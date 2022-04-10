TENDER: Lumberjacks Sign Owen Keefe to Tender Agreement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced today the signing of defenseman Owen Keefe to a tender agreement for the 2022-23 season.

Keefe, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound defenseman has appeared in 21 games with Malden Catholic High School, totaling six goals and 22 assists for 28 points. In 2020-21, the Saugus, Mass. native amassed seven goals and 54 assists for 61 points in 60 games with Boston Jr. Eagles.

“We’re extremely excited to get a high-end, talented defenseman like Owen,” said Lumberjacks President of Hockey Operations Steve Lowe. “He’s one of the best ‘06 defensemen and we’re expecting Owen to make an immediate impact in our lineup next season.”

A student of the game, Keefe envisioned himself playing in the USHL as the next step in his hockey development.

“I have watched USHL hockey for a really long time and we got HockeyTV going every Friday and Saturday,” said Keefe. “Muskegon is a really cool spot for me because I’ve gotten to see a lot of guys go through there.”

Hockey runs deep within the Keefe family, as Owen’s father, Jerry, is currently the Head Coach at Northeastern University.

Jerry, who succeeded long-time Northeastern bench boss-turned Athletic Director Jim Madigan this past season, offered his thoughts:

“Owen’s a hard-working kid and he absolutely loves the game,” said the Huskies skipper. “Owen has a ton of passion and he wants to be a hockey player.”

When asked if he’d like to play for his dad at Northeastern, Owen couldn’t see the downside, but also wants to keep his options open.

“It would be pretty cool to play for my dad,” said Keefe. “Playing in the Beanpot is something every kid growing up in Boston dreams about, but I’m definitely keeping my options open.”

Keefe becomes the second tender signed by the Lumberjacks this season, joining Sacha Boisvert who signed his agreement in mid-January.