Blackhawks), Colin Swoyer (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Bobby Trivigno (New York Rangers).

In total, more than 10 USHL alumni made the jump to the NHL after their NCAA careers ended this season.