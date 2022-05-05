2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals

Nikolaev earned his first Forward of the Week award this week after collecting six points (4-2-6) in a two-game sweep of the Storm’s Conference Semifinals matchup with the Omaha Lancers. The Yaroslavl, Russia native spurred the Tri-City offense, picking up four points (2-2-4) in Saturday night’s 7-4 Game One victory. Nikolaev assisted on the game’s opening tally before firing home a pair of goals in the middle period and capping his scoring with a second assist in the final frame. The following night, the Calgary Flames prospect (2019, Round 3, #88) again tallied a pair of goals (2-0-2), including his second game-winning goal in as many nights in a 4-0 Game Two win. His pair of Conference Semifinals game-winning goals was the second time this season after doing so in back-to-back nights of a home-and-home series with the Lincoln Stars on January 27 and 28. Nikolaev extended his current point streak to four games (4-5-9) dating back to the regular season and now has a point in 19 of his last 22 games (14-21-35). Saturday night’s four-point scoring outburst matched a season-high mark, originally set on March 12. The same night, Nikolaev registered a hat trick, which was his only multi-goal game of the regular season. The forward finished the 2021-22 regular season with 72 points (23-49-72) in 58 games, including a quartet of game-winning goals. His 49 assists and 72 points were both Top 10 for skaters this season.