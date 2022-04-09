USHL Alumni Finish NCAA Season with Hobey Baker Winner, 18 All-Americans and 12 Champions

Minnesota State University goaltender Dryden McKay (Madison Capitols & Green Bay Gamblers, 2015-18) was awarded the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey's best player. The 24-year-old senior is the third ever goaltender to win the award and first since 2001. McKay's 1.27 goals against average and 0.934 save percentage are both in the top-three for league netminders. Fellow USHL alumni University of Denver forward Bobby Brink (Sioux City Musketeers / USA Hockey NTDP, 2017-19) and University of Minnesota forward Ben Meyers (Fargo Force, 2016-19) joined McKay as the Hat Trick Finalists.

McKay is the 15th Hobey Baker Award winner to come from the USHL, third in-a-row (Cole Caufield, 2020-21 & Scott Perunovich, 2019-20) and fifth in the last six seasons (Adam Gaudette, 2017-18 & Will Butcher, 2016-17). McKay was not selected in the NHL Draft and figures to be a free agent signing in the coming days.

In 139 appearances over four seasons with Minnesota State, McKay accumulated a 113-19-4 record with a 1.45 goals against average and 0.932 save percentage. The netminder earned his second All-American First Team award (2019-20) this season after being named a Second Team member last season and this season marked the third time in as many seasons he was named Goaltender of the Year for his conference. After earning the CCHA Player of the Year award this season, McKay is now a back-to-back Player of the Year (2020-21, WCHA) in his conference.