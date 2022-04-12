2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 28

Thompson earned his second Forward of the Week honor and third of his career after picking up six points (3-3-6) as his Stars swept a home-and-home weekend series. The University of Denver commit opened the weekend with a two-goal, three-point game (2-1-3) against the Omaha Lancers. Thompson tallied Lincoln’s third and fifth goals of the game, with the latter coming with the man advantage, before assisting on another Lincoln goal in the third period of an 8-1 win. The following night, Thompson scored a third goal on the weekend to open the game’s scoring before adding assists in the first and second periods of a 7-3 win. With his six points, the Fort Collins, Colo. native is currently on a three-game point streak (3-4-7) and has registered at least a point in 12 of his last 13 games (9-21-30) and is a plus-17 in that span. Thompson’s back-to-back three-point games marked the 14th and 15th times this season that Thompson has registered multiple points in back-to-back appearances as the Lincoln leading scorer has 77 points (23-54-77) in 53 games this season. His 77 points is third in league scoring while his 54 assists ranks second. In his USHL career, Thompson is just under a point-per-game player with 111 career points (33-78-111) in 113 games with Lincoln. Thompson currently leads the USHL in shorthanded points (9) and assists (5) while his four goals is the second-best total in the league this season.