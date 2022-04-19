2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 29

Halliday, the league’s leading scorer, earned his third Forward of the Week award this season after a 10-point weekend propelled his Fighting Saints to a three-game sweep of Eastern Conference rivals. The Glenwood, Md. native opened the week with a three-assist performance in a Tuesday night 5-2 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Halliday assisted on each of the first two Dubuque goals, including a powerplay tally midway through regulation, and added his third at the end of the second period. On Friday night, the Ohio State University commit tied a career-high with a five-point (2-3-5) performance in a 9-4 win over the Green Bay Gamblers. Halliday picked up his second powerplay assist of the week to give Dubuque a 3-1 lead before assisting on a pair of goals 18 seconds apart to open the second period scoring before picking up a goal of his own four minutes later and adding a powerplay tally of his own midway through the second frame. Halliday closed his high-scoring week with another pair of assists on Saturday, both on the powerplay, in a 7-2 win over the Gamblers. Halliday currently has 93 points (35-58-93) through 60 games this season, which leads USHL scorers and has set new Tier I USHL records for career points with 214 points (68-146-214) in 215 career games with Dubuque and the Central Illinois Flying Aces. Halliday, who represented Dubuque in the BioSteel All-American Game in January, was ranked ranked 108th among North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) Midseason Rankings and is currently on a six game point streak (5-8-13). With his trio of multi-point games last week, Halliday now has 30 multi-point games in 60 games this season and has only been held off the scoresheet 13 times.