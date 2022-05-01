USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Final Matchups and Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Sunday Conference Final information for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs after two Conference Semifinals series ended Sunday night.
The Anderson Cup-winning Tri-City Storm defeated the #4 seed Omaha Lancers in a two-game sweep of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup to secure their spot in the Western Conference Final. The Storm await the winner of the #2 seed Sioux City Musketeers and #6 seed Waterloo Black Hawks who play a pivotal Game Three on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CST.
In the Eastern Conference, the #3 seed Muskegon Lumberjacks upset the #2 seed Dubuque Fighting Saints in a two-game sweep of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference Final. Muskegon will face the winner of the Semifinals matchup between the top-seeded Chicago Steel and #5 seed Madison Capitols. The Capitols currently lead the series 1-0 and Game Two is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CST puck drop on Monday, May 2.
The Conference Champions will then square off in the 2022 Clark Cup Final.
(exact game dates dependent on matchup and building availability)
Conference Final: May 5-12
Clark Cup Final: May 13-25
