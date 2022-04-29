2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Clark Cup Playoffs First Round

Brown earned his first Forward of the Week award this season after coming up large for the Black Hawks in a pivotal Game Three during the First Round. After the Lincoln Stars held the Estero, Fla. native off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series, Brown exploded for four goals, including the series-clinching tally in overtime of the final game of the series. Brown picked up his first goal of the game late in the first period to stop the bleeding and send Game Three to the first intermission with Lincoln up 3-1. The Western Michigan University commit then tallied a pair of goals in the final three minutes of regulation to tie things late before he found the game-winning goal just 1:21 into the overtime frame. This was the first time this season Brown scored multiple goals in a game and is currently tied for second in Playoff scoring, is one of only two players with four Playoff goals and is tied for the rookie Playoff scoring lead with four points. Brown finished the regular season with 24 points (11-13-24), appearing in 61 of the Black Hawks 62 regular season games this season and Wednesday was the first multiple-goal game of Brown’s USHL career.