USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Final Matchups and Information

05/01/2022, 12:00am CDT
By USHL

Conference Champions to be Determined in Five-Game Series

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Sunday Conference Final information for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs after two Conference Semifinals series ended Sunday night. 

The Anderson Cup-winning Tri-City Storm defeated the #4 seed Omaha Lancers in a two-game sweep of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup to secure their spot in the Western Conference Final. The Storm await the winner of the #2 seed Sioux City Musketeers and #6 seed Waterloo Black Hawks who play a pivotal Game Three on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CST. 

In the Eastern Conference, the #3 seed Muskegon Lumberjacks upset the #2 seed Dubuque Fighting Saints in a two-game sweep of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference Final. Muskegon will face the winner of the Semifinals matchup between the top-seeded Chicago Steel and #5 seed Madison Capitols. The Capitols currently lead the series 1-0 and Game Two is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CST puck drop on Monday, May 2. 

The Conference Champions will then square off in the 2022 Clark Cup Final. ​​​​​​​

CLARK CUP PLAYOFFS DATES

(exact game dates dependent on matchup and building availability)

Conference Final: May 5-12
Clark Cup Final: May 13-25

Be sure to check USHL.com for the latest news on Clark Cup Playoffs matchups and schedule. 

