USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals Matchups and Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Conference Semifinals matchups for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs after the conclusion of the First Round.
The Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City Storm will host the #4-seed Omaha Lancers while the second-seeded Sioux City Musketeers play host to the winner of Wednesday’s Game Three between the #3-seed Lincoln Stars and #6-seed Waterloo Black Hawks.
Game 1: Omaha vs. Tri-City (Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 2: Tri-City vs. Omaha (Sunday, May 1 at 4:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3*: Omaha vs. Tri-City (Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 1: Sioux City vs. Lincoln (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. CST)
Game 2: Lincoln vs. Sioux City (Sunday, May 1 at 3:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3*: Lincoln vs. Sioux City (Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 1: Sioux City vs. Waterloo (Saturday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. CST)
Game 2: Waterloo vs. Sioux City (Sunday, May 1 at 3:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3: Waterloo vs. Sioux City (Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
In the Eastern Conference, the defending Clark Cup Champion Chicago Steel will host the #5-seed Madison Capitols and the second-seeded Dubuque Fighting Saints play host to the #3-seed Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Game 1: Chicago vs. Madison (Saturday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. CST)
Game 2: Madison vs. Chicago (Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3*: Madison vs. Chicago (Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 1: Dubuque vs. Muskegon (Friday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST)
Game 2: Muskegon vs. Dubuque (Sunday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3*: Muskegon vs. Dubuque (Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. CST)
Conference Semifinals winners will square off in each conference’s Conference Final matchup to determine who will play in the 2022 Clark Cup Final. Each series is scheduled for a best-of-five series.
(exact game dates dependent on matchup and building availability)
Conference Semifinals: April 29 - May 4
Conference Final: May 5-12
Clark Cup Final: May 13-25
