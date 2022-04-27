USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals Matchups and Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Conference Semifinals matchups for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs after the conclusion of the First Round.

The Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City Storm will host the #4-seed Omaha Lancers while the second-seeded Sioux City Musketeers play host to the winner of Wednesday’s Game Three between the #3-seed Lincoln Stars and #6-seed Waterloo Black Hawks.