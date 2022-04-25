2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Week 30

USHL veteran Rollwagen earned his first Forward of the Week honor after a five-goal week (5-0-5) led the Force to four of a possible six points. The Bloomington, Minn. native was held off the scoresheet in a Tuesday night loss to the Tri-City Storm before Rollwagen recorded a hat trick on Saturday night in a 5-3 home win over the Sioux Falls Stampede. The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit started his goal-scoring night with a third period powerplay goal before picking up his second of the game just 2:53 later, which served as the eventual game-winning goal. Rollwagen capped the scoring with his second powerplay marker of the night in the final 100 seconds of regulation. The next night, Rollwagen put up another pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the Stampede, this time on the road. Rollwagen’s fourth goal of the weekend was his third on the powerplay to open Saturday’s scoring before he capped the scoring later in the game. Rollwagen finished the regular season with 29 points (15-14-29) in 58 appearances, bringing his career total to 70 points (29-41-70) in 158 appearances with the Force and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.