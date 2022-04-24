USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs First Round Matchups and Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Sunday the First Round matchups for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs.

“As the premier Tier 1 Junior Hockey League in North America, the United States Hockey League is so excited to have our 2022 Playoffs begin and the race to the prestigious Clark Cup, “ said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “We cannot wait for our USHL Playoffs to commence this week and look forward to seeing exciting games with these talented young men competing at this high level.”

This season, the Clark Cup Playoffs will begin with a three-game First Round series between the #3 and #6 seed and the #4 and #5 seed in each Conference. All three games will be played at the higher seed’s home location all on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, if necessary.

In the Western Conference, the third-ranked Lincoln Stars will host the six-seed Waterloo Black Hawks with all three games beginning at 6:05 p.m. CST at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Neb. The fourth-ranked Omaha Lancers will host the five-seed Fargo Force with all three games beginning at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb.