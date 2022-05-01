USHL Prepares for 2022 League Drafts

The United States Hockey League (USHL) will host its Phase I and Phase II Drafts Monday and Tuesday which welcome the next batch of USHL talent into the League each year.

“The 2022 USHL Draft will be an important building-block in player recruitment and development for our league,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “We are excited about the future for these young men that are Drafted, while they continue to develop their skills in the top Tier I Junior Hockey league in North America.”

Phase I: Monday, May 2 at 12 p.m. CT

Phase II: Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. CT

The USHL Drafts are completed in two separate Phases, beginning with the Phase I Draft on Monday (12 p.m. CT), which consists of 10 rounds of “Futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season. For the 2022 Draft, this is 2006 birth year players. Tuesday is Phase II of the Draft (10 a.m. CT), which is open to players of all ages who are eligible to play junior hockey and are not currently on one of the protected USHL rosters. The Phase II Draft continues until all Member Clubs have filled their roster to a total of 45 players, including those who were previously on the Club’s affiliate list.

Before the 2022-23 season begins, teams will have to trim their rosters to 23 players along with an 18-man affiliate list.