skip navigation

Current Section

USHL Alumni Finish NCAA Season with Hobey Baker Winner, 18 All-Americans and 12 Champions

04/09/2022, 9:30pm CDT
By USHL

Minnesota State Goaltender Dryden McKay Wins Hobey Baker Award

"We are so proud of the accomplishments of these USHL alumni and student-athletes," said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. "Our League has had such great success in its ability to help develop hockey talent at the highest levels and its is proven in the efforts with National Championships, Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners and All-Americans at the Division I college hockey level."

McKay Wins Hobey Baker

Minnesota State University goaltender Dryden McKay (Madison Capitols & Green Bay Gamblers, 2015-18) was awarded the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey's best player. The 24-year-old senior is the third ever goaltender to win the award and first since 2001. McKay's 1.27 goals against average and 0.934 save percentage are both in the top-three for league netminders. Fellow USHL alumni University of Denver forward Bobby Brink (Sioux City Musketeers / USA Hockey NTDP, 2017-19) and University of Minnesota forward Ben Meyers (Fargo Force, 2016-19) joined McKay as the Hat Trick Finalists. 

McKay is the 15th Hobey Baker Award winner to come from the USHL, third in-a-row (Cole Caufield, 2020-21 & Scott Perunovich, 2019-20) and fifth in the last six seasons (Adam Gaudette, 2017-18 & Will Butcher, 2016-17). McKay was not selected in the NHL Draft and figures to be a free agent signing in the coming days. 

In 139 appearances over four seasons with Minnesota State, McKay accumulated a 113-19-4 record with a 1.45 goals against average and 0.932 save percentage. The netminder earned his second All-American First Team award (2019-20) this season after being named a Second Team member last season and this season marked the third time in as many seasons he was named Goaltender of the Year for his conference. After earning the CCHA Player of the Year award this season, McKay is now a back-to-back Player of the Year (2020-21, WCHA) in his conference. 

Name Position NCAA Team Season USHL Team (Season)
Dyden McKay G Minnesota State University 2021-22 Green Bay Gamblers (2015-16) & Green Bay Gamblers (2016-18)
Cole Caufield F University of Wisconsin 2020-21 USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
Scott Perunovich D University of Minnesota Duluth 2019-20 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 2016-17)
Adam Gaudette F Northeastern University 2017-18 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2014-15)
Will Butcher D University of Denver 2016-17 Dubuque Fighting Saints (2010-11) & USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
Jack Eichel F Boston University 2014-15 USA Hockey NTDP (2012-14)
Johnny Gaudreau F Boston College 2013-14 Dubuque Fighting Saints (2010-11)
Drew LeBlanc F St. Cloud State University 2012-13 Chicago Steel (2006-08)
Jack Connolly F University of Minnesota Duluth 2011-12 Sioux Falls Stampede (2007-08)
Andy Miele F Miami University 2010-11 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2005-07) & Chicago Steel (2006-08)
Matt Carle D University of Denver 2005-06 USA Hockey NTDP (2001-02) & River City Lancers (2002-03)
Marty Sertich F Colorado College 2004-05 Sioux Falls Stampede (2001-02)
Peter Sejna F Colorado College 2002-03 Des Moines Buccaneers (1998-00)
Jordan Leopold D University of Minnesota 2001-02 USA Hockey NTDP (1997-98)
Tony Hrkac F University of North Dakota 1986-87 Madison Capitols Assistant Coach (2014-15)

University of Denver wins NCAA Championship

University of Denver won the NCAA Championship in a 5-1 win over Minnesota State University on Saturday night. 

A five-goal third period, including a pair of empty net goals, for Denver erased a deficit the Pioneers had faced since the first period as Jack Devine (USA Hockey NTDP, 2019-21) and Shai Buium (Sioux City Musketeers, 2019-21) picked up assists on the first two goals, respectively. Carter Mazur (Tri-City Storm / USA Hockey NTDP, 2018-21) and Justin Lee (Fargo Force / Lincoln Stars, 2018-19) collected the assists on the insurance goal with 6:26 to play in regulation. Ryan Sandelin (Bloomington Thunder / Sioux City Musketeers, 2015-17) assisted on the lone Minnesota State Mavericks goal. 

The Pioneers reached the NCAA Championship game with a 3-2 overtime Semifinals win over the top-seeded University of Michigan. Brink and Lee each picked up an assist in the win. 

Name Position Stats USHL Team (Seasons) NHL Draft
Sean Behrens D USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21) Colorado Avalanche (2021, Round 2, #61)
Bobby Brink F Sioux City Musketeers / USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
Shai Buium D Sioux City Musketeers (2019-21) Detroit Red Wings (2021, Round 2, #36)
Connor Caponi F Waterloo Black Hawks / USA Hockey NTDP (2017-20)
Matt Davis G Green Bay Gamblers (2020-21)
Jack Devine F USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21)
Cole Guttman F Dubuque Fighting Saints / USA hockey NTDP (2015-18) Tampa Bay Lightning (2017, Round 6, #180)
Justin Lee D Fargo Force / Lincoln Stars (2018-19)
Carter Mazur F Tri-City Storm / USA Hockey NTDP (2018-21) Detroit Red Wings (2021, Round 3, #70)
Owen Ozar F Waterloo Black Hawks (2020-21)
McKade Webster F Green Bay Gamblers (2017-19) Tampa Bay Lightning (2019, Round 7, #213)
David Carle Head Coach Green Bay Gamblers, Assistant Coach (2012-14)

Kosack and Seyfert Win NCAA Awards

USHL alumni Josh Kosack (Green Bay Gamblers, 2016-17) and Jordan Seyfert (Chicago Steel / Fargo Force / USA Hockey NTDP, 2016-18) also brought home hardware at the end of the season. Kosack earned the Hockey Humanitarian Award and Seyfert was awarded the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award. 

18 All-Americans

Eighteen USHL alumni were named tot he NCAA First and Second Team All-American squads this season, including Brink, McKay and Meyers. 

In all, USHL alumni accounted for 11 of the 12 First Team All-Americans, including a sweep of the West's six First Team Americans. McKay and Brink were joined by defensemen Ronnie Attard (Tri-City Storm, 2016-19) and Jake Sanderson (USA Hockey NTDP, 2018-20) as well as forwards Matty Beniers (USA Hockey NTDP, 2018-20) and Nathan Smith (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 2017-19). In the East, it was defensemen Zach Metsa (Central Illinois Flying Aces / Sioux Falls Stampede / Waterloo Black Hawks / Youngstown Phantoms, 2014-18) and Scott Morrow (Fargo Force / Youngstown Phantoms, 2019-21) along with forwards Nick Abruzzese (Chicago Steel, 2017-19), Aidan McDonough (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 2018-19) and Bobby Trivigno (Waterloo Black Hawks, 2017-18). 

Name Positon NCAA Team All-American Status USHL Team (Season) Current Professional Team (League) NHL Draft
Nick Abruzzese F Harvard University First Team, East Chicago Steel (2017-19) Toronto (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs (2019, Round 4, #124)
Ronnie Attard D Western Michigan University First Team, West Tri-City Storm (2016-19) Philadelphia (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 3, #72)
Matty Beniers F University of Michigan First Team, West USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) Seattle Kraken (2021, Round 1, #2)
Bobby Brink F University of Denver First Team, West Sioux City Musketeers / USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) Philadelphia Flyers (2019, Round 2, #34)
Ethen Frank F Western Michigan University Second Team, West Lincoln Stars (2014-17)
Brian Halonen F Michigan Tech University Second Team, West Des Moines Buccaneers (2016-18) Utica (AHL)
Jordan Harris D Northeastern University Second Team, East Youngstown Phantoms (2017-18) Montreal (NHL) Montreal Canadiens (2018, Round 3, #71)
Luke Hughes D University of Michigan Second Team, West USA Hockey NTDP (2019-21) New Jersey Devils (2021, Round 1, #4)
Aidan McDonough F Northeastern University First Team, East Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2018-19) Vancouver Canucks (2019, Round 7, #195)
Dryden McKay G Minnesota State University First Team, West Green Bay Gamblers / Madison Capitols (2015-18)
Zach Metsa D Quinnipiac University First Team, East Central Illinois Flying Aces / Sioux Falls Stampede / Waterloo Black Hawks / Youngstown Phantoms (2014-18)
Ben Meyers F University of Minnesota Second Team, West Fargo Force (2016-19)
Scott Morrow D University of Massachusetts First Team, East Fargo Force, Youngstown Phantoms (2019-21) Carolina Hurricanes (2021, Round 2, #40)
Owen Power D University of Michigan Second Team, West Chicago Steel (2018-20) Buffalo (NHL) Buffalo Sabres (2021, Round 1, #1)
Jake Sanderson D University of North Dakota First Team, West USA Hockey NTDP (2018-20) Ottawa (NHL) Ottawa Senators (2020, Round 1, #5)
Nathan Smith F Minnesota State University First Team, West Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19) Winnipeg Jets (2018, Round 3, #91)
Henry Thrun D Harvard University Second Team, East Dubuque Fighting Saints / USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19 & 2020-21) Anaheim Ducks (2019, Round 4, #101)
Bobby Trivigno F University of Massachusetts First Team, East Waterloo Black Hawks (2017-18) Hartford (AHL)

Tag(s): Home  Top Story 